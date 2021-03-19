The Volokh Conspiracy

Religious liberty

N.Y. Court Upholds Repeal of Religious Exemption to Vaccination Requirement

Seems quite right to me.

From F.F. v. State, decided yesterday by New York's intermediate appellate court (third department), in an opinion by Justice Stan Pritzker:

Public Health Law § 2164 requires children from the ages of two months to 18 years to be immunized from certain diseases, including measles, in order to attend any public or private school or child care facility. Initially, the school vaccination law contained two exemptions to this requirement: a medical exemption requiring a physician's certification that a certain vaccination may be detrimental to a child's health (hereinafter the medical exemption) and a non-medical exemption that required a statement by the parent or guardian indicating that he or she objected to vaccination on religious grounds ….

In 2000, public health officials declared that measles had been eliminated from the United States. However, after seven cases of measles were reported in Rockland County in the fall of 2018, a nationwide measles outbreak occurred that was largely concentrated in communities in Brooklyn and Rockland County with "precipitously low immunization rates."

That October, following state regulations, both the State and County Commissioners of Health advised certain schools with reported cases of measles to exclude children who had not been vaccinated pursuant to the religious exemption. In January 2019, companion bills were introduced in the Senate and Assembly that proposed to repeal the religious exemption. On June 13, 2019, the Legislature voted to adopt the bills (hereinafter the repeal), which went into effect immediately ….

Plaintiffs raise a number of constitutional challenges, but primarily contend that the complaint alleged a viable cause of action that the repeal was motivated by active hostility towards religion and thus violated the Free Exercise Clause…. [P]laintiffs allege three reasons in their complaint why the repeal was not a [constitutionally valid] neutral law: first, that the Legislature failed to act during the height of the measles outbreak, asserting that the timing of the legislation undermines the public health concerns it relied upon in adopting the repeal; second, that, despite multiple requests from plaintiffs and others in the six months between the proposal of the bills and their adoption, no public hearings were held on the matter; and third, that the alleged religious animus is reflected in certain statements made by some of the legislators.

First, we do not find that the timing of the repeal reveals political or ideological motivation; rather, the record reflects that the repeal simply worked its way through the basic legislative process and was motivated by a prescient public health concern…. [B]ills, even exigent ones, take time to pass.

Second, we find plaintiffs' claims regarding the Legislature's failure to hold hearings to be equally unavailing, given the Legislature's reliance upon data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials, including the amici, which represent various medical experts in the state and have confirmed that the data contemplated by the Legislature was scientifically accurate. Further, the legislative history reveals a spirited floor debate among the legislators, particularly in the Assembly, where many representatives professed both their personal concerns as well as concerns of their constituents regarding the repeal's impact on religion. The ultimate floor vote reflected the many different views among the lawmakers. Finally, the extensive bill jacket reveals that several hundred letters were received, mostly in opposition to the repeal, which address religious issues.

Third, we reject plaintiffs' claims that, based upon statements by some of the legislators, the repeal was motivated by religious animus. Significantly, the 11 statements alleged to suggest religious hostility were attributed to only five of the over 200 legislators in office at any given time. Although a suggestion of animosity towards religion is sufficient to state a cause of action under the Free Exercise Clause, that the comments here were made by less than three percent of the Legislature does not, under these circumstances, taint the actions of the whole.

More importantly, many of the statements do not demonstrate religious animus, as plaintiffs suggest, but instead display a concern that there were individuals who abused the religious exemption to evade the vaccination requirement based upon non-religious beliefs. Indeed, some legislators were concerned that parents may be hiring consultants to evade the vaccination requirement—suggesting that parents attempted to falsify religious beliefs to receive exempt status. The repeal relieves public school officials from the challenge of distinguishing sincere expressions of religious beliefs from those that may be fabricated.

In fact, one of the quotes cited by plaintiffs refers to so-called "anti-vaxxers," implying a secular, rather than religious, movement resistant to vaccination. Another comment refers not to religion at all, but to "ideological beliefs." One of the comments goes so far as to explicitly state that "[r]eligion cannot be involved here," explaining that the priority must be to "govern by science," not only with the goal of promoting public health, but also to "lower the stigma that happens" against religious communities in the aftermath of viral outbreaks.

To be sure, there were certain insensitive comments that could be construed as demonstrating religious animus. However, by and large, these comments highlight the tension between public health and socio-religious beliefs—a unique intersection of compelling personal liberties that was to be balanced against the backdrop of a measles outbreak that could be repeated….

Although, at first blush, the repeal of a religious exemption naturally seems to target the First Amendment, such is not the case here. In Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v Cuomo (2020), the Supreme Court of the United States determined that an executive order that imposed restrictions on attendance at religious services in certain areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would likely not be considered neutral and of general applicability and thus must satisfy strict scrutiny. As noted by Justice Kavanaugh in a concurring opinion, the regulation created a favored class of businesses and it thus needed to justify why houses of worship were excluded from that favored class.

By contrast, here, the religious exemption previously created a benefit to the covered class, and now the elimination of the exemption subjects those in the previously covered class to vaccine rules that are generally applicable to the public. In fact, the sole purpose of the repeal is to make the vaccine requirement generally applicable to the public at large in order to achieve herd immunity….

The New York Constitution has been read by New York's high court as sometimes requiring exemptions even from religion-neutral laws; but rather than requiring "strict scrutiny" of laws that incidentally burden religion, as many states do, the New York constitution only offers a balancing test:

"[W]hen the [s]tate imposes 'an incidental burden on the right to free exercise of religion' [a court] must consider the interest advanced by the legislation that imposes the burden, and that 'the respective interests must be balanced to determine whether the incidental burdening is justified.'" "[S]ubstantial deference is due the Legislature, and … the party claiming an exemption bears the burden of showing that the challenged legislation, as applied to that party, is an unreasonable interference with religious freedom." Given the Legislature's substantial interest in protecting the public health, plaintiffs fall short of establishing such a claim.

