The Eighth Circuit's Narrow Decision About the Arkansas BDS Statute

One provision has been invalidated, but the general ban on boycotts of Israel by most state government contractors still stands.

|

An Arkansas statute generally bans the government from contracting with companies that are boycotting Israel. It defines such boycotts as

  • "engaging in refusals to deal,
  • terminating business activities,
  • or other actions that are intended to limit commercial relations

with Israel, or persons or entities doing business in Israel or in Israeli-controlled territories, in a discriminatory manner" (bullets added).

District Court Judge Brian S. Miller refused to issue a preliminary injunction against the statute, and granted the state's motion to dismiss the challenge. The court concluded that "other actions …" should be read as dealing with other commercial behavior, and not, say, speech urging boycotts:

While the statute also defines a boycott to include "other actions that are intended to limit commercial relations with Israel," this restriction does not include criticism of Act 710 or Israel, calls to boycott Israel, or other types of speech. Familiar canons of statutory interpretation, such as constitutional avoidance and [ejusdem] generis ["[w]here general words follow specific words in a statutory enumeration, the general words are construed to embrace only objects similar in nature to those objects enumerated by the preceding specific words"], counsel in favor of interpreting "other actions" to mean commercial conduct similar to the listed items.

And as thus limited to commercial behavior, the court held, the statute likely didn't violate the First Amendment. (Michael Dorf, Andrew Koppelman, and I filed an amicus brief on appeal agreeing that the law is constitutional if read as limited to commercial refusals to deal.)

Friday, the Eighth Circuit (in an opinion by Judge Jane Kelly, joined by Judge Michael Melloy, with Judge Jonathan Kobes dissenting) interpreted the "or other actions" clause more broadly, to include speech promoting boycotts, and therefore held that the law was unconstitutional. The majority expressly didn't opine on the constitutionality of the "refusals to deal[ or] terminating business activities" portion of the law; the majority said,

Assuming without deciding that the Act would not run afoul of the First Amendment if it were limited to purely economic activity, our focus is on whether the term "other actions" includes activity that is constitutionally protected.

The court therefore "reverse[d] and remand[ed] for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."

But what's going to happen now? Here's my sense:

[1.] The District Court, following the Eighth Circuit mandate, will deny the state's motion to dismiss the challenge, and will likely grant a preliminary injunction against the "or other actions" prong.

[2.] But nothing in the panel's decision requires the judge to change his mind as to the constitutionality of the ban on doing business with companies that refuse to deal or terminate business activities. Under Arkansas law (which governs the question whether the provisions of a statute are "severable," so that invalidating one wouldn't require invalidating others),

Except as otherwise specifically provided in this Code, in the event any title, subtitle, chapter, subchapter, section, subsection, subdivision, paragraph, subparagraph, item, sentence, clause, phrase, or word of this Code is declared or adjudged to be invalid or unconstitutional, such declaration or adjudication shall not affect the remaining portions of this Code which shall remain in full force and effect as if the portion so declared or adjudged invalid or unconstitutional was not originally a part of this Code.

So the "refuse to deal" and "terminate business activities" still stand, and likely won't be blocked by the District Court.

[3.] The challengers will appeal that decision not to block those provisions, with the "are boycotts constitutionally protected?" question that the Eighth Circuit ducked being back before that court. The can has been kicked down the road, but it's still visible a few houses down, and the Eighth Circuit will come up to it again soon enough.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Ben_
    February.14.2021 at 1:18 pm

    Time for every red state to similarly ban contracting with any company interfering with communications of elected officials or anyone on a ballot in the state

    Ban Facebook and Twitter and Google and every other internet and non-internet service that interfered with candidates’ or elected officials’ communications from being used on any state or local or school computer for 5 years. And ban them from government contracts of any kind. And continue the ban for another 5 years every time they interfere.

    1. jb
      February.14.2021 at 1:28 pm

      Wow, way to totally miss the part around the portions of the law that relate to speech likely being unconstitutional.

      1. Ben_
        February.14.2021 at 1:44 pm

        Interfering with communications is not speech.

      2. Krychek_2
        February.14.2021 at 1:44 pm

        Not only that, the two situations aren’t even on point. The social media bans weren’t implemented because the candidates were candidates; the media bans were implemented because the candidates (one in particular) was fomenting violence and spreading lies that the election had been stolen.

  2. Don Nico
    February.14.2021 at 1:21 pm

    Ah, what would happen to FB, Twitter et al. if Citizens United were overturned. These corporations doubtless use crporate power to influence elections.

    1. jb
      February.14.2021 at 1:30 pm

      LOL. So much for all the talk about free speech for corporations from the right. As usual, no actual principles, just attempts to tilt the playing field in favor of your team.

      1. Don Nico
        February.14.2021 at 1:46 pm

        What else is new?

  3. Bustard
    February.14.2021 at 1:26 pm

    1. Israel is not a person.
    2. States are not allowed to engage in foreign policy. A state cannot ban a boycott of Israel anymore than it can place sanctions on Israel.

    1. mse326
      February.14.2021 at 1:43 pm

      They aren’t banning boycotts. They are banning the State from doing business with those that engage in boycotts.

    2. Aladdin's Carpet
      February.14.2021 at 1:45 pm

      “States are not allowed to engage in foreign policy”

      Someone better tell that Virginia Governor, Thomas Jefferson, that his public courtship of the French is unconstitutional. He would be very surprised at the news.

      The only restriction is the commerce clause, states cannot regulate foreign commerce. Because obviously. A state cannot blockade a port on the states borders if the federal government allows the company to ship there.

      That is completely different from a state regulating its own companies, which they absolutely can do. You might have a very tenous case if the law was the other way, i.e. the federal government allows companies to trade with Israel, but the state blacklists them … but certainly not the law as written. There is no federal law that overrule the states actions under the commerce and supremacy clause here. Nor can there be.

      1. Don Nico
        February.14.2021 at 1:47 pm

        “Someone better tell that Virginia Governor, Thomas Jefferson…”
        That was long ago in a galaxy far away.

      2. Bustard
        February.14.2021 at 2:03 pm

        You say
        1. States cannot regulate foreign commerce.
        2. States can regulate their own companies.

        You say it follows that states can regulate the foreign commerce of there own companies?

Please to post comments