The New York Times and American Communism

From the New York Times obituary for Walter Bernstein (no relation), a blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter, has this to say about his ties to the Communist Party, USA:

"I didn't join the party until after the war," Mr. Bernstein said, although the events of the '30s, including the Depression, the Spanish Civil War and the rise of fascism in Europe, made the Communist cause attractive to him. "The Communists," he said, "seemed like they were doing something."….

Mr. Bernstein was considered untouchable both in Hollywood and in the fledgling television industry in New York once his name had appeared in "Red Channels," an anti-Communist tract published in 1950 by the right-wing journal Counterattack.

"I was listed right after Lenny Bernstein," Mr. Bernstein recalled. "There were about eight listings for me, and they were all true." He had indeed written for the leftist New Masses, been a member of the Communist Party and supported Soviet relief, the Loyalists in the Spanish Civil War and civil rights.

If I had read this without knowing Bernstein's biography, I would have been led to believe that Bernstein joined the Communist Party in the 1930s because of despair over the Depression and concern about fascism. He was later punished for having once belonged to the Party, as well as his support for the leftists in Spain and for civil rights.

In fact, Bernstein was a member of the American Communist Party and remained so until 1956. In other words, he remained a member of the Soviet-controlled and overtly pro-Soviet CPUSA through Stalin's pact with Hitler, through the antisemitic post-World War II purges, through the Soviet domination of Eastern Europe–through the point where any reasonable person would have been aware of Stalin's crimes.

As I've written elsewhere:

When the blacklist was started, Joseph Stalin, one of the great mass murderers in human history, controlled the Soviet Union, a totalitarian, repressive, imperialist nation that was involved in a Cold War with the United States. As we have seen, hardcore CPUSA members were as a rule loyal to this dictatorship and not the United States,and screenwriters were obligated to try to use their positions to promote Communism….

[M]ost of those blacklisted were at least as morally complicit in Stalinist crimes100 as a typical American Nazi of the 1930s and 40s was complicit in Nazi crimes. Communist screenwriters, in particular, "defended the Stalinist regime, accepted the Comintern's policies and about-faces and criticized enemies and allies alike with infuriating selfrighteousness …. screen artist reds became apologists for crimes of monstrous dimensions. … film Reds in particular never displayed any independence of mind or organization vis-a-vis the Comintern and the Soviet Union." Nor was the screenwriters' Communist activism irrelevant to their jobs, as they actively sought to maximize Communist and pro-Soviet sentiment in films, and minimize the opposite. Screenwriter and leading Communist John Howard Lawson urged his comrades to "get five minutes of Party doctrine into every film, and to place such moments in expensive scenes so that they would not be cut by the producer."

One can certainly debate whether, in the absence of criminal liability, being a Soviet stooge during Stalin's reign merited blacklisting. One cannot argue, however, that Soviet stooges were not Soviet stooges, but that seems to have become the default assertion about blacklisted Hollywood writers among the cultural elite.

[Update: I'm getting feedback that the Hollywood blacklist mostly caught up people with left-wing politics who were not involved in Communism. This is a myth, as discussed here: "According to Ronald Radosh, co-author of Red Star Over Hollywood: The Film Colony's Long Romance With The Left (2005), and an expert on American Communism, not only were all of the Hollywood Ten members of the CPUSA at the time they were blacklisted, so were approximately 98 per cent of all of the Hollywood blacklist's targets."]

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (the Jewish media's equivalent of the AP) does the Times one better:

Walter Bernstein, a proudly "secular" Jewish screenwriter best known for his 1960s and '70s dramas and for being blacklisted during the McCarthy era, has died at 101….

Bernstein, born to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, called himself a "secular, self-loving Jew of a leftist persuasion," according to the Times.

That persuasion got him labeled as a communist sympathizer in the 1950s, when the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee cracked down on leftist attitudes in Hollywood.

Quite obviously, what got him labeled as a "communist sympathizer" was that he was a member of the Communist Party USA. As for being a self-loving Jew, I can't speak to his later sentiments, but any Jew who continued to support Stalin through his murder of leading Jewish cultural figures and the "Doctors' Plot" isn't at the top of my list for a B'nai B'rith award.

