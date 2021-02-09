The Volokh Conspiracy
Who's Afraid of Josh Hawley?
Berin Szoka and I help the good Senator understand how the First Amendment applies to tech companies
Today, I debunk Sen. Josh Hawley's purported victim status and First Amendment theories in an op-ed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with Berin Szoka, president of TechFreedom.
The First Amendment doesn't give Sen. Hawley the right to force tech platforms to carry the speech of white supremacists and/or those who incite violence, as Berin and I break down both in the op-ed and accompanying Twitter thread.