Thanks to Prof. Howard Friedman (Religion Clause) for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    March.19.2021 at 11:59 am

    Seems pretty clear under Jacobson.

    Unless your name is Josh Blackman, in which Jacobson was somehow repealed by a solo concurrence on a shadow docket case for reasons.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      March.19.2021 at 12:10 pm

      Jacobson was a fine, not a mandate.

      1. John F. Carr
        March.19.2021 at 12:46 pm

        Jacobson was a fine for not getting vaccinated. New York prohibits enrollment in school or day care without vaccination but does not otherwise require children to be vaccinated.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          March.19.2021 at 12:52 pm

          The application of the truancy laws should be interesting…

    2. Rossami
      March.19.2021 at 12:29 pm

      It might be the right result but Jacobson doesn’t get you to it.

  2. John F. Carr
    March.19.2021 at 12:13 pm

    No mainstream religion bans vaccination, although minorities within those religions do. As a judge you’re not supposed to say that. But there it is hiding in the corner trying to look like a coatrack.

  3. Eugene Volokh
    March.19.2021 at 12:14 pm

    Aladdin’s Carpet: The majority in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn applied Lukumi Babalu, not Jacobson, to public health laws that discriminated against religion. Likewise, here Jacobson wouldn’t dispose of the challengers’ main argument, which is that the repeal of the exemption discriminatorily targeted religion.

    That’s why the New York court here didn’t rely on Jacobson, but instead explained why the law was religion-neutral. Once that was found to be so, the law was consistent with the First Amendment without need to resort to Jacobson (and was consistent with the New York Constitution based on New York state precedents).

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    March.19.2021 at 12:17 pm

    What the left fails to understand is that this will encourage homeschooling as the antivaxers aren’t happy with the public schools in general.

    The interesting challenge to this will be by a religious school which wishes to admit unvaccinated children on the basis of a religious teaching. The Jehovah’s Witnesses come to immediate mind and they have a long history of winning SCOTUS cases.

    1. Nige
      March.19.2021 at 12:53 pm

      The ‘left’ are worried about getting people vaccinated during a pandemic. Antivaxxers’ problems are for antivaxxers to worry about.

  5. AmosArch
    March.19.2021 at 12:25 pm

    can violate bodily autonomy that is THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IN THE WORLD (but only when it comes to whining about not having a full buffet of abortion services during the height of the pandemic), to handle the challenge of disease. Can’t turn off sacred spigot of illegal immigration in any way. It would be nice if the things that mattered stayed consistent for once.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      March.19.2021 at 12:37 pm

      Where is the right to bodily autonomy in the text of the Constitution? (I think abortion rights are not rooted in that btw, it’s a sphere of privacy about personal decisions rooted in childreading going back to Pierce, Meyer, etc.,).

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        March.19.2021 at 12:45 pm

        But aren’t decisions about whether to vaccinate your child or not a personal decision about childrearing as well?

      2. AmosArch
        March.19.2021 at 12:52 pm

        You’re right, glad you could admit Thomas Jefferson didn’t slip in the right to abortion on the backside of the Constitution.. But still your privacy argument doesn’t make sense either if it only applies to abortion.

  6. Josh R
    March.19.2021 at 12:42 pm

    As I understand Kavanaugh’s “favored class” doctrine, the continued existence of a medical exemption means the repeal leaves those who object to the vaccine on religious grounds outside the “favored class” of those who object for medical reasons. Thus, strict scrutiny ought to apply.

    Judge Pritzker claimed the “favored class” doctrine is not violated when a religious exemption is repealed, but I don’t see why that makes a difference. If instead there had been only a medical exemption from the beginning, would Judge Pritzker agree strict scrutiny applies?

    The problem is Kavanaugh’s doctrine is flawed as Eugene argues in his Fulton brief. The existence of non-religious exemptions should not trigger strict scrutiny for why there isn’t a religious exemption.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      March.19.2021 at 12:44 pm

      Hypothetically speaking, if a medical provider would put into writing that obtain a vaccination for this person would cause them psychological harm, would that be an adequate medial exemption?

      1. John F. Carr
        March.19.2021 at 12:50 pm

        I don’t think you need to stretch the rules so far. Go doctor shopping until you find a vaccine skeptic. In California for a while it was a little harder to get a vaccine exemption than a medical marijuana prescription, but still possible without having the sort of medical problems state lawmakers imagined. State regulators may have since intimidated doctors.

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    March.19.2021 at 12:42 pm

    As a matter of legal scholarship, what the difference between the right to get an abortion and the right to not be vaccinated?

    Is it only “my body, my choice” in one case, but not the other? Is it only a right to privacy in one case, but not the other? How does the legal system differentiation between the rights on one hand, and the lack of rights on the other hand? What’s the guiding principle?

  8. Commenter_XY
    March.19.2021 at 12:50 pm

    So….lets not beat around the bush. Nothing in Torah outright prohibits vaccination. Rockland County, NY has a fairly sizable Orthodox population. I know, I go there on rare occasions to daven, or for a Bar Mitzvah. I went to college in the general area. They’re good and warm people, though very private.

    I personally do not have a problem with a municipality saying: No vaccination…then no school admission. BUT, I also believe the tax dollars should follow the child where they DO go to school. And that school could be a yeshiva that does not require vaccination. That seems to be a fair balance, to me.