The way domestic pro-Soviet Communism is treated in popular culture, as if it was a figment of the right-wing imagination (as suggested by the term "witch hunts" and Arthur Miller's play on that topic) is bizarre. In addition to the persistent insistence that actual members of the CPUSA like Bernstein were either never Communists or just had a brief dalliance with Communism, we have the consistent attribution of JFK's murder by Lee Harvey Oswald, who by then had graduated from pro-Soviet to pro-Cuban Communism, to vague right-wing forces. We also have the remarkable heroine status of Angela Davis (she stars, for example, in Ibram Kendi's work), despite her long history as a shill for the USSR and East Germany. (She is pictured below with East Germany's dictator Erich Honecker. She remained an active member of the CPUSA until its collapse in 1991.)

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    February.16.2021 at 11:01 am

    While it is true that the degree of pervasiveness of communism at the time in Hollywood is understated today (it was overstated then) there really is no need to defend organizations like the House of Un-American Activities and its ilk.

    “One can certainly debate whether, in the absence of criminal liability, being a Soviet stooge during Stalin’s reign merited blacklisting.”

    No, one can’t. These weren’t soviet spies, they were ordinary people with left wing sympathies. There is nothing wrong with that. One can certainly acknowledge the lies of the Soviet Union and correct the record, but come on professor.

    Wouldn’t it have been more effective than blacklisting to reveal the crimes of Stalin and of the Soviet Union? The fact that they couldn’t is also evidence that the people you are targeting didn’t know about it.

    Journalists who deliberately kept it a secret, they are worthy of the highest possible condemnation. But going after actors who didn’t know, because it was a secret? Really? And, to release the elephant in the room, what would you say about more modern Hollywood blacklists? 🙂

    1. David Bernstein
      February.16.2021 at 11:07 am

      If you were following CPUSA orders to try to insert pro-Soviet propaganda into your scripts, you weren’t a “Soviet spy” but you were serving as a Soviet agent. The vast majority of people with “left-wing” sympathies did not join the CPUSA, while those blacklisted were mostly CPUSA members; each and every one of the Hollywood Ten was. The notion that people got blacklisted solely for having left-wing political views is myth. As for HUAC, given that the CPUSA amounted to a criminal conspiracy, it was proper to hold hearings and investigate. As so often happens with congressional hearings, however, grandstanding and demagoguery proved more important than actual investigation. As for Stalin, his crimes were not a secret, people like Bernstein didn’t leave the party because they didn’t know about them before 1956, but because they had a quasi-religious belief that they were justified. Kruschev’s denunciation of those crimes broke the spell.

      1. Ridgeway
        February.16.2021 at 11:28 am

        Krushchev didn’t break the spell for Pete Seeger. He was a lovable (by some) folk singer, and die-hard Stalinist until about 1990, when he kinda-sorta came around to the conclusion that Uncle Joe might not quite have been all he had been cracked up to be.

        PS, why do you say one would have the impression Bernstein joined the Party in the ’30s? Doesn’t he specifically say he joined after the War (I assume he means WW2)? If anything, joining after the war is more morally questionable than joining in the depths of the Depression.

      2. Dr. Ed 2
        February.16.2021 at 11:46 am

        “Kruschev’s denunciation of those crimes broke the spell.”

        I’m told that it was the tanks going into Prague that broke the spell for a lot of American college professors….

    2. Don Nico
      February.16.2021 at 11:26 am

      “One can certainly acknowledge the lies of the Soviet Union and correct the record, but come on professor. ”
      And how many did that on a public basis.

    3. Rossami
      February.16.2021 at 11:29 am

      “Stooge” =/= “Spy”. Acknowledging the lies of the Soviet Union and correcting the record necessarily includes correcting the record about the apologists and “stooges” for the Soviet Union whether or not those apologists were (illegal) spies or (legal but wrong) sympathizers.

      That said, I agree that blacklisting was a pretty stupid (and depending on the context, illegal) tactic that did far more harm than good.

      1. Ridgeway
        February.16.2021 at 11:32 am

        +1

    4. Allutz
      February.16.2021 at 11:31 am

      Almost all high level CPUSA members of the 1950s would have been guilty under FARA and other statutes. And not in the way they are typically stretched in your modern prosecutions, as legitimately providing material support and acting as an agent of a hostile foreign power.

