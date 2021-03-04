The Volokh Conspiracy

"The Neoracism in the Suspension of a Law Professor for Nothing Whatsoever at the University of Illinois in Chicago"

That's from a John McWhorter column on the Kilborn controversy, which came out in late January but which I somehow missed; here's the introduction:

Law professor Jason Kilborn cited the N-word (and the B-word) on an exam thusly: n****, b****. It was in a question about an employment discrimination case. He has done so for years previously to no comment – as all reading this but a sliver would expect.

But this year, a group of black students initiated a protest against him for harming them in exposing them to this expurgated rendition of the N-word. That is, in a class training them in litigation in the real world.

One black student claimed that they experienced heart palpitations upon reading the words. During an hours-long Zoom talk with a black student representing the protesters, Kilborn made a flippant remark to the effect that the law school dean may suppose that he is some kind of "homicidal maniac" – upon which the student reported to the dean that Kilborn indeed may be one. Kilborn is no longer teaching the class, is relieved of his administrative duties, and because of the possible physical threat he poses to black students because of the Hyde-like tendency he referred to, he is barred from campus.

No, this is not an SNL parody or a heightened storyline on a show like The Good Wife or Law and Order. This has actually happened, to and with and by real human beings here and now….

(For a relatively new version of Randy Kennedy's and my draft article on this general subject, see here.)

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Deontologist
    March.4.2021 at 9:05 pm

    Snowflakes

  2. Noscitur a sociis
    March.4.2021 at 9:16 pm

    The link to the McWhorter column goes to your prior post; I believe the column is here:

    https://johnmcwhorter.substack.com/p/black-fragility

  3. Michael Masinter
    March.4.2021 at 9:16 pm

    The embedded link brings up your earlier post, not the McWhorter Substack piece.

  4. rsteinmetz
    March.4.2021 at 9:19 pm

    One black student claimed that they experienced heart palpitations

    I wonder if that student was familiar with many popular HIP-HOP songs.

    If there were a hearing and the student were called to testify what might happen. I’m sure rebuttal witnesses could be called.

  5. Will Nonya
    March.4.2021 at 9:24 pm

    Stick and stones are no match for the power of words on the weak minded. And if there is anything we need it’s more weak minded lawyers.

  6. Pied Piper
    March.4.2021 at 9:29 pm

    Free speech is history

  7. Don Nico
    March.4.2021 at 9:51 pm

    I once gave an invited lecture about interviewing techniques including what must be avoided and what biases to be aware of in yourself or your interviewing colleagues.
    In example of what are impermissible biases I used the sentences
    “Those people make me nervous”
    “Those people are difficult to train / manage”
    ““Minorities have to be qualified; whites only need to be qualifiable”

    I was asked for the slides that I used and permission to distribute them. After I sent them to the organizers, I was strongly requested multiple times to remove references to “Those people.”
    I refused saying that those were the words I used with no objection from the audience. The group could distribute the slides as I wrote them or they did not have the permission to distribute my work.
    That was ten years ago. The disease were see now has been gathering steam for some while.
    I was asked for

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    March.4.2021 at 10:01 pm

    The kids are not alright. And it’s our fault.

