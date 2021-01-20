The Volokh Conspiracy

"Is This Law Professor Really a Homicidal Threat?"

No, not me! More on the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School / Professor Jason Kilborn controversy.

|

Prof. Andrew Koppelman (Northwestern) writes at the Chronicle of Higher Education about follow-on developments in a controversy that I blogged about last week (the one that began with an exam question that discussed a racial harassment hypothetical, and contained expurgated slurs). An excerpt, though you should read the whole thing:

[Prof. Kilborn writes:] "On Thursday, January 7, I voluntarily agreed to talk to one of the Black Law Students Association members who had advanced this petition against me. Around hour 1 or 1.5 of a 4-hour Zoom call that I endured from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with this young man, he asked me to speculate as to why the dean had not sent me BLSA's attack letter, and I flippantly responded, 'I suspect she's afraid if I saw the horrible things said about me in that letter I would become homicidal.' Conversation continued without a hitch for 2.5 or 3 more hours, and we concluded amicably with a promise to talk more later.

"He apparently turned around and reported that I was a homicidal threat. Our university's Behavioral Threat Assessment Team convened, with no evidence of who I am at all, and recommended to my dean that I be placed on administrative leave and barred from campus. […] Having full discretion to implement or reject that recommendation, and knowing me fairly well, having worked with me quite a bit for the past four years, my dean decided that I was, indeed, a homicidal threat." …

The university cannot possibly suspend and bar from campus everyone who uses the occasional violent figure of speech. Such metaphors are common in casual conversation. In context, no reasonable person could take his language literally (assuming that his report of what he said is accurate). Even if one did take it literally, his statement was a speculation about the dean's state of mind, not a statement about his own.

Policies of mandatory investigation are warranted when students report threats. But there needs to be an available mechanism of summary dismissal when such reports turn out to be frivolous. John Marshall Law School has two such mechanisms: First, the Behavioral Threat Assessment Teams are charged with determining whether threats are genuine, and, second, the dean has discretion to accept or reject their recommendations.

It is hard to believe that Dean Dickerson would have reacted the same way if Kilborn's exam had not already provoked controversy. The complaints about the exam were apparently not sufficient to trigger the sanctions that might mollify the complaining students. The purported threat, however, offered that opportunity.

Given that this whole incident was occasioned by a "Civil Procedure" exam, it is hard not to remark upon the denial of due process. Kilborn has been given no opportunity to defend himself. When students make unreasonable demands, a school has an obligation to protect its faculty. The law school's behavior is reminiscent of indiscriminate blacklisting during the McCarthy era.

The administration's behavior creates a climate of terror. Faculty have been asked at many colleges to give more attention to issues of racial inequality. But how are they to do that without acknowledging distressing facts? …

NEXT: Is the President an “officer of the United States” for purposes of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment?

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Joe_dallas
    January.20.2021 at 3:44 pm

    There is an irrational obsession with believing that racism has an overriding control in this country. This irrational obsession runs almost exclusively by democrats/ progressives.

    This perpetuating the concept of racism is creating far more harm.

    A person who excels because they work harder is deemed racist

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.20.2021 at 4:24 pm

      When I was young, the bigotry in America was open, common, and casual. Racism. Misogyny. Gay-bashing. Anti-Semitism. These are examples, not an exhaustive list.

      Today, we have plenty of vestigial bigots, especially in the backwaters, but today’s bigots no longer wish to be known as bigots. Instead, they hide — in public — behind euphemisms such as “traditional values,” “color-blind,” “conservative values,” and “heartland.” They tend to reserve their unguarded, genuine positions on Blacks, women, Muslims, gays, Jews, and others for contexts they believe to be safe, such as private homes, pseudonymous (or anonymous) online message boards, militia gatherings, and Republican Committee meetings.

      This is great American progress, achieved in the course of two or three generations. Bigotry will continue to fade in America. The bigots will be replaced.

      That is the American way.

