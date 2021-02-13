The Volokh Conspiracy

My Contribution to Politico Symposium on President Trump's Acquittal

Politico invited me to contribute to a symposium on what President Trump's acquittal means. Here is my brief entry:

The impeachment largely didn't matter to history. We were left with a show trial, which amounted to little more than political theater.

This proceeding could have made a definitive case that Donald Trump incited an insurrection. And I think that evidence could have shown conviction was warranted—especially concerning the official actions Trump took before and after the speech he made on January 6, the same day as the Capitol riot.

But this impeachment was rushed through, which ultimately made it ineffectual.The House approved a single article of impeachment one week after the incursion without developing any evidentiary record. The House did not hold any hearings, accept any sworn statements, subpoena former administration officials or request official documents. At the time, haste was understandable. The House insisted that Trump posed an existential threat, and he had to be removed immediately. But once January 20 passed, that existential threat disappeared.

Perhaps Trump may seek some future office in two or four years. But until then, there was no need to jam through a one-week hearing without any fact finding or oversight. After January 6, the House could have spent some time collecting testimony, documents and other evidence to build a case. But the House chose not to. Instead, it sent its managers to try Trump armed with newspaper clippings, surveillance footage, presidential tweets and Parler posts.

It's no wonder the managers couldn't prove Trump intended to incite an insurrection. They had no actual evidence that proved Trump's state of mind. When the managers tried to introduce a second-hand account of Trump's intent based on a conversation he had with Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Lee claimed it was inaccurate—and the managers ultimately had to withdraw the evidence. Still, the House managers could have called witnesses to build a record during the Senate trial, and even threatened to do so on Saturday. But they didn't.

It seems the focus now will turn to President Biden's agenda. So be it. Priorities matter.

I also expressed similar thoughts last night on BBC World News.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Martinned
    February.13.2021 at 5:46 pm

    Glad to see that there was no reason to worry about the power of the House to impeach ex-office holders.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    February.13.2021 at 5:46 pm

    “It’s no wonder the managers couldn’t prove Trump intended to incite an insurrection.”

    The Sage of South Texas vs. most of the United States Senate, including seven Republicans.

    Tier four is as fourth tier does.

    1. DaivdBehar
      February.13.2021 at 6:08 pm

      All Tier 1 law schools should be defunded, and de-privileged. Then they should be shut down as part of the campaign to save our nation from the most toxic occupation in the country. It is 10 times more toxic than organized crime.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        February.13.2021 at 6:23 pm

        That is probably as good a defense of Prof. Blackman and his downscale flailing as could have been provided.

        Ouch. Very ouch.

  3. captcrisis
    February.13.2021 at 5:56 pm

    There was a great deal of proof, Josh. Don’t be invertebrate about this.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.13.2021 at 6:20 pm

      There was NO proof in evidence. Don’t be Democratic about this.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        February.13.2021 at 6:25 pm

        Cranky incels and disaffected clingers play lawyer, with predictable results.

  4. WJack
    February.13.2021 at 5:59 pm

    Wondering if the “Americans” who created the most powerful, most properous and most free country ever will peaceably tolerate
    its demise.

  5. DaivdBehar
    February.13.2021 at 6:00 pm

    Failed lawfare by the failed elite. It is harassment. It makes the supporters of Trump angry. So far, this lawfare has gone unanswered.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    February.13.2021 at 6:02 pm

    “After January 6, the House could have spent some time collecting testimony, documents and other evidence to build a case.”

    But this sort of collecting of evidence depends on the evidence existing to be collected. Thus their decision not to bother.

  7. Sidney r finkel
    February.13.2021 at 6:03 pm

    I believe Prof. Blackman is wrong, that the impeachment will matter as far as history is concerned, just not in a narrow legal manner that a law professor would look at things.

    History will, over time, review all of the proceedings and the documents and come to the conclusion that Donald Trump incited a riot and insurrection designed, in some way in his deranged mind, to overturn the election and keep him as President. The trial will be just one part of history that concludes this man should never have been President and disgraced himself and the Republican party.

    Also, Prof. Blackman’s complaint about rushing things through is silly posturing. Given that impeachment should happen to a person while they were in office, there was simply not time to complete the record. And given the proceedings in the Senate it is clear that a detailed investigation was not needed by the House. The guilt could not have been more evident, and in the future disclosures will re-inforce that position.

  8. Eric VonSalzen
    February.13.2021 at 6:09 pm

    There’s an old saying that if you strike at the King, you better kill him. Obviously, a President is not a King, and certainly an ex-President is not a King. But still, if you think about attempting to impeach a President, shouldn’t you do so only if there’s a chance you’ll succeed? It was obvious from the outset that the Senate would not convict Trump on the “evidence” the House presented. Sure, that’s partisanship, but the impeachment was partisanship, too. The same is true of the first impeachment.
    My guess is that the Democrats are DEATHLY afraid of Trump (or of the “Return of Trump”, like some old horror movie sequal). They have used impeachment TWICE as wolfbane or garlic to keep the monster out. It isn’t likely to work. In fact, what the Democrats have done (TWICE, excuse the repetition) will undermine whatever they do in 2022 and 2024 to oppose Trump’s influence on the electorate. There’s a lot to dislike about Trump, and he was at his worst between November 10 (? whenever the media declared Biden the winner) and January 6. But that will all be “old news” by 2022 and 2024.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      February.13.2021 at 6:21 pm

      Trump lost by seven million votes. There are fewer uneducated bigots and superstitious yokels in the American electorate every day as our nation continues to improve — less bigoted, less backward, less rural, and less religious, less White.

      Trump pulled off a three-cushion trick shot at the Electoral College to win. Modern America will never put him in position to try that one again. There just aren’t enough vestigial clingers left.