    5. Dr. Ed 2
      February.16.2021 at 11:34 am

      Alladin, Joe McCarthy was an alcoholic — he was one by the standards of the 1950s when everyone drank heavily. Those were drunken rants — he died of alcoholism a year or two later.

      Notwithstanding that, he was *right* — we learned this 40 years later when the Soviet Union imploded and we got to read the Soviets own records. The SOVIETS thought that these people were their agents, etc.

    6. Bob from Ohio
      February.16.2021 at 11:41 am

      “ordinary people with left wing sympathies”

      They were propaganda agents for a hostile foreign power.

      Despicable humans.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        February.16.2021 at 11:50 am

        Bob — history is repeating itself, except that the ChiComs are outright buying people. The current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue comes to immediate mind…

  2. Sarcastr0
    February.16.2021 at 11:02 am

    Cancel culture….good?

    1. Bob from Ohio
      February.16.2021 at 11:07 am

      Backing Commies again I see.

      1. Sarcastr0
        February.16.2021 at 11:12 am

        Yeah, that’s my point, Bob.

        Great reading.

        1. Don Nico
          February.16.2021 at 11:30 am

          Yes, you could call it a cancel culture based on a systematic pattern of behavior.

        2. Bob from Ohio
          February.16.2021 at 11:32 am

          I get your point, defending Commies is just a bonus for you.

    2. Aladdin's Carpet
      February.16.2021 at 11:08 am

      Yeah I dont understand the argument either.

      Why can’t both sides of an issue calmly explain why the other person is wrong without advocating blacklists or the like? Is it really so much to ask of people?

    3. David Bernstein
      February.16.2021 at 11:18 am

      I think that blacklisting CPUSA members in the 50s is a close call. If that’s a close call, then canceling someone because of a poorly-worded tweet, uttering the n-word in the course of a discussion about the use of the n-word, publishing an op-ed by a US Senator, and so forth and so on is not a close call.

      1. Ridgeway
        February.16.2021 at 11:37 am

        Another way to look at it is to compare the use of the word “Communist” to “Racist” or “White Supremecist” today. If one limits the definition to actual CPUSA members or actual KKK members, then yeah, one can make a plausible argument for “cancellation.” But we do not limit the definitions, and instead weaponize (to use a term I detest) the words to destroy those with whom we should just disagree in good faith.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          February.16.2021 at 11:56 am

          Ridgeway — the “White Supremicists” don’t have ICBMs, the Soviets did…

      2. Dr. Ed 2
        February.16.2021 at 11:55 am

        “I think that blacklisting CPUSA members in the 50s is a close call.”

        Henry Kissinger states that “the Cold War was not a garden party.”

        The USSR wanted to incinerate us, and had the means to do so.
        That needs to be remembered…

      3. Queen Amalthea
        February.16.2021 at 12:00 pm

        “canceling someone because of a poorly-worded tweet”

        Or letter to the editor? Google Bernstein, Volokh and Shipman.

  3. DaivdBehar
    February.16.2021 at 11:03 am

    I support cancel culture. Do not cancel cancel culture. The right does cancel culture much better than the left, and it should proceed.

    Crush the most toxic occupation in the nation, 10 times more toxic than organized crime, the lawyer profession. Arrest its hierarchy, 25000 internal traitors, for its insurrection against the constitution. Try them for an hour. The sole evidence would be their legal utterances. Then sentence them to 10 years at hard labor.

    The slightest viewpoint discrimination should result in the cancelling of all government exemptions, subsidies, and grants for any woke non-profit agency. The slightest diversity training should be investigated by the Civil Rights Division of the Education Department for cancellation of accreditation.

    All woke corporations should be boycotted and investigated by federal agencies with oversight, with a view to cancelling them.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.16.2021 at 11:51 am

      Josef? Is that you?

    2. Queen Amalthea
      February.16.2021 at 12:03 pm

      Cancel culture is huge on the Right and has been for a long time. Dixie Chicks, Freedom Fries, Kaepernick, Jemele Hill, etc., etc.,. Heck, Fox recently canceled people for daring to correctly call Arizona for Biden and the GOP is going whole hog to cancel any Rep or Senator that dared vote against Trump.

