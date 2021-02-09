The Volokh Conspiracy

Who's Afraid of Josh Hawley?

Berin Szoka and I help the good Senator understand how the First Amendment applies to tech companies

Today, I debunk Sen. Josh Hawley's purported victim status and First Amendment theories in an op-ed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with Berin Szoka, president of TechFreedom.

The First Amendment doesn't give Sen. Hawley the right to force tech platforms to carry the speech of white supremacists and/or those who incite violence, as Berin and I break down both in the op-ed and accompanying Twitter thread.

Irina Manta is a Professor of Law and the Founding Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.

  1. Armchair Lawyer
    February.9.2021 at 9:06 am

    Should Comcast be forced to carry the messages of white supremacists and those who incite violence via its network? Why or Why not?

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.9.2021 at 9:12 am

      Should Ma Bell have been permitted to shut off the telephones of members of the KKK? It would have prevented a lot of lynchings.

    2. loki13
      February.9.2021 at 9:26 am

      Interesting question!

      See, here’s the thing. Comcast is not a social media platform, is it? In fact, it carries other services, like Facebook, Twitter, Parler (is that still a thing), LinkedIn, Tumblr, Snapchat, Reddit, Stormfront, etc. etc. etc.

      And if you don’t understand why this point is made, then … well, good luck to you!

      Now, if you are saying, “Hey, I think Facebook is SO BIG and SO POWERFUL that I’d like to either break it up or treat it like a utility,” then that’s, well, that’s an argument.

      But it’s a different one. But the problem that we keep having is that people like Hawley, and you, both don’t understand the issues*, and keep lying. Neither of which is helpful in either understanding the problems or solving them.

      *Hawley does understand the issue. You? Eh.

  2. DaivdBehar
    February.9.2021 at 9:22 am

    These companies are of a size that makes them untilities. They reached that size with government forbearance of their massive criminality, billions of crimes by others, millions of crimes by them, on their platforms.

    Should the electric company be allowed to shut off electricity to Republicans?

  3. DaivdBehar
    February.9.2021 at 9:26 am

    Irina should disclose the source of the funding for her salary. Isn’t she a lawyer anyway? Nothing she says has the slightest validity. She belongs to the most toxic occupation in the nation, ten times more toxic than organized crime. This occupation must be crushed to save our nation.

