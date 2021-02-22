Poetry Monday!: "Dane-geld" by Rudyard Kipling

Here's "Dane-geld" (1911) by Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936):

It is always a temptation to an armed and agile nation

To call upon a neighbour and to say: —

"We invaded you last night–we are quite prepared to fight,

Unless you pay us cash to go away."

And that is called asking for Dane-geld,

And the people who ask it explain

That you've only to pay 'em the Dane-geld

And then you'll get rid of the Dane!…