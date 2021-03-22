SPECIAL Poetry Monday!: "The Epic (Including the Morte d'Arthur)" by Alfred, Lord Tennyson

I just passed 100 subscribers on my YouTube channel (which is mostly my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs).

So this is an opportunity to do a special reading of a lovely poem, "The Epic (Including the Morte d'Arthur)" (1842) by Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1809-1892). Tennyson had an idea in the 1830s for a King Arthur-related epic; this ultimately became, in the 1860s, Idylls of the King. But the death-of-Arthur section was published earlier, in 1842, under the title "The Epic", surrounded by a frame narrative taking place at a contemporary (Victorian-era) Christmas party. When Tennyson incorporated this into the Idylls, he dropped the frame narrative, but I think the frame enriches the Arthurian story by placing it in a Victorian context, tying it more closely to Victorian themes and Tennyson's own views, as well as explicitly analogizing the second coming of Arthur to Christmas and the second coming of Christ. (Obviously, you can also tie the coming of "Arthur, like a modern gentleman" to Tennyson's dead friend, Arthur Henry Hallam, who played an important role in Tennyson's role and works.)

This is longer than usual (about 20 minutes, whereas my other poetry videos are less than 3 minutes long), so I encourage you to set aside a small chunk of time and get yourself a coffee while you listen.

Then loudly cried the bold Sir Bedivere:

"Ah! my Lord Arthur, whither shall I go?

Where shall I hide my forehead and my eyes?

For now I see the true old times are dead,

When every morning brought a noble chance,

And every chance brought out a noble knight.

Such times have been not since the light that led

The holy Elders with the gift of myrrh.

But now the whole Round Table is dissolved

Which was an image of the mighty world,

And I, the last, go forth companionless,

And the days darken round me, and the years,

Among new men, strange faces, other minds."…

