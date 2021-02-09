Who's Afraid of Josh Hawley?

Today, I debunk Sen. Josh Hawley's purported victim status and First Amendment theories in an op-ed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with Berin Szoka, president of TechFreedom.

The First Amendment doesn't give Sen. Hawley the right to force tech platforms to carry the speech of white supremacists and/or those who incite violence, as Berin and I break down both in the op-ed and accompanying Twitter thread.