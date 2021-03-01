Poetry Monday!: "Rules and Regulations" by Lewis Carroll

Here's "Rules and Regulations" (1845) by Lewis Carroll (1832-1898), which the young Charles Lutwidge Dogson wrote at age 13 for his younger brother and sister:

A short direction

To avoid dejection,

By variations

In occupations,

And prolongation

Of relaxation,

And combinations

Of recreations,

And disputation

On the state of the nation

In adaptation

To your station,

By invitations

To friends and relations,

By evitation

Of amputation,

By permutation

In conversation,

And deep reflection

You'll avoid dejection….

