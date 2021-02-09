"Kitten Zoom Filter Mishap"

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

UPDATE: Whoops, just saw that Josh beat me to it. But now there's a comment, our bot has Tweeted both, and the posts are short, so we'll just leave them both up.