  4. Aladdin's Carpet
    February.16.2021 at 11:07 am

    Also, at the end of the day, “The Crucible” is a terrible movie that is near unwatchable. “On the Waterfront”, which was a direct response to The Crucible, is a brilliant movie that is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time and is mandatory watching for any aspiring director. So who won out at the end? Maybe not “On the Waterfront,” but surely you are overstating the pervasiveness of attitudes like Arthur Miller? And “Death of a Salesman” is excellent, so its not like “The Crucible” is bad because its left wing. Its bad because it is so obviously preachy and completely misstates the actual circumstances of what’s going on.

  5. Longtobefree
    February.16.2021 at 11:16 am

    “Communist screenwriters, in particular, “defended the Stalinist regime, accepted the Comintern’s policies and about-faces and criticized enemies and allies alike with infuriating selfrighteousness …. screen artist reds became apologists for crimes of monstrous dimensions. …”

    Wait, is this about then, or now?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.16.2021 at 11:20 am

      Then they were apologists to foreign crimes. Today, domestic crimes.

  6. Orbital Mechanic
    February.16.2021 at 11:16 am

    My dad was called before HUAC. When I was a young teenager I got a part-time job with the federal government (age 15, $1.65/hour) and I had to sign statements affirming that I wasn’t and never had been a member of the Communist Party.

    I never did manage to square any of that with those history and civics courses in high school that proclaimed we lived an a country protected by the 1st amendment. It wasn’t the first time I was told I wasn’t allowed to think what I wanted to think, but it was the first time in the adult world experiencing it.

    1. David Bernstein
      February.16.2021 at 11:30 am

      Who told you that you weren’t allowed to think what you wanted? You were told that the federal government wouldn’t hire you if you willingly joined a party controlled by a hostile totalitarian government which was intent on placing spies throughout our government.

    2. Seamus
      February.16.2021 at 11:31 am

      I never did manage to square any of that with those history and civics courses in high school that proclaimed we lived an a country protected by the 1st amendment.

      So I presume you are equally puzzled by the current efforts to week out people with “extreme” views from the civil and military service?

      (BTW, when I was employed by the federal government, I had to attest, not only that I wasn’t a Communist, but that I wasn’t a fascist. Do you find that equally problematic?)

    3. Brett Bellmore
      February.16.2021 at 11:37 am

      It’s easy to understand once you realize that the CPUSA wasn’t a normal political party. It was actually a subversive organization organized, directed, and funded by the USSR. It just presented itself as a political party as a defensive measure.

      It fell apart when the USSR stopped funding it, it had never had enough domestic support to fund its operations without the money it was getting from Russia.

  7. Brett Bellmore
    February.16.2021 at 11:19 am

    A whole generation was subject to propaganda through the schools, telling them that the fight against domestic communism was a “witch hunt”. The defining characteristic of witches that makes witch hunts so awful, of course, is that witches don’t exist, so the hunt can only ever sweep up the innocent. But, of course, the communists were very real.

    The only reason they managed to pull this off is that we allied with Stalin during WWII, so it wasn’t politically feasible to purge our domestic communists at the same time we purged the fascists.

    1. David Nieporent
      February.16.2021 at 11:45 am

      A whole generation was subject to propaganda through Twitter, telling them that the fight against Donald Trump was a “witch hunt”.

    2. bernard11
      February.16.2021 at 11:58 am

      A whole generation was subject to propaganda through the schools, telling them that the fight against domestic communism was a “witch hunt”.

      This is not true. When I was in school McCarthy and the rest were widely regarded as great patriots and heroes – defenders of the country against subversion. Well into the 60’s books like “None Dare Call it Treason” and Hoover’s “Masters of Deceit” enjoyed wide popularity, and students were encouraged to read them.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.16.2021 at 12:02 pm

        I found a copy of “None Dare Call it Treason” in a second hand shop, but in the 1970’s, had to read The Crucible in school.

  8. loki13
    February.16.2021 at 11:26 am

    “we have the consistent attribution of JFK’s murder by Lee Harvey Oswald”

    That’s right! As everyone knows (and as the MSM suppresses), Ted “Zodiac Killer” Cruz’s dad was responsible for JFK’s assassination.

