The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 7, 1870
2/7/1870: Hepburn v. Griswold decided.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/7/1870: Hepburn v. Griswold decided.
The state used civil asset forfeiture to seize Tyson Timbs' car in 2013. His nightmare hasn't ended.
Sheila Jackson Lee's sweeping licensing and registration scheme suggests what Democrats would do if they didn't have to worry about the Second Amendment.
Adopting "counterinsurgency" tactics for use against wide swaths of Americans can only make the situation worse.
"We'll need to continue communicating about that," said Jen Psaki.
It’s a terrible idea that violates Section 230, but is it actually unconstitutional? Don’t be so sure.