Our Right to Criticize Governments and Countries,

whether the U.S., China, Israel, or anyone else.

I wanted to step back a bit from the University of San Diego / Tom Smith / China controversy to make a broader point:

We must always have the right—not just as a legal matter, but as a matter of academic freedom and social mores—to criticize governments: American, Chinese, Israeli, Russian, Saudi, or whatever else.

Such freedom of criticism is necessary so that we can help influence our own governments' internal behavior. It's necessary so that we can help influence our own governments' behavior towards other governments. It's necessary so that we can figure out the perils that these governments might be posing, to us, to their own citizens, or to their neighbors.

Governments are powerful, important institutions. They need to be constantly subject to discussion, evaluation, and criticism. (The same is also often true as to other powerful institutions within countries, and as to the broad current of public opinion in countries, especially democracies.) Even if it ultimately turns out that the governments are being mistakenly accused, or their misconduct is exaggerated, we can only figure out if we're free to discuss it.

Of course, governments are also associated with people: their employees (e.g., individual police officers or other officials), their citizens, and often people who share an ethnic background with the country involved.

Because of this, criticism of the government will sometimes lead a small fraction of listeners to act violently against those individuals. Criticism of police departments could lead to some people shooting individual police officers. Criticism of Israel could lead to some people attacking Israelis, Israeli-Americans, and Jews. Criticism of China could lead to some people attacking people of Chinese extraction (or for that matter other East Asians).

But while of course we should condemn such crimes, that isn't a basis for suppressing or even condemning criticism of the governments. Much important speech may have a tendency to lead a few people in the audience to act violently. (Consider impassioned speech about animal rights, the environment, abortion, union member solidarity, and more.) Yet the speech must remain protected, both against legal retaliation and against retaliation by universities; and I think it also needs to be tolerated as a matter of social convention.

In particular, it's wrong to casually assume that all criticism of China must stem from racism towards the Chinese, all criticism of Israel (even harsh criticism) must stem from anti-Semitism (see this post and this one for my past statements about that), and the like. It is especially wrong to treat the use of the adjective "Chinese" (or "Russian" or "French" or what have you) as necessarily referring to the ethnicity, when in context it seems much more likely to refer to the government (as in the University of San Diego incident) or to the country. Debate about governments can't remain free if such references are simply assumed to be ethnically bigoted, in the absence of any concrete evidence.

Naturally, when the speech is mistaken, it should be substantively responded to. When there is specific evidence that a particular criticism of a government or country is actually based on racial or ethnic hostility, that should be pointed out. Likewise, if there is evidence that a government is being faulted for behavior that is commonly engaged in by other governments, that may be worth pointing out as well.

But that's not what I'm seeing in the criticism of the University of San Diego incident, or in other similar situations. Rather, it seems to me that the concern about the indubitable actual incidents of ethnic bigotry (and especially bigoted violence) is wrongly endangering eminently legitimate criticisms of governments—just as so many other worthy concerns (e.g., about Communism, about winning wars, and the like) have in the past wrongly endangered eminently legitimate criticisms of our and other governments.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. gormadoc
    March.20.2021 at 4:59 pm

    As anyone familiar with China should know, “Chinese” isn’t actually an ethnicity. Codified within their laws, the Chinese people are a disparate set of ethnicities recognized within China as being Chinese. China has ignored this in recent years after only paying lip service for decades and is currently in the process of making sure that “Chinese” only means “Han Chinese,” simply because they hold the power and are incredibly numerous. Not even all Han are safe, as the central government has begun putting pressure on Cantonese-speaking areas to begin using only Mandarin; some officials have been linking speaking Cantonese in Hong Kong with anti-government sensibilities and implying they should be barred from entering the new Hong Kong government system, for instance. Criticize the “Chinese” (the government or the private sector, they both do it) for their treatment of Uighurs and other minorities and suddenly one is attacked for “uncareful language” or racism, even though “Chinese” isn’t a race itself. It is scary how effectively China and its defenders glommed onto this idea, effectively proving that their methods really have worked and that they don’t need to worry about bad publicity anymore. Once everybody outside China assumes “Chinese” means “Han” who cares about what they do with the non-Chinese?

  2. Kazinski
    March.20.2021 at 5:31 pm

    I view the Chinese people as victims of the CCP not co-conspiritors or complicit, however that doesn’t mean we can’t sanction China, impose tarrifs, or take other means to make them feel the price for their treatment of the Uighars, Hong Kong, extraterritorial aggression in the South China Sea, repression of Falun Gong and other religious minorities, Tibet, history forced abortion and sterilization, eating shark fins, Pangolins and Bats, etc.

    But for the record I got no problem with eating dogs or cats, they are not endangered and if they are a disease vector then eating them isn’t going to increase the risk.

  3. AmosArch
    March.20.2021 at 5:37 pm

    Is this about the ‘wave of antiasian hate’ meme I never heard about until the media made it an thing and now everytime an asian is killed its because of antiasian white supremacy?

    1. Kazinski
      March.20.2021 at 5:49 pm

      Asians aren’t buying the “white supremacy” bit. To be sure there are many asian progressive democrats ready to run with it and weaponize it, but nobody buys it.

      Here is a recent story from San Francisco about the proper way to handle random attacks against Asians. I guess he didn’t have enough justification to shoot him, but maybe next time.

  4. Ben_
    March.20.2021 at 5:43 pm

    They don’t actually believe all criticism stems from racism. Totalitarians just like launching attacks on people to try to bully everyone. They’ll say [anything] is racism or [anything] is white supremacy or [anyone] is a Nazi. It’s a tactic to convince others into letting totalitarians wield power.

    “Concern” is mostly phony. They’re happy to dismiss or belittle anyone else’s “concern” whenever they see an advantage to doing so.

    Any talk of any sort of principle is Alinsky-esque battlefield preparation to attack others: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules”. You are supposed to believe in rules so they can use your belief to attack you — usually very dishonestly.

    Meanwhile the guys standing next to them on their side use all manner of slurs and are often violent. They pretend not to see it, deny, lie, and then change the subject in order to launch more attacks.

  5. y81
    March.20.2021 at 5:56 pm

    I love how Prof. Volokh says we “must” have the freedom to criticize the Chinese government. There isn’t a university administrator in the land, and precious few faculty members, who believes that. There is no must about it. Everyone understands that unless you have tenure, you can’t have or keep a job at any American university or company if you criticize China.

