Classes #7: Freedom of the Press I and Acquisition by Find
Branzburg v. Hayes and Cohen v. Cowles Media Co & Armory v. Delamirie, Hannah v. Peel, and McAvoy v. Medina
Class #7: Freedom of the Press I
- Branzburg v. Hayes (1441-1446) / (713-718)
- Cohen v. Cowles Media Co. (1446-1449) / (718-721)
Property II, Class #7: Acquisition by Find – Finders Keepers?
- Armory v. Delamirie, 53-54 (shortest case of the semester!)
- Notes, 54-57
- Hannah v. Peel, 57-62
- Notes, 62-63
- McAvoy v. Medina, 63-64
- Notes, 64-70 (Skim)