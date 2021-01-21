President Biden Honors One of the Most Influential Opponents of Illegal Immigration in American History

Joe Biden is committed to providing a path to citizenship for the eleven million or so people living in the United States illegally. So it's rather ironic that he has placed a bust of the late labor leader Cesar Chavez in a prominent place in the Oval Office.

Chavez and his union, the United Farm Workers, were strongly opposed to illegal immigration, and Chavez was known to refer to undocumented workers by the slur "wetbacks." If you search the web, you will find a lot of revisionism going on about Chavez's attitude toward immigration, as his actual stance on immigration creates a dissonance with his heroic status on the left, given the latter's current dogma on immigration. (Chavez also played a leading role in killing the Bracero guest worker program, which had given hundreds of thousands of Mexicans the ability to lawfully but temporarily work in the United States).

This shouldn't be especially surprising, given that, for obvious reasons of self-interest in constraining labor supply labor unions until recently were typically opposed to immigration in general, and especially illegal immigration.

As historian Eladio B. Bobadilla explains: