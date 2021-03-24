The Volokh Conspiracy

Iowa State Correctly Responds to Complaint About Gun-Themed Event

Thanks to Robert Shibley (FIRE) at InstaPundit for the pointer; for more on free speech and college students, see:

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    March.24.2021 at 9:54 pm

    I respect FIRE a lot, but what they fail to understand is that the IHE will “get” the students for something else instead.

    For example, were anyone stupid enough to host an event like this at UMass — and I would bluntly call them “stupid” for trying to — UMass would simply use ACT to lynch them. They’d be tried in absentia and declared “dangerous” (because of the word “gun”) and expelled from school on that basis.

    I have no doubt this would happen, absolutely NONE, and I’ve seen similar sanction for far less egregious things — h*ll, I’ve suffered (an attempt at) a similar sanction for merely complaining about being physically assaulted by a contractor.

    I hate to say this but anyone who honestly believes that students have all of those rights is hopelessly naive….

    1. Kazinski
      March.24.2021 at 10:19 pm

      Well a lot of the deterence is knowing you will have to have the resources for a multi-year fight risking your job or education, knowing that you aren’t going to get any support from the federal or state courts in the NE.

      Iowa universities know that the state legislature is also ready to take action should they dig their heals in when they are called out, as well as the fact they are already on notice they don’t have anymore bites at the qualified immunity apple over free speech restrictions.

      What the tweeting complainer doesn’t seem to get is if ISU gives student organizations access to the email list, they can’t restrict the access to the email list based on the content of the message.

  2. santamonica811
    March.24.2021 at 10:00 pm

    All seems entirely appropriate. Bri (there is no indication that she is a lawyer), writes about this upcoming event, expressing grave concerns about the unfortunate timing.

    ISU ( a college who has access to lawyers who are well-versed in the first amendment) writes a concise explanation…and manages to do so without blaming Bri, or blowing things up, or adding fuel to the fire.

    A simple explanation by the school, a clear explanation by the school. And, hopefully, resulting in the end of any potential issue. I love it when things work like they’re supposed to.

    Bravo (or brava . . . I’m not sure how ISU self-identifies). 🙂

  3. DaivdBehar
    March.24.2021 at 10:12 pm

    Here is a simplified explanation of the Second Amendment for the lawyer. It is not to protect hunting or target shooting. It is not to enable self defense against the lawyer client, the criminal. It is to enable the shooting of Democrats after they turn our nation into a permanent one party state shithole.

    The Founders had experience with resistance to the British Army. Lucky they had the Second Amendment to help defeat them again in 1812.

