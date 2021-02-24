The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #10: Obscenity II and Estates II

Miller v. California and Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition

First Amendment Class #10: Obscenity II

  • Miller v. California (1461-1467) / (733-739)
  • Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition (1467-1474) / (739-746)

Property Class #10: Estates II

Fee Simple, Continued

  • Inheritances, 258-260
  • Notes and Problems, 260-261
  • Fee Tail, 261-265 (skim)

The Life Estate

  • The Life Estate, 265
  • White v. Brown, 266-271
  • Baker v. Weedon, 274-278
  • Notes, 278-280 (skip note 4 on waste).