Literature

Poetry Monday!: "Dane-geld" by Rudyard Kipling

"We never pay any-one Dane-geld, / No matter how trifling the cost; / For the end of that game is oppression and shame, / And the nation that pays it is lost!"

|

Here's "Dane-geld" (1911) by Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936):

It is always a temptation to an armed and agile nation
To call upon a neighbour and to say: —
"We invaded you last night–we are quite prepared to fight,
Unless you pay us cash to go away."

And that is called asking for Dane-geld,
And the people who ask it explain
That you've only to pay 'em the Dane-geld
And then you'll get rid of the Dane!…

