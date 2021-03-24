The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Iowa State Correctly Responds to Complaint About Gun-Themed Event
The student organization hosting this event completed all required event authorizations. We understand not everyone will support the topic, but all students have the right to gather and exercise speech protected by the First Amendment.
— Iowa State University (@IowaStateU) March 24, 2021
Thanks to Robert Shibley (FIRE) at InstaPundit for the pointer; for more on free speech and college students, see: