Breaking: Federal Court Declares Unconstitutional CDC Eviction Moratorium

"The federal government’s Article I power to regulate interstate commerce and enact laws necessary and proper to that end does not include the power to impose the challenged eviction moratorium."

Back in September, I wrote about several challenges to the CDC's eviction moratorium. To date, the district courts have ruled against the Plaintiffs. Today, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ruled in favor of Plaintiffs. This case was brought by the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Here is the introduction to Judge Barker's opinion:

And the government's claim of constitutional authority is broad. The government admits that nothing about its constitutional argument turns on the current pandemic:

THE COURT: [T]here's nothing special about COVID 19? Congress could do the same thing, the same temporary suspension of tenant evictions, if there was an inability to pay rent because of some other reason that Congress finds important? My example was cohabitating spouses sent to prison, but there could be others. That is your Commerce Clause argument; correct?

MS. VIGEN: That is our Commerce Clause argument, correct. Hr'g Tr. at 56:13-21.

The federal government thus claims authority to suspend residential evictions for any reason, including an agency's views on "fairness." Id. at 53:11-23. Given the open-textured nature of the relevant constitutional text, "the question of congressional power under the Commerce Clause 'is necessarily one of degree.'" United States v. Lopez, 514 U.S. 549, 566 (1995) (quoting NLRB v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp., 301 U.S. 1, 37 (1937)). Reasonable minds may differ given the lack of "precise formulations." Id. at 567. But here, after analyzing the relevant precedents, the court concludes that the federal government's Article I power to regulate interstate commerce and enact laws necessary and proper to that end does not include the power to impose the challenged eviction moratorium.

The quoted DOJ lawyer had a Drew Days moment from Lopez. In that case, the Solicitor General was unable to draw a limiting principle. So the Court drew one for him. We discussed this colloquy in An Introduction to Constitutional Law.

I commend Judge Barker's analysis. He thoroughly explains the Court's current Implied Powers jurisprudence. And, he correctly observes that the substantial effects test is grounded in the Necessary and Proper Clause, and not the Commerce Clause. Most law students, and alas, many law professors, miss this point.

This case arose on a motion for summary judgment. We are not dealing with a preliminary injunction, nationwide or otherwise. Judge Barker observed that the government represented that it "would respect the declaratory judgment." But the Court explained that the "Plaintiffs may, of course, seek an injunction should defendants threaten to depart from the declaratory judgment."

Next stop, the Fifth Circuit.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.25.2021 at 5:55 pm

    Considering how many decisions for the government there were in previous cases, I am no optimistic about this case’s further chances. Government sure does like to expand its definition of itself under color of law.

  2. Tom Donahue
    February.25.2021 at 5:56 pm

    The opinion and order can be found at https://files.texaspolicy.com/uploads/2021/02/25160210/045-Opinion-and-Order.pdf

  3. Dilan Esper
    February.25.2021 at 6:05 pm

    This action was filed in Tyler, Texas, in a 2 judge U.S. District Court. Both judges are Trump appointees. The appeal goes to the 5th Circuit, which has a 12-5 Republican majority.

    We should start there. This doesn’t mean that the arguments are bad. But if this was such an obvious principle of law, such a clear application of Lopez, you could have brought it before any judge and they would have decided it that way, right? Why go to a tiny court branch in Texas? We know why, of course.

    Look, I don’t think much has to be said about this other than it’s close to frivolous under Wickard and Raich. In the aggregate, residential leases are both economic activity and have a substantial effect on interstate commerce. That’s the ballgame. I don’t even like those cases, but they are good law and that’s the ballgame.

    And that makes this entire enterprise shameful. Have some guts. Bring this claim in the Central District of California.

    1. WillDD
      February.25.2021 at 6:24 pm

      Well, the plaintiff was the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Would it even have standing to sue in a California federal court.

      1. Dilan Esper
        February.25.2021 at 6:28 pm

        That begs the question. The Pacific Legal Foundation could have filed it too (whatever the standing theory might have been). Obviously this thing was funded by movement conservativism central.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          February.25.2021 at 6:49 pm

          Or perhaps it was funded by landlords who need the rent money in order to keep the bank from foreclosing on their property.

          And since the tenants aren’t paying rent, they need them out.

          1. Dilan Esper
            February.25.2021 at 6:56 pm

            The Landlords at the Texas Public Policy Foundation?

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.25.2021 at 6:31 pm

      You mean it’s shameful that they had a choice and didn’t consult you?

      Or do you mean it’s shameful they had a choice at all?

      1. Dilan Esper
        February.25.2021 at 6:36 pm

        I mean it’s shameful that they basically selected a judge who they felt would disregard controlling United States Supreme Court precedent, teed it up for the judge to do so, and then Prof. Blackman writes a blog post where he doesn’t even mention this key fact and treats it like it is a serious argument when in fact it’s close to frivolous.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          February.25.2021 at 6:46 pm

          Or perhaps they just filed in in the nearest federal court…..

          1. Dilan Esper
            February.25.2021 at 6:55 pm

            That’s disingenuous. This is a national policy. Presumably there are potential plaintiffs all over the country. And this lawsuit was paid for by the conservative movement. It could have been filed anywhere.

            They picked these plaintiffs to file in this court, and they did it because they were filing a claim directly contrary to controlling United States Supreme Court precedent.

    3. Armchair Lawyer
      February.25.2021 at 6:44 pm

      Why go to a tiny court branch in Texas? We know why, of course.

      Because the Plaintiffs are from Lufkin Texas? And because Tyler, Texas is just an hour away, and may be the nearest federal court?

  4. Pavel Petrovich
    February.25.2021 at 6:09 pm

  5. Sidney r finkel
    February.25.2021 at 6:10 pm

    Excellent.

    The moratorium was one of the worst, most ignorant policies ever enacted by the federal government. It basically did not benefit either tenants or landlords. For tenants it merely postponed eviction, since tenants would have accumulated so much back rent there was no hope of them every being able to catch up. They will be homeless with ruined credit. For landlords it simply took their funds, and violated agreements both parties had signed in good faith.

    Had government really wanted to help it would have subsided, say one third of the rent and required tenants to pay one third and landlords to waive one third. This would have mean a sacrifice by all parties, and left tenants in position to start paying full rent as the economy recovered.

    To paraphrase a more noted commentator, eviction moratorium was worse than being illegal, it was a mistake.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.25.2021 at 6:17 pm

      “Had government really wanted to help it would have subsided, say one third of the rent and required tenants to pay one third and landlords to waive one third. ”

      In much the same way we subsidize food for the poor by forcing stores to sell it at a loss?

  6. Josh R
    February.25.2021 at 6:21 pm

    The limiting principle is straightforward: the moratorium is a regulation of economic activity that substantially affects interstate commerce. Regulations of non-economic activity that are not needed in support of a regulation of interstate commerce would still be beyond the reach of Congress (Raich). Judge Barker’s conclusion the moratorium doesn’t regulate economic activity is not persuasive.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      February.25.2021 at 6:48 pm

      A bridge too far. It is an economic enterprise involving a small apartment building, entirely located in a single state. It is not a good that can be transferred over state lines.

      1. Dilan Esper
        February.25.2021 at 6:58 pm

        That’s not the test for whether something has a substantial effect on interstate commerce. Under Wickard, you aggregate.

        And does the entire interstate market for rental housing have a substantial effect on interstate commerce. Why yes, it does.

  7. Jason T
    February.25.2021 at 6:36 pm

    More unconstitutional overreach from the Trump administration. Good to see the regulation overturned, and by a Trump appointee, no less.

