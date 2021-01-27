The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 27, 1955
1/27/1955: Chief Justice John Roberts's birthday.
