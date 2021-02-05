The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Prof. Eric Goldman & Me on Whether Governments Can Limit Platforms' Content Blocking Decisions

A forthcoming panel Thu., Feb. 11, 2 to 3 pm Pacific, organized by the UCLA Institute for Technology, Law, and Policy.

|

It's free but you need to register here; here's the summary:

As private entities, social media platforms are not bound by the First Amendment, and are free to permit—or block—content and users as they see fit; and 47 U.S.C. § 230 preempts any state statutes that would impose greater limits on such companies. That, at least, is the traditional view.

But some state legislatures are considering statutes that would ban viewpoint-based blocking by platforms; and some scholars are arguing that those laws might prevail, notwithstanding § 230. What are these theories? And what are their strengths and weaknesses?

It's always a pleasure to talk to Eric—who teaches technology law at Santa Clara—about such matters, and I hope you folks find it interesting to listen (and to ask questions during the Q & A).

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. AmosArch
    February.5.2021 at 9:01 pm

    We already limit and control private companies and their freedom of expression and association in every aspect of their existence from cake baking to hijabed employees to who they can service and hire and promote and pay. And we are especially hard and controlling of monopolies and industry collusion.

    So I am baffled why suddenly it is of paramount importance to freedom to make this and only this one sole exception and allow a global oligarchy to disenfranchise millions of people of a critical set of services that are increasingly necessary to conduct a normal life. While keeping all quotas, and the slave baking, and abortion mandates for religious organizations, and other regulations in place.

    If sudden hardcore laissez faire progs want a true freemarket I’m game. Lets lift all onerous restrictions evenly, not just the ones you dislike.

    1. jb
      February.5.2021 at 9:07 pm

      Should Breitbart be required to publish content from Bernie or AOC?

      1. AmosArch
        February.5.2021 at 9:13 pm

        Are you saying Twitter/Facebook is exactly the same as Breitbart?

