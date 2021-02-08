The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Poetry Monday: "My Three Loves" by Henry S. Leigh
"I knew not which to make my pet, — my pipe, cigar, or cigarette..."
Here's "My Three Loves" (1875) by Henry S. Leigh (1837-1883), a poignant love poem:
When Life was all a summer day,
And I was under twenty,
Three loves were scattered in my way —
And three at once are plenty.
Three hearts, if offered with a grace,
One thinks not of refusing;
The task in this especial case
Was only that of choosing.
I knew not which to make my pet, —
My pipe, cigar, or cigarette…
