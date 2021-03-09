Submit to the Peer-Reviewed Journal of Free Speech Law

We've been going through our first set of submissions, and honoring our "answer within two weeks" policy. Our average response time has been 6 days, so though we only accept exclusive submissions (like many peer-reviewed journals do), you'll get a quick aye-or-nay from us. And we're also offering a modest amount of reviewer feedback—constructive, we hope—if the article is rejected, something most other law reviews don't do. So submit now! Submission guidelines are at JournalOfFreeSpeechLaw.org.

Our first issue will be a symposium on social media platform regulation in April, scheduled to be out in July; nine prominent scholars are participating. Our next issue will likely be printed in October, but articles will be electronically published as quickly as they are ready, so if you have a time-sensitive piece, we will be able to publish it within a few months (or perhaps even more quickly).

We accept articles from all sorts of authors; we neither exclude submissions from law students (or others) nor offer them any separate publication track.