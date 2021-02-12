The Volokh Conspiracy

Bret Stephens' Spiked Story on the Donald McNeil Firing, Published by the New York Post

"Unfit to Print: The Post publishes column The Times wouldn't"

See here; an excerpt:

Last weekend, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens wrote a piece criticizing the rationale behind the forced ouster of Times reporter Donald G. McNeil Jr., but it was never published…. Since then, the piece has circulated among Times staffers and others — and it was from one of them, not Stephens himself, that The Post obtained it. We publish his spiked column here in full….

Late last week, Donald G. McNeil Jr., a veteran science reporter for The Times, abruptly departed from his job following the revelation that he had uttered a racial slur while on a New York Times trip to Peru for high school students. In the course of a dinner discussion, he was asked by a student whether a 12-year-old should have been suspended by her school for making a video in which she had used a racial slur.

In a written apology to staff, McNeil explained what happened next: "To understand what was in the video, I asked if she had called someone else the slur or whether she was rapping or quoting a book title. In asking the question, I used the slur itself."

In an initial note to staff, editor-in-chief Dean Baquet noted that, after conducting an investigation, he was satisfied that McNeil had not used the slur maliciously and that it was not a firing offense. In response, more than 150 Times staffers signed a protest letter. A few days later, Baquet and managing editor Joe Kahn reached a different decision.

"We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent," they wrote on Friday afternoon. They added to this unambiguous judgment that the paper would "work with urgency to create clearer guidelines and enforcement about conduct in the workplace, including red-line issues on racist language." …

[But t]here is an elementary difference between citing a word for the purpose of knowledge and understanding and using the same word for the purpose of insult and harm. Lose this distinction, and you also lose the ability to understand the things you are supposed to be educated to oppose.

No wonder The Times has never previously been shy about citing racial slurs in order to explain a point. Here is a famous quote by the late Republican strategist Lee Atwater that has appeared at least seven times in The Times, most recently in 2019, precisely because it powerfully illuminates the mindset of a crucial political player.

"You start out in 1954 by saying, 'Nigger, nigger, nigger.' By 1968 you can't say 'nigger' — that hurts you, backfires. So you say stuff like, uh, 'forced busing,' 'states' rights' and all that stuff."

Is this now supposed to be a scandal? Would the ugliness of Atwater's meaning have been equally clearer by writing "n—, n—, n—"? A journalism that turns words into totems — and totems into fears — is an impediment to clear thinking and proper understanding….

We are living in a period of competing moral certitudes, of people who are awfully sure they're right and fully prepared to be awful about it. Hence the culture of cancellations, firings, public humiliations and increasingly unforgiving judgments. The role of good journalism should be to lead us out of this dark defile. Last week, we went deeper into it.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Allutz
    February.12.2021 at 12:29 pm

    How is this not a copyright violation? The Times owns Stephen’s work, at least in print news, via his employment contract no?

    1. MonitorsMost
      February.12.2021 at 12:54 pm

      We don’t know without knowing what Mr. Stephen’s’ contract says. If he doesn’t have a contract (obviously unlikely) he would be the owner of the copyright. The New York Times’ work for hire provision might only attach upon acceptance and print of the article. It would be logical that there is some form of provision that makes a carve out for things like books written by New York Times’ authors. But we really don’t know without seeing the contract.

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        February.12.2021 at 1:01 pm

        “If he doesn’t have a contract (obviously unlikely) he would be the owner of the copyright.”

        Is this correct, assuming that the is an employee? I thought work produced by employees was work for hire.

    2. David Nieporent
      February.12.2021 at 12:56 pm

      As a lawyer, my first thought was copyright also, but from a different perspective.

      As to whether the Times owns the work, if he were an ordinary journalist, yes, of course. But I suspect that columnists have a different arrangement. And I suspect that the arrangement includes the provision that if they turn down a piece, he can publish it elsewhere.

      But my thought was: they’re trying to distance Stephens from responsibility for this by saying that they got it from someone other than him. Okay — but they couldn’t run it without his consent because of copyright, so isn’t that going to ruffle the exact same feathers as if he had sent it to the Post?

  2. Dilan Esper
    February.12.2021 at 12:31 pm

    I wonder if there’s a copyright issue here. Is it a fair use to publish the whole thing? Is it a work made for hire owned by the Times?

    1. David Nieporent
      February.12.2021 at 12:58 pm

      I can’t imagine that it’s fair use.

      1. Don Nico
        February.12.2021 at 1:01 pm

        Agreed.

        1. Dilan Esper
          February.12.2021 at 1:10 pm

          Yeah, it’s fair use to quote a lot of it, but while running the entire thing verbatim does not by itself defeat a fair use defense, you would need to show that running the whole thing was necessary to the legitimate (non-commercial exploitation) purpose, and that would be very hard to show.

          David’s speculation that the columnist may have a sort of “right of first refusal” provision where they can go somewhere else if the Times spikes it seems plausible.

          1. TwelveInchPianist
            February.12.2021 at 1:17 pm

            “Yeah, it’s fair use to quote a lot of it, but while running the entire thing verbatim does not by itself defeat a fair use defense, you would need to show that running the whole thing was necessary to the legitimate (non-commercial exploitation) purpose, and that would be very hard to show.”

            The propertied newsworthiness of the column is that this is what the NYT refuses to publish. Publishing only parts of it would undermine that– a reader could infer that it may have been spiked because of the parts that were omitted.

            1. TwelveInchPianist
              February.12.2021 at 1:17 pm

              *purported

    2. TwelveInchPianist
      February.12.2021 at 1:07 pm

      Seems like it’s integral to the reporting the internal issues at the times, something that is a big story right now.

      And the fact that they wouldn’t publish it means that it had little commercial value.

  3. Brophy
    February.12.2021 at 12:42 pm

    It’s brilliant writing and it’s the truth. Let the NYT sue the Post for copyright violation. The NYT didn’t reckon it valuable so the damages will be trivially small.

  4. ReaderY
    February.12.2021 at 12:52 pm

    Did they actually fire him because he used a racial slur? Or did they fire him because he was white – specifically, a white person doing things they think only black people should be doing?

    Think Bostock.

    1. Don Nico
      February.12.2021 at 1:02 pm

      Good question. But I can’t answer because of taboos concerning such matters.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      February.12.2021 at 1:28 pm

      Nailed it.

  5. Jerry B.
    February.12.2021 at 1:17 pm

    “In response, more than 150 Times staffers signed a protest letter.”

    Lots’a Woke snowflakes at the Times. Wonder how they’ll feel when the even more Woke come for them for being insufficiently doctrinaire?

Please to post comments