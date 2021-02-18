Conversation Friday About Information Technology Governance, with Rep. Ro Khanna, Prof. Ted Parson, and Me

UCLA Law's AI Pulse Project presents:

Coming Challenges in IT Governance: A conversation with United States Representative Ro Khanna and Professors Eugene Volokh and Ted Parson

What: Representative Ro Khanna is a leading thinker in the United States Congress on novel challenges to law and governance presented by rapidly moving technical capabilities and business strategies in Internet, social media, related information technologies. Topics up for discussion in this online conversation will include online privacy, content moderation and free speech, challenges to antitrust law in the IT sector, opportunities for online democratic deliberation, and an Internet Bill of Rights.

When: Friday, February 19, 2021, 2:00 – 3:00 PM Pacific time.

Register to attend: https://ucla.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_338WLuXnTNeJaOSD9SPXRw

Panelists:

Ro Khanna represents California's 17th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives, where he chairs the Environmental Subcommittee of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and serves as Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Rep. Khanna has long-standing expertise and interests in data and information technology, both as a driver of economic development, innovation, and employment, and as a trigger of diverse challenges to law and policy. He is an advocate of technology bringing jobs and economic opportunity to rural and small-town America. In 2018, at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Khanna drafted a widely praised set of principles for an Internet Bill of Rights.

A dedicated political reformer, Rep. Khanna supports a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. He is one of few members of Congress to refuse contributions from PACs and lobbyists. Prior to serving in Congress, he worked as an intellectual-property lawyer and served in the Obama Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and on Governor Brown's California Workforce Investment Board. He has taught economics at Stanford University and jurisprudence at San Francisco State University, and authored the book, Entrepreneurial Nation: Why Manufacturing is Still Key to America's Future.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Professor of Law at the UCLA School of Law and an academic affiliate at the law firm Mayer Brown. He teaches First Amendment law and a First Amendment amicus brief clinic, as well as copyright, criminal law, tort law, and a seminar on firearms regulation policy. Volokh is the author of the textbooks The First Amendment and Related Statutes (7th ed. 2020), and Academic Legal Writing (5th ed. 2013), as well as over 90 law review articles. He is a member of The American Law Institute, a member of the American Heritage Dictionary Usage Panel, and the founder and coauthor of The Volokh Conspiracy, a leading legal blog.

Edward A. (Ted) Parson (Moderator) is the Dan and Rae Emmett Professor of Environmental Law, faculty co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, and the director of the AI Pulse Project at UCLA School of Law. His research studies international environmental law and policy, and the impacts and governance of disruptive technologies.