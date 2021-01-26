The Volokh Conspiracy

Nadine Strossen (Former ACLU President), Jonathan Haidt (The Coddling of the American Mind), and Me on "Cancel Culture"

|

I very much enjoyed this hour-long conversation, organized by the Pacific Legal Foundation, and I hope you do, too.

A bit more about the other two panelists, adapted from the PLF's description:

Professor Nadine Strossen is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita at New York Law School. She is also a civil rights activist, author, and former president of the ACLU. The National Law Journal named Professor Strossen as one of America's 100 most influential lawyers. Her most recent book is Hate: Why We Should Resist it with Free Speech, Not Censorship.

Professor Jonathan Haidt is a social psychologist at New York University's Stern School of Business. He is well known for his pioneering research into morality and how it varies across cultures and political orientations. Professor Haidt co-founded Heterodox Academy, a network of more than four thousand professors advancing viewpoint diversity in academia. He is also the author of three best-selling books, The Happiness Hypothesis, The Righteous Mind, and, with Greg Lukianoff, The Coddling of the American Mind.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    January.26.2021 at 1:51 pm

    Is there going to be a transcript? It sounds like something I might want to read, rather than sitting at the computer with the sound turned up high enough to get past my tinnitus.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.26.2021 at 1:54 pm

    The right sends a professor who engages in partisan censorship to complain about ‘cancel culture?’

    No wonder conservatives have lost the culture war.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.26.2021 at 2:16 pm

      It’s horrible how you were cancelled. Think of the valuable insights we could be getting if you could speak your mind freely!

  3. Calliope
    January.26.2021 at 2:06 pm

    Could Nadine Strossen even get an internship with today’s ACLU?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.26.2021 at 2:14 pm

      I think the was only a token Republican even back when she was a prominent member. I remember the recruiting letters I got from them, and it was VERY clear they had no interest in civil libertarians who weren’t left-wing joinint.

      1. Ed Grinberg
        January.26.2021 at 2:34 pm

        Which explains why these days, when the Left is openly contemptuous of civil liberties, the ACLU has reoriented accordingly.

  4. Stephen Lathrop
    January.26.2021 at 2:44 pm

    Can anyone point to an instance of cancel culture targeting Burkean conservatives, Eishenhower conservatives, main street conservatives, neoconservatives, Wall Street conservatives, conservative economists, or, really, any conservatives at all except movement conservatives? If not, I suggest that maybe resentment of so-called cancel culture is better judged as the reaction of a group of targeters who expected to target with impunity, but were annoyed to find themselves targeted back.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.26.2021 at 2:56 pm

      Let’s try an experiment: Invite someone to campus to defend the proposition that the federal government should publicly acknowledge God, or that appointing Brennan and Warren to the Supreme Court were the two mistakes Eisenhower made in his administration – things which Eisenhower believed.

      Or invite someone to defend the proposition that the Civil Rights Act (at least as administered in practice) unjustly infringes on economic freedom – something some conservative economists believe.

      Or invite a neoconservative to champion Israel and vigorously denounce the Palestinians.

      Or invite someone to defend main street views such as that women shouldn’t be considered men and vice versa, that same-sex marriage is wrong, etc.

