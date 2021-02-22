The Volokh Conspiracy

Donald Trump

Supreme Court Allows NY State Prosecutors to Obtain Trump Tax Returns

The ruling is an unsigned, one-sentence order.

|

In an unsigned on-sentence order issued earlier today, the Supreme Court is allowing New York state prosecutors to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. Here's the order in all its glory:

The application for a stay presented to Justice Breyer and referred to the Court is denied.

There are no concurring opinions or recorded dissents to the order. The ruling is not a surprise, because it is a natural outgrowth of the Court's 7-2 ruling in Trump v. Vance last year, where the majority made clear that presidents have no special right to prevent state prosecutors from issuing criminal subpoenas to access their tax returns (though they can still raise the same objections as are available to ordinary citizens targeted by similar investigations). And, at this point, of course, Trump is no longer president, so any special privileges associated with that office would no longer apply in any case.

This ruling doesn't necessarily mean that Trump will be charged with any financial crimes as a result, much less convicted. But it will make it easier for New York prosecutors to find any evidence of such criminality, if it is out there. And, given Trump's history, few informed observers would be surprised if it turned out he engaged in some illegal activity here.

Trump v. Vance should not be confused with Trump v. Mazars, a more complex decision issued the same day, addressing the power of congressional committees to subpoena presidential tax returns. In Mazars, the Court rejected Trump's extreme position that Congress had virtually no power to subpoena presidential tax returns. But it also didn't unequivocally side with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Instead, a 7-2 majority created a complex balancing test. I critiqued that test and suggested what I think is a superior alternative here.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    February.22.2021 at 12:55 pm

    Basically moot at this point anyway, as Trump’s tax returns have already been leaked.

    As you say, pretty predictable, Trump is just a regular citizen now, and a regular citizen would have to cough up their tax returns if subpoenaed for them.

    1. MollyGodiva
      February.22.2021 at 1:13 pm

      If they have been leaked then please do tell us where to find them. But they have not been leaked. The best we got was the NYTimes got some info about them, but it was just a little.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.22.2021 at 1:30 pm

        Oh, come on, it wasn’t too little, they just didn’t bother reporting much of it because they couldn’t find any juicy dirt.

        Just a couple decades worth of returns.

        1. captcrisis
          February.22.2021 at 1:59 pm

          The article says “tax return data” for several years, and not including 2018 and 2019. That is different from complete tax returns.

      2. Don Nico
        February.22.2021 at 1:43 pm

        Does it make a difference to anyone any more, except for DJT and the NY prosecutors?

    2. Jason Cavanaugh
      February.22.2021 at 1:49 pm

      And how many taxpayer dollars did he spend fighting something which had no chance of ever being successful anyway?

    3. Dr. Ed 2
      February.22.2021 at 1:54 pm

      I was under the impression that the IRS and state DORs routinely shared information — they say they do — so why was there a need for a subpoena that the NYDOR already had a right of access to?

      What am I missing here?

  2. DaivdBehar
    February.22.2021 at 12:56 pm

    The Deep State dipshits stick together.

    1. Krychek_2
      February.22.2021 at 12:57 pm

      So Trump put three “Deep State dipshits” on the Supreme Court? Shame on him.

      1. DaivdBehar
        February.22.2021 at 1:13 pm

        Ivy indoctrinated lawyers. Dipshits living in the rent seeking capital of the US. Nothing overcomes that.

        Move the Supreme Court to Wichita, the middle of the continental US. Exclude all lawyers from the Court. Get random people from the jury pool, or from the gutter with wine besotted bums, for an immediate upgrade in intelligence and clarity of decisions.

        1. gormadoc
          February.22.2021 at 1:31 pm

          I’ve spent time in Wichita. No thank you.

          1. DaivdBehar
            February.22.2021 at 2:04 pm

            Name any other place in the real US. To me the real US is the Midwest. No one can overcome local culture. DC is gay, elitist, rent seeking, arrogant, stupid but thinking they are the smartest. They are stupider and more supercilious than New Yorkers. Get the Supreme Court out of that sick, depraved place.

            1. Krychek_2
              February.22.2021 at 2:10 pm

              Well, given that not just majorities, but large majorities, live in major urban areas, I would say that New York or Los Angeles has a far greater claim on the title “the real US”. Why would you think that a minority of the population is representative of the whole?

              There is much to criticize urban areas for, but since that’s where most of the population lives, that’s the real America.

