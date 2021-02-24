The Volokh Conspiracy

Conviction for Praising Prostitutes (as "Promoting Prostitution") Upheld

Not sure that paying for sex makes you an "extraordinary gentleman," even if you do try to "give something back" by providing expert consumer reviews.

|

From State v. Peters, decided Monday by the Washington Court of Appeals (opinion by Judge Stephen J. Dwyer, joined by Judge Linda W.Y. Coburn and Chief Judge David S. Mann):

Charles Peters … was a frequent sex buyer—he engaged sex workers once or twice a week while trying to "limit" his spending on these episodes to $2,400 per month.

Peters located information concerning which sex workers were available for hire and which services they offered on a review website called "The Review Board." Because he wanted to "give something back," Peters also wrote and posted reviews about his own experiences with various sex workers. Peters' reviews included detailed and graphic narratives describing his encounters with the particular sex worker he was reviewing, as well as booking information and an Internet hyperlink to that sex worker's online advertisement.

Peters was also a founding member of another, smaller group of enthusiasts called "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen." This group focused its collective attention specifically on Korean sex workers in the greater Seattle area. The League began as an e-mail chain but eventually grew into a private discussion board website. Peters served as a moderator to the online discussion board and was able to invite new members into the group. The members of the League also held occasional, informal, in-person meetings, which were often organized by Peters.

Peters regularly helped to connect various actors within the sex trade to one another. Peters introduced independent sex workers who wanted to work with agencies or bookers to pertinent agency representatives or bookers. He recommended specific sex workers and explained the screening process to would-be customers. He made appointments for other customers and "vouched" for new customers to help them pass through screening processes.

Peters was also one of several creators of an advertising website for Korean sex workers in the greater Seattle area, KGirlDelights.com. Peters paid the website hosting fee for KGirlDelights.com and also purchased the .net and .org versions of the same domain name. Agency owners and independent sex workers sent Peters advertisements, which he posted on the website.

In the spring of 2015, the King County Sheriff's Office and the Bellevue Police Department began a joint investigation into the Internet sex trade in the greater Seattle-Bellevue area. Detective Luke Hillman, working undercover as "LucasK1973," created an account on The Review Board and noticed that Peters, under the name "Peter Rabbit," was a frequent poster and appeared to be "kind of a leader." Eventually, Peters invited Detective Hillman to join the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. This proved unwise.

Peters was ultimately charged with nine counts of promoting prostitution in the second degree….

Peters was convicted, and challenged the conviction on various grounds, including the First Amendment. The Court of Appeals was not persuaded:

Speech that is intended to "incit[e] or produc[e] imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action" is not protected by the First Amendment. Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969). Our Supreme Court has determined that "the only kind of speech punished" by the prohibition of advancing prostitution, as defined by RCW 9A.88.060, is "[s]peech directed toward the persuasion of another to enter into an illegal arrangement." Because such speech is intended to incite imminent lawless action (i.e., engaging in prostitution) and is likely to do so, it is not protected by the First Amendment.

Peters … [argues that] the speech for which he was prosecuted was not an offer to enter into an illegal arrangement but, rather, "the fact that he wrote detailed positive reviews describing his experiences with prostitutes, and referred others to sex workers upon his recommendation." In support, Peters cites to Hess v. Indiana (1973). In Hess, the Supreme Court determined that a remark by an anti-war protestor could not be punished as disorderly conduct because, as the protestor's words were not directed to anyone in particular, there was no evidence that the protestor's words were intended and likely to produce "imminent disorder." That holding does not aid Peters. Here, by contrast to Hess, Peters' speech—detailed reviews meant to serve as advertisements and referrals to specific sex workers—was intended to and was likely to produce imminent violation of prostitution laws.

Because Peters' speech was both intended to produce and likely to produce unlawful activity, prosecution based on this speech does not violate the First Amendment.

I think this analysis is likely mistaken, because from the facts it appears that he wasn't encourage imminent unlawful activity, which is generally understood as calling for action within hours or at most days; rather, his speech was "advocacy of illegal action at some indefinite future time," which is precisely what Hess says doesn't qualify as incitement.

But it might well be specific enough (because it identifies particular prostitutes) to constitute solicitation of crime, a separate exception recognized by the Court in U.S. v. Williams (2008). Though the boundaries of that exception are unclear, it might well cover such speech; for more, see pp. 993-97 of my The "Speech Integral to Criminal Conduct" Exception article. Encouraging someone to kill a particular person or bomb a particular building may well be solicitation, even if the plan is to do it some time later; likewise for encouraging someone to patronize a particular prostitute. I think that prostitution ought to be legalized, but so long as it's illegal, speech soliciting such transactions can likely be made illegal as well.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. DaivdBehar
    February.24.2021 at 8:14 am

    He connected people. Those are acts, using speech.

  2. AmosArch
    February.24.2021 at 8:48 am

    I don’t really get this crusade against two consenting adults doing what they want with their bodies in an age where SSM and kids mutilating themselves with sex change drugs is supposed to be fine and dandy.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.24.2021 at 8:56 am

      Control freaks want to control. Government provides a handy way to do that. Even simple busybodies, who might otherwise not be rabid control freaks, find the temptation hard to avoid, and so sic government on people who annoy them, with a shrug of their shoulders and “well he shouldn’t have been doing something illegal” as if that absolves them of any role in the matter.

      1. James Pollock
        February.24.2021 at 9:12 am

        You don’t have to explain this to Amos, he’s quite familiar with the sort of people who might object to, say, people married another person of the same sex or obtaining competent medical treatment for transgenderism even though neither one involves him and is therefore none of his damn business.

  3. ReaderY
    February.24.2021 at 9:01 am

    This case easily has sufficient nexus to criminal conduct to pass First Amendment muster and is no more mere abstract advocacy than what Trump did.

    Peters did not simply advocatr prostitution in general. He promoted specific prostitutes and organized a group to facilitate assignations.

    First Amendment principles don’t depend on whether you like the underlying law or not. If a specific time and place has to be mentioned before solicitation to commit a crime can be legalized, then anyone can legally arrange a contract killing just by leaving it to the hitman decide when and where to do the deed.

    It’s a sufficient nexus that one promote an illegal act not in general but with a specific individual.

    And this is without even getting into 4th Circuit cases like Palladin Publishers (Hit Man book is sufficiently detailed to be promotion rather than mere advocacy of contract murder) or Lesbian and Gay Students’ Association c. Virginia Commonwealth University (While school cannot ban association or abstract advocacy of sodomy, “peer counseling” is sufficiently specific to constitute promotion of sodomy unprotected by First Amendment and school can prohibit association from engaging it.)

    1. James Pollock
      February.24.2021 at 9:17 am

      “Peters did not simply advocatr prostitution in general. He promoted specific prostitutes and organized a group to facilitate assignations.”

      Meh. Grey area. Did Peters facilitate having sex with specific individuals, or facilitate the prostitution of those specific individuals? There isn’t enough detail to firmly establish this without seeing his actual reviews. On the other hand, his publishing of ads from the various agencies is fairly clear-cut.

  4. tkamenick
    February.24.2021 at 9:14 am

    Pretty misleading headline, there’s a lot going on besides this guy posting reviews. But yeah, I don’t see how this qualifies as *imminent* in the slightest. Plus, for crying out loud, let consenting adults do what they want with each other.

    1. James Pollock
      February.24.2021 at 9:19 am

      But if you let consenting adults do what they want with each other, you undermine the foundations of family structures that serve society. Or some bullshit like that. Or something something human trafficking.