      1. Libertymike
        January.20.2021 at 4:41 pm

        California, Illinois, and New York are three of the poorest states in America, ravaged by crime, teeming with homeless, their infrastructure rotting, their big cities a cess pool of filth, incompetence, and negro dysfunction.

        Those states, however, are thriving when it comes to affirmative action, minority set-asides, identity politics, the power of public sector unions, worship of aberrant behavior, and embrace of big-tech and censorship.

        No wonder so many are fleeing such hellholes.

        That is the American way.

  2. Leo Marvin
    January.20.2021 at 3:48 pm

    Many (most?) invocations of “Cancel Culture” are just rhetorical tribalism.

    This is Cancel Culture. It must stop.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      January.20.2021 at 4:01 pm

      “This is Cancel Culture. It must stop.”

      Where should it stop? At an exam with redacted slurs? Should a professor who gave the same hypo with un-redacted slurs be canceled?

      1. Leo Marvin
        January.20.2021 at 4:12 pm

        In arguable cases, reasonable people can differ about where to draw the line. Personally I’m on the Volokh-Kennedy side of that discussion. But this shouldn’t even require a discussion. There’s nothing arguable about it.

  3. Illocust
    January.20.2021 at 3:48 pm

    His mistake was agreeing to talk to them. People have to get it through their heads that this is a witch hunt, and anything you say will be twisted until it can be used against you. Do not under any circumstances engage in communication directly with the inquisition, pose all answers and responses through a lawyer.

    1. NToJ
      January.20.2021 at 4:27 pm

      I think it’s important for the professor to engage with the other side. At the very least, he’s drawn them (and his University) into behaving unreasonably, and that’s going to benefit the public discussion. What has he lost?

  4. Jett's Pop
    January.20.2021 at 3:53 pm

    “An excerpt, though you should read the whole thing”

    Unless I’m missing something, you have to sign up for a “free trial” to do so.

  5. TwelveInchPianist
    January.20.2021 at 4:00 pm

    “Policies of mandatory investigation are warranted when students report threats. But there needs to be an available mechanism of summary dismissal when such reports turn out to be frivolous.”

    Of course, since we have no idea what the student alleged, we have no idea if the report is frivolous.

    I wonder what the quantum of proof should be, if a student reports that a professor says something genuinely threatening?

    Preponderance?

    1. Leo Marvin
      January.20.2021 at 4:03 pm

      This should have been summarily dismissed under the give me a fucking break standard.

  6. ME2R
    January.20.2021 at 4:06 pm

    And the purge continues.

  7. loki13
    January.20.2021 at 4:24 pm

    So there are three things that I want to say before getting to my main point.

    First, we seem to have only one “side” of the story. Much like reading the allegations of a complaint, we may not be privy to what actually happened, and even accurate facts can be presented in a misleading way.

    Second, back in the day when I lived in a University town and dealt with faculty issues on occasion, it was usually the case that a given offense by a faculty member rarely seemed to merit the actions by the administration. What I quickly learned is that any given episode was usually the final straw, and that there had been a long pattern of misconduct that had been swept under the rug or ignored prior to that. Again, this was just my experience. But you’d often end up with a faculty member who was outraged that X was causing them problems, while the rest of the faculty would be thinking, “Oh, but that’s because you aren’t remembering getting away with A, B, and all the way up to X.”

    Third, a four hour zoom call? There was nothing good that could come out of that. The chutzpah of certain people who believe that they can talk themselves out of problems never ceases to amaze me, but luckily it happens- otherwise, the clearance rate for crimes wouldn’t be as high as it is. 😉

    Now, with that out of the way … this is both stupid and outrageous. Assuming the facts are true, dealing with this type of hypothetical is part and parcel of the law. This is a standard issue in employment law. If this is accurate, this is unjustifiable and wrong, and I hope that the complaining students fail the bar and are never employed such that their stupidity and thin skin will hurt more people.

  8. Bob from Ohio
    January.20.2021 at 4:34 pm

    Ha ha. Woke prof didn’t think the leopards would eat his face off too.

