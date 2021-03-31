The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #19: Free Exercise of Religion V and Marital Property I

Masterpiece Cakeshop, Lady of Guadalupe & Sawada v. Endo

Class 19: Free Exercise of Religion V

  • Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (Supplement)
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrisey-Berru (Supplement)

 

Marital Property I

  • Marital Interests, 427-428
  • Common Law Marital Property, 428-429
  • Sawada v. Endo, 429-434
  • Notes, 434-437