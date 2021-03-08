The Volokh Conspiracy

Introducing the Academic Freedom Alliance

A new group defending professorial speech is launched

Today the Academic Freedom Alliance goes public. I am honored to serve as the inaugural chair of the AFA's Academic Committee, and the founding members include some of my Volokh Conspiracy co-bloggers. The group boasts a broad and diverse coalition of over 200 academics from across the country who are committed to upholding the principles of free speech in academia. I am particularly pleased that we were able to pull together faculty from across the political spectrum who recognize a common threat to scholarly inquiry and robust debate on college campuses and who are willing to defend those principles whether individual professors are targeted from the left or the right, from forces on campus or off.

From the mission statement:

The Academic Freedom Alliance is an alliance of college and university faculty members who are dedicated to upholding the principle of academic freedom. This principle is central to the mission of our institutions for the pursuit of truth and knowledge. Our members from across the political spectrum recognize that an attack on academic freedom anywhere is an attack on academic freedom everywhere.

The AFA commits to two means of protecting academic freedom. First, our members will defend faculty members' freedom of thought and expression in their work as researchers and writers or in their lives as citizens, within established ethical and legal bounds; freedom to design courses and conduct classes using reasonable pedagogical judgment; and freedom from ideological tests, affirmations, and oaths.

Second, the AFA will aid in providing legal support to faculty whose academic freedom is threatened by institutions' or officials' violations of constitutional, statutory, contractual, or school-based rights.

The AFA seeks to counteract pressures on employers to take actions against employees whose views, statements, or teachings they may disapprove or dislike. We oppose such pressures from the government, college or university officials, and individuals or groups inside or outside colleges and universities. Recognizing the array of political viewpoints in a college or university that respects academic freedom, the AFA's defense of faculty members' academic freedom does not depend on viewpoint, nor does it endorse the content of what they express. What we defend is members' right of expression.

You can see more information about the AFA at its website. You can follow the AFA on Twitter at @AFA_Alliance.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. mad_kalak
    March.8.2021 at 9:39 am

    yawn

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    March.8.2021 at 9:52 am

    A quick review indicates membership (by invitation, naturally) and leadership seem slanted toward the clingerverse.

    Good luck, but until this group demonstrates that it addresses dogma-enforcing and nonsense-teaching conservative-controlled campuses as critically as it addresses strong liberal-libertarian mainstream institutions, I will expect it to be just another ‘affirmative action for stale, insular conservatism’ operation. A group more reflective of modern America — which might develop after self-selection concludes — would support more hope.

    1. mad_kalak
      March.8.2021 at 10:09 am

      Your word salad needs needs a good editor.

  3. apedad
    March.8.2021 at 9:56 am

    “This principle is central to the mission of our institutions for the pursuit of truth. . . .”

    The truth?!?

    THE truth?!?

    So there’s only one Truth?

    The real world would like a word with you guys.

    1. mad_kalak
      March.8.2021 at 10:07 am

      Everything wrong with leftism at its core in one silly comment. It’s not about truth, eh, it’s about power.

      Yes, there is only one truth. An objective truth, that we can’t always admittedly know. A triangle always has three sides. That’s TRUTH.

      Now, let’s say there was a disagreement in society about how many frogs are in Florida right now? There is indeed an objective answer, even if we can’t measure it. The danger, eh, is when some people proclaim a surety of opinion when it’s not there.

      The real world would like a word with apedad’s fallacious arguments.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    March.8.2021 at 10:02 am

    “freedom to design courses and conduct classes”

    This is where I differ from you — if your university says you are to teach a course in Constitutional Law, academic freedom doesn’t permit you to turn around and teach a course in Subrogation Law, as much as you may happen to love the issue.

    Likewise, academic freedom doesn’t permit you to exclusively teach the 1619 curriculum in the place of the existing one. State legislatures have the right to specify the curriculum that will be taught in public universities — that’s *their* academic freedom…

    1. mad_kalak
      March.8.2021 at 10:08 am

      The irony of the Academic Freedom Alliance, (defenders of free speech!) being on twitter shouldn’t be lost on anybody either.

