The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Singular "They" in Briefs: Best Avoided

|

I've often seen students use the singular "they" in briefs, e.g.,

Even a public-figure libel plaintiff can prevail if they show a defendant acted with 'actual malice' ….

I don't think this is grammatically wrong; indeed, it has long been common in English literature. But it can annoy some readers, and distract others; and even if they are wrong in thinking it's wrong, you'll be less effective at persuading them. Sometimes you might feel some ethical obligation to put things in a particular way, even if it annoys or distracts some readers, but all else being equal, you should probably avoid that.

What are the alternatives? The generic "he" was once common, but now it annoys or distracts some readers. A generic "she" annoys or distracts others. "He or she" seems bureaucratese and fussy, especially because it will end up being repeated.

Usually, though, there's a simple solution: Make the antecedent plural, e.g.,

Even public-figure libel plaintiffs can prevail if they show a defendant acted with 'actual malice' ….

That should generally convey your point clearly and smoothly, with the readers focusing on your message and not your pronouns. In some situations, pluralizing things this way won't work; but usually it will.

And count your blessings that English doesn't have gendered "they."

NEXT: Meanings, Intentions, Original Law

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Cal Cetín
    March.12.2021 at 1:53 pm

    What if “they” is one of their preferred pronouns? Then you jolly well better use the word.

    1. Dilan Esper
      March.12.2021 at 1:59 pm

      I was going to say, given that “they” is rapidly catching on among trans and nonbinary people, this advice is probably going to be outdated soon if it isn’t already.

      1. Don Nico
        March.12.2021 at 2:14 pm

        Of course, language is a weapon in the class warfare.
        We need not let tiny minorities dictate the evolution of the language into a series of highly individualized grunts and groans

    2. TwelveInchPianist
      March.12.2021 at 2:19 pm

      What are the rules for the singular they if the person doesn’t use they? Using the singular they might be an act of violence.

    3. Fergus McGee
      March.12.2021 at 2:20 pm

      My dialect of English doesn’t allow “they” for a known person.

      1. Don Nico
        March.12.2021 at 2:23 pm

        Your book is obviously genderist at best.

  2. tkamenick
    March.12.2021 at 1:59 pm

    Making the antecedent plural is my go-to fix for this problem. So simple and it often saves words.

    I did have a case where the plaintiff was anonymous and I used “they” in the singular, though.

  3. Bored Lawyer
    March.12.2021 at 2:07 pm

    What if the party has multiple personalities? Then “they” is accurate, in a way.

    1. Don Nico
      March.12.2021 at 2:15 pm

      Then you might use the time dependent form, s/he(t).

  4. Rossami
    March.12.2021 at 2:12 pm

    It may be common but it is still grammatically wrong. Worse, it is potentially confusing and inhibits communication.

    I grew up under the “generic he” rule for the singular third-person pronoun. Some find the “generic he” rule annoying. I generally find that hyper level of political correctness annoying.

    “He/she” may be bureaucratic and fussy but it is unambiguous and far less trouble than trying to sort out the seemingly endless artificially invented terms such as “ze” , “xe” or “e”.

    Restructuring your sentence to third-person plural just to avoid the problem may work in some situations but it will not work in all of them. At least, not without sometimes creating more ambiguity and confusion than you were trying to avoid.

    1. Don Nico
      March.12.2021 at 2:16 pm

      I used s/he in my textbook.

      1. Bubba Jones
        March.12.2021 at 2:36 pm

        I like it myself but it’s only a matter of time before that is seen as representing violence upon the feminine by literally severing it. 🙂

    2. Eugene Volokh
      March.12.2021 at 2:42 pm

      Rossami: What exactly do you mean by “grammatically wrong,” given the evidence I linked to? Austen, Shakespeare, Auden, Swift, and Thackeray not good enough for you?

      1. Ascafih
        March.12.2021 at 3:06 pm

        An uppity English teacher in Germany once told me “they” was grammatically wrong. It’s funny, because you point to literary geniuses as references. Someone might reject that for being conservative and traditionalistic (“just because we always did it that way, doesn’t mean it’s right, muh progress!”)

        If you say language is what people “vote into the dictionary” by using it every day, you probably have a point and “they” is fine. But then you have people pushing pronouns like “snowflakee/snowflakeim” (some crazy person did that in the comments below).

        What are we gonna do now? I think that some sorta alternative set of pronouns will end up in a dictionary pretty soon, if it hasn’t already.

  5. Ascafih
    March.12.2021 at 2:32 pm

    Well, my preferred pronouns are “snowflakee/snowflakeim”. I heard other prefer “snowflakshe/snowflaker”.

    1. Don Nico
      March.12.2021 at 2:47 pm

      “snowflakeim” is definitely the preferred form

  6. LSchnapf
    March.12.2021 at 2:47 pm

    why not use “it”

  7. Don Nico
    March.12.2021 at 2:48 pm

    That depends on the person. In some cases “it” would be the most accurate descriptor

  8. DaivdBehar
    March.12.2021 at 2:52 pm

    I prefer the gender neutral, it, to refer to lawyers and other Democrats. This is more PC bullshit. And, all PC is case, 100% the fault of the horrible lawyer profession. All PC is fear of ruinous investigations and litigation for unconstitutional discrimination claims. All anti-discrimination laws, rules, actions violate the Ninth Amendment. This is the most toxic occupation in the country. It is 10 times more toxic than organized crime, and must be crushed to save our country.

Please to post comments