Literature

Poetry Monday!: "Rules and Regulations" by Lewis Carroll

Written at age 13 for his younger brother and sister: "A short direction / To avoid dejection, / By variations / In occupations, / And prolongation / Of relaxation, / And combinations / Of recreations..."

Here's "Rules and Regulations" (1845) by Lewis Carroll (1832-1898), which the young Charles Lutwidge Dogson wrote at age 13 for his younger brother and sister:

A short direction
To avoid dejection,
By variations
In occupations,
And prolongation
Of relaxation,
And combinations
Of recreations,
And disputation
On the state of the nation
In adaptation
To your station,
By invitations
To friends and relations,
By evitation
Of amputation,
By permutation
In conversation,
And deep reflection
You'll avoid dejection….

