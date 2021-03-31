The Volokh Conspiracy
Classes #19: Free Exercise of Religion V and Marital Property I
Masterpiece Cakeshop, Lady of Guadalupe & Sawada v. Endo
Class 19: Free Exercise of Religion V
- Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (Supplement)
- Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrisey-Berru (Supplement)
Marital Property I
- Marital Interests, 427-428
- Common Law Marital Property, 428-429
- Sawada v. Endo, 429-434
- Notes, 434-437