        2. Glaucomatose
          February.22.2021 at 1:32 pm

          This is an excellent idea.

          On a related note, the next time I have cancer, I’m going to tell all those Ivy indoctrinated doctors where they can stick it, and form a panel of random people in the ER and wine-besotted bums to decide on the best course of care.

          1. DaivdBehar
            February.22.2021 at 1:54 pm

            Doctors are not the stupidest people in the country. Those brain damaged bums would have more sense and clearer writing than the stupidest people in the country now sitting at the Supreme Court. They can’t read the plain, eady language of the constitution. They make up rules to impose their sick, arrogant, elitist, big government biases on the country. They don’t know anything, being sheltered know nothing bookworms. Yes, the brain damaged bum would do a much better job than the current Court.

    2. raspberrydinners
      February.22.2021 at 1:03 pm

      I’m starting to think you’re so dumb that you have to remind yourself to breathe every now and then.

      1. DaivdBehar
        February.22.2021 at 1:24 pm

        You are a denier. Deniers do not argue in good faith.

      2. Don Nico
        February.22.2021 at 1:44 pm

        Even better, he should not bother.

        1. DaivdBehar
          February.22.2021 at 2:09 pm

          Of course, you lawyers want any dissenter dead. You cannot rebut the self evident. Go study the KGB handbook you found in the trash. Order nerve poison on Tor for any one questioning the lawyer profession, the most toxic occupation in the country, ten times more toxic than organized crime.

  3. Darth Chocolate
    February.22.2021 at 1:08 pm

    “But it will make it easier for New York prosecutors to find any evidence of such criminality, if it is out there.”

    So the SC is now issuing fishing licenses?

    “Sift through stuff to find a crime” versus “Charge a crime and subpoena what you think might be evidence of said crime”.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.22.2021 at 1:10 pm

      Due process is too dangerous.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        February.22.2021 at 1:12 pm

        As we all know, due process is for Democrats only.

        1. MollyGodiva
          February.22.2021 at 1:15 pm

          Taking objections to a subpoena to SCOTUS twice is a due process that not one else would get.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            February.22.2021 at 1:33 pm

            Fishing is fishing, no matter who authorizes it; and it’s supposed to not happen. The Supreme Court is supposed to be the game warden who prevents fishing.

            1. bernard11
              February.22.2021 at 2:10 pm

              And maybe Vance has enough evidence to justify the subpoena. Ever think of that?

              We already know Trump is a crook. We know he stole money from his foundation and swindled customers of Trump University. We know he claimed, on his federal taxes, that an estate he owns was used for business purposes when it wasn’t.

              We know he stiffs vendors because he can get away with it.

              We know his father made him an illegal loan by buying $3 million in chips at one of his casinos to bail him out at one point.

              Can you seriously believe that’s the limit?

    2. Glaucomatose
      February.22.2021 at 1:36 pm

      Which one of “Sift through stuff to find a crime” versus “Charge a crime and subpoena what you think might be evidence of said crime” are you alleging is happening here?

      Is it your contention that investigators should charge people with crimes before they have developed the evidence to support those charges?

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.22.2021 at 1:53 pm

        ““But it will make it easier for New York prosecutors to find any evidence of such criminality, if it is out there.”” kind of answered that question before you asked it, didn’t it?

        Ilya seems unpleasantly OK with NY going looking for a crime, without first having probable cause one is there to be found.

      2. Illocust
        February.22.2021 at 1:55 pm

        You can’t search my house for drugs until you already have evidence there are drugs in my house. If they don’t have enough evidence to accuse him of a specific crime, they don’t have enough evidence to justify a warrent.

        1. bernard11
          February.22.2021 at 2:01 pm

          And how do you know they have no evidence that he might have committed financial crimes?

          1. Krychek_2
            February.22.2021 at 2:12 pm

            I was going to say that but you beat me to it. We don’t know what the New York prosecutors have or don’t have. Obviously they have enough to think getting his tax returns is worth their while.

          2. MollyGodiva
            February.22.2021 at 2:12 pm

            They know that there is no evidence because in their mind Trump can do no wrong and any evidence that may exit was manufactured by the Deep State.

      3. captcrisis
        February.22.2021 at 2:00 pm

        If someone is withholding material that everyone else has no problem producing, and lies about he reason . . .

  4. Jimmy the Dane
    February.22.2021 at 1:18 pm

    The witch hunt can commence!

