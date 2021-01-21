The Volokh Conspiracy

President Biden Honors One of the Most Influential Opponents of Illegal Immigration in American History

Cesar Chavez and his union were strongly opposed to illegal immigration, and illegal immigrants

|

Joe Biden is committed to providing a path to citizenship for the eleven million or so people living in the United States illegally. So it's rather ironic that he has placed a bust of the late labor leader Cesar Chavez in a prominent place in the Oval Office.

Chavez and his union, the United Farm Workers, were strongly opposed to illegal immigration, and Chavez was known to refer to undocumented workers by the slur "wetbacks." If you search the web, you will find a lot of revisionism going on about Chavez's attitude toward immigration, as his actual stance on immigration creates a dissonance with his heroic status on the left, given the latter's current dogma on immigration. (Chavez also played a leading role in killing the Bracero guest worker program, which had given hundreds of thousands of Mexicans the ability to lawfully but temporarily work in the United States).

This shouldn't be especially surprising, given that, for obvious reasons of self-interest in constraining labor supply labor unions until recently were typically opposed to immigration in general, and especially illegal immigration.

As historian Eladio B. Bobadilla explains:

Cesar Chavez was, in fact, deeply hostile toward "wetbacks," as he (and many others of this time) called them. He was relentless in his efforts to halt immigration from Mexico and was active in pursuing the deportation of those already here. Chavez claimed that undocumented workers were driving down wages, and crucially, being used as strikebreakers. Both complaints had merit, of course. Mexican immigrants were routinely used to break strikes; their desperate situation often led them to take whatever work they could get, even if it meant clashing with the UFW's goals. And certainly, all of these dynamics played a role in wage depression.

What is disturbing about Chavez and the union's actions is how rigid and unwilling they were to consider that the issue was more complicated. Some Chican@ [sic] organizations and leaders, among them Bert Corona, cautioned Chavez that alienating undocumented workers was a disastrous mistake. Others complained that Chavez was spending entirely too much of his (and the union's) efforts on the "Illegals Campaign." Others still worried that Chavez was making enemies of people who in fact were allies in this class and social struggle.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    January.21.2021 at 11:27 am

    Immigrants cause income stratification — that’s a known fact.

    1. DaivdBehar
      January.21.2021 at 12:27 pm

      Illegals suppress all wages for the enrichment of billionaires. That is true from laborer to top professionals.

      That is why I demand that Somin support the recognition of the Mexican lawyer license in the 50 states. We can then be flooded with a million $40000 a year lawyers from Mexico. Those making $40000 are their top lawyers. Many Mexican lawyers are unemployed. Until he does, Somin should STFU about illegal immigration. Mexico is more overlawyered than the USA. The Mexican lawyers need our help. Only racist, white supremacist, lawyer bias prevents the recognition of the Mexican lawyer license in the 50 states.

  2. Krychek_2
    January.21.2021 at 11:41 am

    And of course nothing at all has changed since the 60s. Conditions are precisely the same as they were when Chavez was here. So of course he would hold the same views today.

  3. loki13
    January.21.2021 at 11:43 am

    Shocking news! People who are rightfully lauded for one thing, may not have been perfect in all aspects of their lives!!!!!

    Leave it to Ric Romero … sorry, Prof. Bernstein to help you out here.

    Did you know MLK had some affairs?
    Did you know that Ronald Reagan sold weapons to terrorists?
    Did you know that Gandhi was a terrible misogynist and racist?
    Did you know that Mother Teresa … well, you can look it up. 🙂

    Stones, glass houses, etc.

    1. Libertymike
      January.21.2021 at 12:09 pm

      “MLK had SOME affairs?” Euphemism city.

      1. loki13
        January.21.2021 at 12:27 pm

        Like Trump had SOME payoffs to cover up SOME affairs? 🙂

        Euphemisms, man? But yes, everyone is imperfect. It is usually a better measure to see what good they did instead of dwelling solely on the bad if you’re trying to get a full view.

        1. Libertymike
          January.21.2021 at 12:40 pm

          Full view is better, agreed.

          In the case of “Dr.” King, we sure could use the full view. Why the near universal hagiography for a serial cheating plagiarist?

    2. DaivdBehar
      January.21.2021 at 12:30 pm

      Did you know Ghandi was a lawyer?

      His stupid liberation from British colonial rule caused the deaths of 10 million people, in ethnic cleansing .Ghandi, a lawyer, a good friend to Adolf Hitler, a foam at the mouth anti-Semite, a sleeper with his pre-pubescent niece, is one of the greatest mass murderers in human history. Only Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and the Democrat Governors with their economy shutdowns killed more people than that lawyer scum bag.

