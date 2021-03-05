Anti-Riot Act Partly Upheld, Partly Struck Down

From U.S. v. Rundo, decided yesterday by the Ninth Circuit (Judges Richard Paez and Ferdinand F. Fernandez, and District Judge Jon S. Tigar):

"[T]he constitutional guarantees of free speech and free press" protect "advocacy of the use of force or of law violation except where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action." Brandenburg v. Ohio. At its core, the [Anti-Riot Act criminalizes using interstate commerce or communications] "with intent"

(1) to incite a riot; or (2) to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or (3) to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or (4) to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot …. ["Riot" is defined as:] a public disturbance involving (1) an act or acts of violence by one or more persons part of an assemblage of three or more persons, which act or acts shall constitute a clear and present danger of, or shall result in, damage or injury to the property of any other person or to the person of any other individual or (2) a threat or threats of the commission of an act or acts of violence by one or more persons part of an assemblage of three or more persons having, individually or collectively, the ability of immediate execution of such threat or threats, where the performance of the threatened act or acts of violence would constitute a clear and present danger of, or would result in, damage or injury to the property of any other person or to the person of any other individual. "[T]o incite a riot", or "to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot", includes, but is not limited to, urging or instigating other persons to riot, but shall not be deemed to mean the mere oral or written (1) advocacy of ideas or (2) expression of belief, not involving advocacy of any act or acts of violence or assertion of the rightness of, or the right to commit, any such act or acts.

(1) Instigate: "Instigate" means "to goad or urge forward : set on : PROVOKE, INCITE." Likewise, "incite" means "to move to a course of action : stir up : spur on : urge on." Like the Fourth Circuit and the Seventh Circuit, we conclude that speech that "incites" or "instigates" a riot satisfies Brandenburg's imminence requirement.

(2) Urging: Urge "means simply to 'encourage,' 'advocate,' 'recommend,' or 'advise … earnestly and with persistence.'" We agree with the Fourth Circuit that, "because earnestness and persistence don't suffice to transform such forms of protected advocacy into speech that is likely to produce imminent lawless action, Brandenburg renders the purpose of 'urging' others to riot overbroad."

(3) Organize: The verb "organize" is similarly overbroad. Like "urge," "organize" is not susceptible to a limiting construction that brings it within Brandenburg's strictures….

(4) Encourage and promote: Moreover, like the Fourth Circuit, we conclude that the First Amendment protects speech tending to "encourage" or "promote" a riot. Black's Law Dictionary defines "encourage" as meaning "[t]o instigate; to incite to action; to embolden; to help" and cross-references aiding and abetting. The Oxford English Dictionary's definition of "encourage" is similar but also includes "to recommend, advise." The latter definition fails Brandenburg's imminence requirement. The same is true for "promote," which is synonymous with "encourage."

(5) Effect of § 2102(b) limitations: Additionally, § 2102(b) states that the terms in question "shall not be deemed to mean the mere oral or written (1) advocacy of ideas or (2) expression of belief, not involving advocacy of any act or acts of violence or assertion of the rightness of, or the right to commit, any such act or acts." The Defendants argue that the double negative cancels itself out and that the Act therefore proscribes mere "advocacy of any act or acts of violence or assertion of the rightness of, or the right to commit, any such act or acts." We agree. The First Amendment protects that kind of advocacy.

We recognize that the Seventh Circuit [in a 1972 decision] construed the exclusion to merely "forestall any claim … [that] advocacy and assertion constitute mere advocacy of ideas or expression of belief excluded under" § 2102(b) in the context of "a truly inciting, action-propelling speech [that] include[d] advocacy of acts of violence and assertion of the rightness of such acts." We do not believe that the words of the Act will reasonably bear that construction.