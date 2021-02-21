The Volokh Conspiracy

Happy 100th Birthday, John Rawls!

Today is the 100th birthday of the most influential political philsosopher of the second half of the twentieth century.

John Rawls.

 

Today is the 100th birthday of the late John Rawls, probably the most significant political philosopher of the 20th century. Rawls' most important and influential works were A Theory of Justice (1971) and Political Liberalism (1993).

University of Virginia Law Professor Larry Solum has a helpful post on Rawls' importance to legal and political theory here. The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy has a more general overview of his work.

Solum also comments that "Rawls, the human, was generous and kind–perhaps to a fault." I can testify to that based on personal experience.

In this memoir, written for the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) (pp. 24-26), I describe how I had a lengthy phone conversation with Rawls when I was a high school sophomore. My teammates and I thought Rawls (who lived in the same town as we did) could provide some useful insights on an argument we were developing for an upcoming high school debate tournament.

I was the person nominated to actually call Rawls, because, as one teammate put it (probably mistakenly), "you guys have a lot in common." Although Rawls was then the most famous political philosopher in the world, he was too nice to just tell me to take a hike. So we discussed the issue for a long time. Ultimately, I didn't get much out of him that was useful for the tournament. But I will always remember how the world's most prominent political theorist took the time  to discuss his writings with an obscure high school sophomore.

In a section of  Chapter 1 of my most recent book, Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom, I  contend that Rawls' theory of the "fair value" of political liberty (outlined in Theory of Justice), requires giving broad scope for people to "vote with their feet," which provides more value (by Rawls' own criteria) than conventional ballot-box voting. This argument would probably have horrified Rawls himself, if he were alive to read it. But it would have been fascinating to have the opportunity to discuss the issue with him.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    February.21.2021 at 5:00 pm

    I remember reading some of his work about the “Veil of Ignorance” back in high school and thinking it was brilliant and that was the solution to all the world’s problems … and now I’ve basically come around to the conclusion that its really only useful as a thought experiment and not that helpful otherwise, and Noziak and others were probably more right in the end.

    Most people age out of libertarian ideas, I’m one of the only people to age into them I guess. The problem with the veil of ignorance and Rawls idea of political liberty more broadly is the assumption of a static society. Society is to be designed with a certain percentage you might be poor, rich, black, or white, etc … that shouldn’t be the question, because society is always in Flux. Ask how to maximize opportunity by identifying fundamental truths of liberty despite that Flux… thats Noziak in my view, not Rawls.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    February.21.2021 at 5:19 pm

    Wouldn’t the most influential philosopher of the 20th century be Ayn Rand? Or is this limited to philosophers academics like?

    1. AmosArch
      February.21.2021 at 5:52 pm

      I’ve heard of Ayn Rand countless times. I haven’t heard of this guy until 5 minutes ago.

      1. bernard11
        February.21.2021 at 6:48 pm

        Says more about you than about Rawls.

    2. bernard11
      February.21.2021 at 6:47 pm

      Wouldn’t the most influential philosopher of the 20th century be Ayn Rand?

      No.

  3. DaivdBehar
    February.21.2021 at 6:03 pm

    Why is the word, Reason, central to the common law, and to this Harvard professor’s work? Why not another, like intelligent, logical, useful, helpful or a host of others denoting benefit?

    This is the dictionary definition: the power of the mind to think, understand, and form judgments by a process of logic. It sounds like, intelligence. Why not use the word, intelligence?

    “Reason” has a technical definition in Scholasticism from which the common law is plagiarized. It means, the ability to see God. The best guide to moral decision making according to St. Thomas is the New Testament, and he rebutted the other guides. The New Testament is the story of one man, Jesus. Intelligence was easily deceived by sinfulness, since the Fall from Eden.

    Of course, philosophers are free to use the word. But, that fact makes any use of the word, reason, in the law illegal in our secular nation. It violates the Establishment Clause. Any rule or legal utterance containing the word, reason or any of its derivatives, is void.

  4. DaivdBehar
    February.21.2021 at 6:13 pm

    Ilya, amazing recall of every detail in your memoir.

  5. ReaderY
    February.21.2021 at 6:18 pm

    If John Rawl’s theories were corrrect, people would never gamble at casinos.

    But they do.

    1. bernard11
      February.21.2021 at 6:48 pm

      Could you explain?

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    February.21.2021 at 6:28 pm

    I was unaware of Prof. Rawls’ prominence before Prof. Somin described it, despite having shared a lunch table with Prof. Rawls (who was visiting a professor at my campus); I recall discussion of college football, with which neither professor seemed strongly familiar, rollercoasters (same, although it was an interest they shared with George Plimpton), and lower-level philosophy classes. This description persuades me to read A Theory of Justice.