  5. Jerry B.
    February.22.2021 at 1:24 pm

    Gonna be interesting if the NY State prosecutors get the tax returns and find nothing incriminating at all.

    I’d laugh.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.22.2021 at 1:32 pm

      I’m sure they’ll find some ham, maybe a slice of cheese, too. And you know what they say about ham sandwiches.

      They don’t need anything particularly incriminating to indict, just to convict.

      1. bernard11
        February.22.2021 at 2:02 pm

        I’m guessing they will find a pig farm, and maybe a dairy.

        But no matter what they find the Trump cult will deny there is anything wrong.

  6. Commenter_XY
    February.22.2021 at 1:35 pm

    Does anyone seriously think that there will not be charges filed?

    (regardless of what you think or how you feel about The Donald)

  7. y81
    February.22.2021 at 1:36 pm

    We have a pool going. Here are the options:
    1. Vance announces that his investigation found numerous criminal activities, but unfortunately the SOL has run so there are no indictments.
    2. Vance announces that his investigation found numerous criminal activities, but they are really federal issues, so he has turned over his results to the US Attorney (who deep sixes them).
    3. Vance announces that his investigation found strong evidence of criminal activity, but he does not believe that he could convince a jury of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, so his ethical obligations as a prosecutor prevents an indictment.
    4. Vance announces that his investigation found strong evidence of improper activity, and Trump has agreed to pay $10 million (civil liability, but Vance won’t mention that).
    5. Vance never says anything, leaves office as he is apparently planning to do, and no case is ever brought.
    6. Trump is indicted and convicted.
    I guess Prof. Somin will take 6 against the field. How much is he in for?

    1. Glaucomatose
      February.22.2021 at 1:44 pm

      I’d put my bonus on 4 (though no bet on the dollar figure). There will also be some sort of agreement whereby the Trump organization agrees that it will implement controls to ensure that yada yada yada.

      1. y81
        February.22.2021 at 1:52 pm

        Yes, 4 pays no matter the dollar number, so long as it’s civil.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      February.22.2021 at 1:59 pm

      Or 7. — Vance is forced to admit that Trump didn’t claim something that he could have and is forced to cut him a check.

      There may be some questionable things that Trump didn’t take, but if he’s going to have to deal with the fine toothed comb review, he well might demand them now.

    3. Brett Bellmore
      February.22.2021 at 1:59 pm

      You’re missing several options between 5 and 6.

      5a. Trump is indicted, but acquitted.
      5b. Trump is indicted, but charges are dropped after an election, but before a trial.
      5c. Trump is named an unindicted co-conspirator in a plea deal by somebody else.

    4. Rossami
      February.22.2021 at 2:06 pm

      Good pool. I’d put my money on #3 because that one doesn’t require him to ever disclose what evidence he “found”.

    5. ThomasW
      February.22.2021 at 2:08 pm

      You missed:

      – Trump is informed that the case will go away so long as he stays out of politics. All in private with nothing in writing.

  8. M L
    February.22.2021 at 1:43 pm

    Let that be a lesson to anyone else who dares to challenge the bipartisan political establishment, the self-dealing unaccountable runaway D.C. bureaucracy, or their deeply unpopular globalist open borders agendas ever again.

    1. Jason Cavanaugh
      February.22.2021 at 1:50 pm

      And a lesson to those who engage in financial crimes, like Trump.

    2. Sarcastr0
      February.22.2021 at 2:04 pm

      Good thing ML knows all the facts already.

      1. bernard11
        February.22.2021 at 2:12 pm

        ML don’t need no steenking facts.

  9. Dr. Ed 2
    February.22.2021 at 2:01 pm

    At what point does this become a “selective prosecution” and what, if any, limits are there on that sort of thing?

    If no one cared about his tax returns *before* he became President, what reason is there now to suspect problems with them?

  10. Orbital Mechanic
    February.22.2021 at 2:06 pm

    Does it matter to anyone that Trump promised to release his tax returns during his campaign? And then didn’t?

    Personally, I would be amazed if they found any tax code violations in Trump’s returns. They were handled by a professional accounting firm that would have nothing to do with tax evasion. Being caught up in that would cause them to lose their business. If there is anything there, it would be that Trump falsified information to his accountants.

    What they will point to are the pathways of whatever dicey financial dealings Trump had with his various PACs, campaign committees, and of course Deutsche Bank. I would be equally surprised to find out there is nothing there.