  4. David Bernstein
    January.21.2021 at 11:50 am

    In this particular case, Cesar Chavez is being honored for his role as a labor leader; one of his primary objectives as a labor leader was to crack down on illegal immigration and illegal immigrants. So, this is not, e.g., a case like Thomas Jefferson being honored for writing the Declaration and so forth–but he also owned slaves, this is more like honoring the founding fathers of zoning laws, who wanted to do all the good things zoning is said to do–and exclude black people from white neighborhoods.

    1. David Bernstein
      January.21.2021 at 11:54 am

      Or, more cynically, Chavez is being honored because he’s a famous Mexican-American, and who cares what he actually stood for? In which case, proceed…

    2. Lawperson5000
      January.21.2021 at 12:40 pm

      Cancel culture much?

      Also, is Thomas Jefferson’s ownership of Black people really more attenuated from the Declaration of Independence than Chavez’s anti-Illegal immigration beliefs were from his role in the labor movement? Your choice of framing here is telling.

  5. Adabsurdum
    January.21.2021 at 11:52 am

    The next 4 years are going to be bad for this blog if this is the best you could do

    I miss when this blog used to be dedicated to real legal analysis that made me understand principled conservative arguments. These kind of articles are just click bait for the trash commenters that are just “yay MAGA” or “you’re all Nazi’s”. Remember when the commentators were mostly in tune with law and current events and had something to add to the conversation? Now it’s mostly the tabloid equivalent of legal news and analysis. At least Volokh, Somin, and occasionally others keep up the intellectual honesty.

    1. David Bernstein
      January.21.2021 at 11:56 am

      I’ve written a great deal in my academic writings about how labor unions worked to exclude blacks, women, Chinese immigrants and others from the labor force. You can start here: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0822325837/reasonmagazinea-20/
      Once you’ve mastered these writings, feel free to come back and talk about clickbait.

      1. ChicagoTom
        January.21.2021 at 12:10 pm

        ” Once you’ve mastered these writings, feel free to come back and talk about clickbait.”

        What a non-sense response. You are being purposely obtuse about the point the OP made.

        Whatever wonderful stuff you have written in the past has no bearing on on the criticism of THIS article which is a stupid “gothca” style post. It is click-baity and it’s also a useless article.

        Government honors imperfect person. News at 11.

      2. Adabsurdum
        January.21.2021 at 12:17 pm

        This article wasn’t about your academic writing, it was click bait. This is my point exactly. You’re capable of doing better, but apparently choose not to enlighten readers and instead post fox-news style meaningless partisan crap.

    2. loki13
      January.21.2021 at 11:57 am

      Well, look at the bright side!

      In two years, we will see the plugging of a new book:

      Even More Lawless then Obama: The Biden Administration’s Unprecedented-er Assault on the Constitution and the Rule of Law

  6. Bob from Ohio
    January.21.2021 at 12:03 pm

    Big assumption that Biden even knows who the bust represents.

    1. loki13
      January.21.2021 at 12:08 pm

      If he was younger, I might believe you.

      Given Biden’s age, I am fairly certain he knows who Cesar Chavez is.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        January.21.2021 at 12:17 pm

        “Given Biden’s age”

        That is why he probably does not.

        1. loki13
          January.21.2021 at 12:25 pm

          ? Seriously Bob, I know you’re an old guy, like, really old and grumpy, so this shouldn’t be very hard for you.

          Cesar Chavez was a really, really big deal from the 60s – 80s, and continues to be taught in California (he has a federal day and everything that is observed in some places outside of California as well).

          It is difficult to imagine a Democratic Politician who achieved their first elected office in 1970 (and was probably politically aware before that) not being aware of Cesar Chavez.

          But whatever, man.

          1. Bob from Ohio
            January.21.2021 at 12:29 pm

            His memory is not what it used to be.

            Probably thinks its his gardener.

  7. Adabsurdum
    January.21.2021 at 12:16 pm

    This article wasn’t about your academic writing, it was click bait. This is my point exactly. You’re capable of doing better, but apparently choose not to enlighten readers and instead post fox-news style meaningless partisan crap.

  8. Ben_
    January.21.2021 at 12:21 pm

    Joe Biden’s shock troops gas mostly peaceful protestors in Portland:

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/21/us/protests-portland-seattle-biden.html

  9. Krayt
    January.21.2021 at 12:39 pm

    Chavez, Bernie, and Trump are all roughly aligned on this issue. Modern Democrats are not. But they don’t want mass immigration because we are the shining free city on the hill. Nor because, in a free economy, the more the better.

    They want it to win elections, and, preversely, so they can continue ladling regulatory burden hand over fist, reducing the freedom of business that makes “the more the better” work so well.

    No matter the direction, it’s a poop sandwich.

    Enjoy the honor of someone you don’t honor anymore, while you loudly ask, “So what has Chavez done for us lately?”

Please to post comments