The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Nadine Strossen (Former ACLU President), Jonathan Haidt (The Coddling of the American Mind), and Me on "Cancel Culture"
I very much enjoyed this hour-long conversation, organized by the Pacific Legal Foundation, and I hope you do, too.
A bit more about the other two panelists, adapted from the PLF's description:
Professor Nadine Strossen is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita at New York Law School. She is also a civil rights activist, author, and former president of the ACLU. The National Law Journal named Professor Strossen as one of America's 100 most influential lawyers. Her most recent book is Hate: Why We Should Resist it with Free Speech, Not Censorship.
Professor Jonathan Haidt is a social psychologist at New York University's Stern School of Business. He is well known for his pioneering research into morality and how it varies across cultures and political orientations. Professor Haidt co-founded Heterodox Academy, a network of more than four thousand professors advancing viewpoint diversity in academia. He is also the author of three best-selling books, The Happiness Hypothesis, The Righteous Mind, and, with Greg Lukianoff, The Coddling of the American Mind.