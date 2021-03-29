The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #18: Free Exercise of Religion IV and Co-Ownership II

Trinity Lutheran and Espinoza & Delfino, Spiller, and Swartzbaugh

|

First Amendment Class 18: Free Exercise of Religion IV

  • Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer (1585-1593) / (857-865)
  • Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue (Supplement)

 

Property Class 18: Co-Ownership II: Concurrent Owners

  • Relations among concurrent owners, 405
  • Delfino v. Vealencis, 406-411
  • Notes, 411-414
  • Spiller v. Mackereth, 416-418
  • Notes, 418-419
  • Swartzbaugh v. Sampson, 419-423
  • Notes, 423-424