    I mean, Trump was talkin’ about it. And it’s not like Trump would ever lie about something.

  9. Seamus
    February.16.2021 at 11:29 am

    Fortunately, blacklisting is back in style again. Not for Commies, of course, ‘cuz they were on the right side of history, but for fascists (usually defined as anyone to the right of Mitt Romney, but often including him too) and racists (defined as people who believe that folks should be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin).

  10. bernard11
    February.16.2021 at 11:29 am

    “I was listed right after Lenny Bernstein,” Mr. Bernstein recalled. “

    It’s interesting that Walter Bernstein mentioned Leonard Bernstein.

    The composer and conductor was also subject to FBI surveillance, placed on various lists, including one of individuals to be detained in case of a national emergency, and blacklisted for a time by CBS. He was never a Communist. At one point his passport was not renewed for a time.

    He was not, of course, the only individual to be subject to this treatment. Maybe those who think there was a lot of unjust activity by the govenment in the name of anti-Communism have a point after all.

    The way domestic pro-Soviet Communism is treated in popular culture, as if it was a figment of the right-wing imagination (as suggested by the term “witch hunts” and Arthur Miller’s play on that topic) is bizarre.

    Or maybe it’s the denial that the McCarthy investigations and related activity were witch-hunts that’s bizarre.

    1. loki13
      February.16.2021 at 11:36 am

      “Or maybe it’s the denial that the McCarthy investigations and related activity were witch-hunts that’s bizarre.”

      It’s all part of the gaslighting project that some conservatives are engaging in. “All that stuff that people know, and the people that lived through talked about? That’s wrong, because REASONS!”

      You know, FDR was a terrible person who destroyed America as we know it.

      McCarthy was right and just.

      Fascism is really communism, so everything that is bad on the right is really the fault of the left, because all authoritarianism is really the fault of progressives, who remain unchanged since the early 20th century, which means something something eugenics.

      And so on. The only thing worse than law office history is pop culture right-wing history.

      Combine the two, and you have an unprecedented assault on reality.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.16.2021 at 11:48 am

        McCarthy was a demagogue, which doesn’t change the fact that our government WAS lousy with communist infiltrators.

        Oh, and a reminder: The Rosenbergs were guilty.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          February.16.2021 at 12:02 pm

          McCarthy was also a drunk….

    2. David Bernstein
      February.16.2021 at 11:46 am

      Witch hunts imply no witches. There were in fact Communists loyal to the Soviets who acted as subversives, among whom Alger Hiss and the Rosenbergs are the most famous examples. But the very fact that you believe that it was all a witch hunt is a good demonstration of the success of that trope in seeping into public consciousness, regardless of the facts. Noting that there were in fact Communists loyal to the Soviets, and that the CPUSA was indeed a criminal conspiracy against the US, is not to justify each and every investigation or punishment. But if you deny that people like the Hollywood Ten were party members (not “witches”), were loyal to the Soviet Party line, and sought to advance Soviet interests to the extent they could (the best argument against go after them was that their propganda was totally ineffectual), then you are denying the historical background in favor of propaganda.

      1. loki13
        February.16.2021 at 12:02 pm

        Weirdly, I don’t think that most people (sane people?) understood the lesson to be, “There were never any communists. The Soviet Union did not exist.”

        Naw. That’s some revisionist thinking right there. A whole giant strawman for you.

        Instead, the lesson most of us took was, “It can be a dangerous world. But what’s more dangerous is when there are those that lie and exaggerate the problems out there in order to stoke division and fear for immediate political and personal gain.”

        I mean, you would think that’s a timeless lesson. And yet …

        Of course, the problem wasn’t just the people like McCarthy, but all of the enablers. All those people who created the conditions for him.

        Because without the willing enablers, McCarthy couldn’t exist. I feel like there’s a lesson there, somewhere, but I’m guessing it’s been lost on the people who need it.

  11. bernard11
    February.16.2021 at 11:33 am

    Nor was the screenwriters’ Communist activism irrelevant to their jobs, as they actively sought to maximize Communist and pro-Soviet sentiment in films, and minimize the opposite.”

    You have slipped from the specific – Walter Bernstein – to the general – “screenwriters.” Maybe you have some examples of Bernstein specifically doing this.

