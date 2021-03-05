The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Paycheck Protection Program Exclusion of Nude Dancing Establishments Upheld

The Second Circuit held that this was a permissible viewpoint-neutral restriction on a subsidy program.

|

The Paycheck Protection Program "authorize[s] the Small Business Administration … to
guarantee favorable loans to certain businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," but the program excludes "businesses presenting 'live performances of a prurient sexual nature.'" Not a First Amendment violation, the Second Circuit held yesterday in Pharaohs GC, Inc. v. U.S. Small Business Administration (written by Judge Michael Park, joined by Judge Raymond Lohier and District Judge Jed Rakoff). Government subsidies, the court held, could include viewpoint-based restrictions on which First Amendment activities are subsidized, and the exclusion of "prurient" "live performances" is viewpoint-neutral:

The word "prurient" operates in the SBA's regulation to describe the subject matter—or content—of businesses excluded from SBA loans. Businesses that present live performances are excluded if the nature of those performances is prurient. The restriction does not describe a viewpoint; one could not have a prurient view of American policy in the Middle East or antitrust regulation, for example. Indeed, the Supreme Court has treated prurience as a content-based restriction, suggesting in dicta [in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul (1992)] that "prurience and patent offensiveness are … permissible grounds on which to discriminate—and by implication, they do not constitute 'viewpoints.'"

Thanks to Prof. George Wright for the pointer.

NEXT: "Woman Who Criticized ... Nursing Home Official on Facebook Faces Jail Time ..."

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.5.2021 at 1:04 pm

    How could “prurient” possibly be viewpoint-neutral? The mere fact that these establishments exist and make money shows they are not universally considered prurient.

    1. Life of Brian
      March.5.2021 at 1:13 pm

      Indeed. Every definition I’ve pulled up so far contains a subjective term of degree (i.e., “too much” or an “inordinate” interest in sex).

  2. Martinned
    March.5.2021 at 1:11 pm

    Not all stupid policies are unconstitutional…

  3. DaivdBehar
    March.5.2021 at 1:26 pm

    Is the human body obscene to the cultural Commie? Is fornication for family formation against policy? The patriarchal family is a competitor to big government as a soure of moral authority. So it must be crushed by the legal profession. Of course, it is 100 times more effective than the lawyer profession at getting people to obey the rules. Thus the family has to be destroyed by the lawyer profession. It is under attack from all directions. The rate of bastardy in whites was 40% in the 2010 Census. It is likely to be far higher in the 2020 Census. Good job, lawyers, destroying the white family.

Please to post comments