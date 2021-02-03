The Volokh Conspiracy

N.H. Prosecution for Forgery That Had Been Aimed at Getting Material Vanished from Google Search Results

If you send Google a court order that finds certain online material to be libelous, Google will consider "deindexing" that material—essentially making it disappear from Google search results. The order wouldn't legally bind Google (American court orders gotten against a particular defendant don't bind third parties who aren't in league with the defendant); but Google will often choose to act on it, on the theory that a court has determined that the material is false and defamatory. To my knowledge, Google doesn't do the same for expungement orders, but people sometimes submit those orders to Google in any event.

But any successful system breeds parasites—here, attempts to procure such court orders fraudulently, or even using forgery (see this forthcoming article). Last week, a criminal complaint was filed in New Hampshire against Heidi L. Holt as to one alleged forgery:

And here is the alleged forgery (though you can see it more clearly here):

The alleged forgery was submitted to Google with a deindexing request for these pages:

https://www.spokeo.com/Heidi-Holt/New-Hampshire
https://www.nh.gov/nhdoc/divisions/parole/documents/02_27_14.pdf
https://www.laconiadailysun.com/news/courts_cops/two-indicted-on-sex-assault-charges/article_7afa1f6a-19ac-11e9-9110-1f39a8443dd1.html [note that this article mentioned Holt only in passing as part of an arrest blotter, unrelated to the headline, and the newspaper has by now apparently removed her name]
https://www.fosters.com/article/20100428/GJNEWS_01/704289912?template=ampart
https://www.docketbird.com/find-federal-court-cases/bankruptcy/district-of-new-hampshire-bankruptcy/2019/10000-10499

Holt is charged with forgery and with tampering with public records. For similar cases from past years, see here, here, here, and here.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Archibald Tuttle
    February.3.2021 at 11:45 am

    It sounds like the US is following the EU’s lead by focusing on the search engines as opposed to the source web sites. That is analogous to asking Volokh blog to remove this post because it gives links to the source sites. Ridiculous for Volokh blog. Ridiculous for Google. The only logical means should be to order the original posters to take down the offending content. That includes public record sites.

    I understand the appeal of petitioning one central party rather than many. I do not understand, why Google and others don’t fight like hell to prevent this terrible precedent. Is there no fear of it spreading from Google to any site that provides URL links to any other site? Just because the EU did it, why do we?

    The World Wide Web would never have gotten off the ground if there were no hyperlinks.

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      February.3.2021 at 12:01 pm

      As Prof. Volokh notes in the post you apparently didn’t read, Google is not legally required to honor these requests, and couldn’t be compelled to do so absent a sea change in the law.

    2. Krychek_2
      February.3.2021 at 12:08 pm

      In addition to what Noscitur said, there is also the issue that stuff sometimes shows up on search engines even after it’s been deleted from the original Web site.

  2. TwelveInchPianist
    February.3.2021 at 11:47 am

    I had to read a little bit to figure out that it was the forgery, and not the prosecution, that was aimed at vanishing articles and records.

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      February.3.2021 at 11:59 am

      Me too. That comma should perhaps be replaced with a “that was”.

      1. Eugene Volokh
        February.3.2021 at 12:54 pm

        Good point, tried to clarify it.

  3. Bored Lawyer
    February.3.2021 at 12:43 pm

    But any successful system breeds parasites

    This observation has much broader application than this case.

