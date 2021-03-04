One year without Supreme Court in-person oral arguments

On March 4, 2020, the Supreme Court held oral arguments in June Medical Services v. Gee. At the time, it seemed like the February siting came to a close, and the Court would resume oral arguments in the normal course. But things would not be normal.

Who among us could have anticipated what the following year would bring? A shutdown of the Court? Live-streaming of oral arguments? Opinions issued on non-decision days in March (with one or more cases coming in about six hours)? The replacement of Justice Ginsburg with Justice Barrett? Another impeachment trial of President Trump, not presided over by Chief Justice Roberts? What a year.

I hope and pray that by March 4, 2022, and hopefully sooner, the Justices have resumed holding arguments in person. And maybe the Court can use this time to improve the line-waiting process.