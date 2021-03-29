The Volokh Conspiracy
Classes #18: Free Exercise of Religion IV and Co-Ownership II
Trinity Lutheran and Espinoza & Delfino, Spiller, and Swartzbaugh
First Amendment Class 18: Free Exercise of Religion IV
- Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer (1585-1593) / (857-865)
- Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue (Supplement)
Property Class 18: Co-Ownership II: Concurrent Owners
- Relations among concurrent owners, 405
- Delfino v. Vealencis, 406-411
- Notes, 411-414
- Spiller v. Mackereth, 416-418
- Notes, 418-419
- Swartzbaugh v. Sampson, 419-423
- Notes, 423-424