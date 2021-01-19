The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

What to do about Silicon Valley speech suppression

Instead of regulation, let's use the tax code

|

The Washington Post has published my op-ed on social media speech suppression and what to do about it.  I consider and deprecate the use of section 230 and the antitrust laws, which leads me to using the tax code to induce gatekeeper platforms to break themselves up:

What if the federal government imposed a 40 percent tax on the gross revenue of gatekeeper social media companies that have more than, say, 30 million active users in the United States? Instead of fighting antitrust authorities in the trenches for years, companies faced with such a harsh tax rate would rush to break themselves up. (And if they didn't, well, the treasury could certainly use the revenue after the bailouts of 2008-09 and 2020-21.) Efforts to avoid the tax would surely spur a proliferation of mainstream social media companies, each serving a broad audience. Some might adopt an editorial stance that leans to the left and others to the right, just as broadcast and other news media already do. But their ability to enforce ideological conformity or pursue a unified business interest would be shattered.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/01/19/rein-in-big-tech-taxes/

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: January 19, 1990

Stewart Baker is a partner at Steptoe & Johnson LLP.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jerry B.
    January.19.2021 at 9:38 am

    And then we could double the income tax of any individual or business that the government decided wasn’t ideologically pure (for whatever value of ideology was held be the current government) unless those taxed changed their views to conform.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  2. Illocust
    January.19.2021 at 9:42 am

    This idea just scratches me wrong. I don’t like laws that single out one specific industry for special rules. One of the issues I have with Section 230.

    1. Don Nico
      January.19.2021 at 9:47 am

      The correct special rule is legally designating them as common carriers subject to the same rules as the phone and mail services.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        January.19.2021 at 10:06 am

        Is my friend’s billboard company a common carrier? Is Fox News? How about Simon & Schuster? Or the talk radio station I listen to Limbaugh on?

  3. DaivdBehar
    January.19.2021 at 9:45 am

    What if these platforms were seized in civil forfeiture for the billions of crimes committed on their platforms, and the millions of crimes of fraud they have committed themselves? They deceived advertisers with inflated viewerships, many of which are not human. Then auction them off like the Ferrari of a drug dealer.

  4. Don Nico
    January.19.2021 at 9:46 am

    What if pigs could fly?
    Biden et al. are indebted to these companies. And as some members of communities have said, “He owes it to us.”

  5. Ben_
    January.19.2021 at 9:56 am

    Red states should immediately ban the use of any of these services that interfere with the communications of any President, Former President, or any candidate on the most recent past or next election ballot in the state. Such companies that interfere with communications would not be allowed to contract with any agency of the state government, city governments, or government schools. And none of these government entities would be allowed to use the services of those companies for any purpose.

    Communications with residents in the state and any other government business is important to the proper functioning of government. Companies that interfere with communications are not viable platforms and cannot be trusted. Censoring government officials and candidates is un-American.

    It’s the clearest way to put direct pressure on these companies. It has a rational basis and doesn’t depend on compromised Washington sellouts and censorship collaborators.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      January.19.2021 at 10:07 am

      Ben’s number one principle: Defend the Leader.

      Cultists gonna cult.

      1. Ben_
        January.19.2021 at 10:09 am

        ^ Defender of totalitarian censorship.

  6. ReaderY
    January.19.2021 at 9:58 am

    The issue here is network effects. Just as an interchangable nationwide railroad is more valuable than a bunch of incompatible regional ones, just as a single nationwide telephone system is more valuable than a bunch of local ones, just as a world wide web is more valuable than a bunch of disconnected local networks, so a single worldwide interconnected social media platform is more valuable than a bunch of smaller incompatible ones.

    This means that there is a natural tendency towards monopoly. For a network, a monopoly may be most efficient form of business.

    Like the railroad and telephone networks of old, the solution is regulation. Either a regulated monopoly, as with the old Bell Telephone system, or a set of standards that ensures the network can operate across competitors, like the current telephone and internet systems.

  7. JHR
    January.19.2021 at 10:01 am

    Breaking up a social media company isn’t like breaking up a bank. How are you going to break up Facebook without completely destroying it? The value in it is that it’s one place where you can find all your friends. Are my friends going to get spun off into 5 different baby-books? (Yes, spinning off Instagram is easy, but that’s not really the issue here.)

    What would be interesting is if we started getting social media aggregators where users could create a custom portal that allows them to see content from all of their accounts. Sort of like how Mint connects to all of your financial accounts to give you a one-page picture of your finances.

  8. Joe_dallas
    January.19.2021 at 10:08 am

    “What if the federal government imposed a 40 percent tax on the gross revenue of gatekeeper social media companies that have more than, ”

    Wouldnt an excise tax of that high of a rate create constitutional issues ?
    Maybe not with the excise tax rates for alcholic beverages, gasoline, and cigarettes., but a point worth considering

    1. Joe_dallas
      January.19.2021 at 10:12 am

      FWIW, a significant portion of the excise tax would be borne by the consumers, the portion passed through to the users/consumers via higher prices would be a function of the elasticity of the supply / demand curves for the product. The odd thing with social media, the revenue comes almost exclusively from advertising, so the advertisers would be the users/consumers.

  9. Union of Concerned Socks
    January.19.2021 at 10:08 am

    This is what I come to Reason for: ideas on how government can use the tax code to circumvent 1A and regulate speech after all.

    I mean seriously, what the actual fuck?

  10. ReaderY
    January.19.2021 at 10:09 am

    That said, there may be a place for taxation. One of the reasons behind the deluge of noisecis that it costs nothing. If there were a tiny cost, say one cent per email or post, this would tend to filter out communications that are completely valueless, reducing the noise. This could be done through a tax. The social media platform could collect it from users.

    1. ReaderY
      January.19.2021 at 10:13 am

      There could be a number of tax-free transactions allowed so that most ordinary users wouldn’t have to pay, just spammers and the like, with identity controls to prevent evasion by setting up multiple accounts each below the limits.

  11. Queen Amalthea
    January.19.2021 at 10:09 am

    To my knowledge the by far number one cable news network, Fox, has never had Noam Chomsky on to air his views. What can we do about this speech suppression/censorship?

    Boy, the Trump Cult has certainly made it clear that Victimization 101 is the preeminent conservative value right now, overriding all others. Waah, they won’t give my Dear Leader a platform, regulation and taxation come save me!

Please to post comments