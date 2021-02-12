The Volokh Conspiracy

"Does the Government Have the Right to Control Content Moderation Decisions?"

My conversation with Prof. Eric Goldman (Santa Clara) via the UCLA Institute for Technology, Law, and Policy.

I enjoyed it very much, and hope you do, too! Here's a rough summary:

As private entities, social media platforms are not bound by the First Amendment, and are free to permit—or block—content and users as they see fit; and 47 U.S.C. § 230 preempts any state statutes that would impose greater limits on such companies. That, at least, is the traditional view.

But some state legislatures are considering statutes that would ban viewpoint-based blocking by platforms; and some scholars are arguing that those laws might prevail, notwithstanding § 230. What are these theories? And what are their strengths and weaknesses?

I should note that my views on the subject are far from settled; I was trying to outline arguments that I think need to be considered, though I'm not certain what policy, ultimately, makes the most sense here.

Thanks to UCLA law student Leeza Arbatman for moderating, and to my colleague John Villasenor for organizing.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. wreckinball
    February.12.2021 at 10:47 am

    Seems like the discussions have been one sided. If you are provided a shield against liability I don’t think a caveat that in return you do not censor is too much to ask. That is you are a platform that delivers regardless of your viewpoint. Just like a utility delivers electricity in the same manner. The utilities have exclusive right of way in return

    But is that where this is going?

    Note also how congress considered Russian Facebook bots as interference in the 2016 election. So why isn’t FB and Twitter and basically the big tech universe viewpoint censoring election interference?

    1. Don Nico
      February.12.2021 at 11:53 am

      Indeed, the very large social media platforms are common carriers as much as FEDEX and UPS are. As such they should be treated as common carriers and be free of said liabilities

  2. DaivdBehar
    February.12.2021 at 11:33 am

    Should the electric company be allowed to shut off service to Republicans? It is a government sponsored monopoly, and a utility.

    Same for these platforms. The government allowed their monopoly. They are quasi-governmental organizations.

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    February.12.2021 at 11:46 am

    This is an easy fix. Platforms that moderate content ought to be required to “own” that content for all traditional liability reasons. You can’t plead you are just merely a communications platform if you are actively curated user generated content. No more free swings for Big Tech.

    Remove any statutory immunity and just let basic tort and contract law apply to those platforms. See how quickly they want to give up moderation when a torrent of lawsuits from every po-dunk jurisdiction start flowing in.

    If these private companies want to regulate speech on their platform that is fine. No more public protections though. Pretty easy.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      February.12.2021 at 11:57 am

      ” Platforms that moderate content ought to be required to “own” that content for all traditional liability reasons.”
      That was the state of the law prior to the passage of section 230 and exactly what it was intended to change.

