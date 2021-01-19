The Volokh Conspiracy

About The Volokh Conspiracy

An Example of Why I No Longer Trust the New York Times

I used to trust the Times to generally have the basic facts right; not anymore.

I can't say I've ever fully trusted the Times to be accurate, but until recently I generally felt fairly confident that even if a story was slanted in perspective, the facts that were reported were basically accurate. Not anymore.

For example, here is the Times yesterday, in a news story on the front page (and linked here to the Baltimore Sun to evade a paywll): "For months, Republicans have used last summer's protests as a political catchall, highlighting isolated instances of property destruction and calls to defund the police to motivate their base in November." (emphasis added)

As I've noted previously, the property losses from the riots and looting last summer were on a par with the Los Angeles riots of 1992 and the totality of the 1960s urban riots. They included nightly riots in Portland, the destruction of a several blocks of Minneapolis, the establishment of a lawless anarchist zone for twenty-three days in Seattle, and riots in cities all over the country. I was in Omaha last summer, and I was surprised to find that the downtown was full of boarded-up shops whose windows had been smashed. A good friend from Albany, NY was just telling me about property destruction and looting there. I mention these because they did not make the national news, but there are many other examples from New York to Los Angeles.

In short, if I read this article in the Times and believed it, I would think there were just a few isolated incidents where property was destroyed last summer, and I wouldn't even know who undertook the destruction. If the Times had tried to convey the facts, it would have instead stated something like that the Republicans highlighted "the most destructive riots in decades, causing various levels of chaos and destruction in cities across the country, that grew out of the protests, mostly peaceful, over George Floyd's death."

In any event, the fact that I could read an article like this one and wind up *less* informed than I was when I started is why I don't trust the Times anymore. I'm hoping that once Trump is out of the way, the Times' reporters and editors no longer feel to skew their coverage for fear of helping Trump the way their coverage of Clinton's emails in 2016 may have helped him, but I have the feeling this is an indefinite change for the worse.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Longtobefree
    January.19.2021 at 8:09 pm

    I wouldn’t trust the date at the top of the page of the NYT.

  2. Cal Cetín
    January.19.2021 at 8:12 pm

    You’ll believe what your betters tell you. If the New York Times says 2+2 is 5, you will agree, or have it rammed down your throat, clinger.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.19.2021 at 8:17 pm

    You are welcome to settle for FreeRepublic, Breitbart, Instapundit, RedState, Stormfront, the Daily Caller, Fox, the Washington Times, Limbaugh, Hannity, Ingraham, Gateway Pundit, Newsmax, One America News, and the rest of the right-wing separatist communications operations.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.19.2021 at 8:24 pm

      Ha, my version of you is better than yours.

      1. Don Nico
        January.19.2021 at 8:26 pm

        You beat the clinger to his own punch.

  4. captcrisis
    January.19.2021 at 8:21 pm

    The article you link to lumps together all disturbances throughout the country during two months in 2020 and compares them to short-term single-location riots that happened 30, 40, 50, 55 years ago, without correcting for inflation. No, the 2020 events were not on a par, not even close.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.19.2021 at 8:25 pm

      True, they certainly weren’t short-term, single-location riots.

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      January.19.2021 at 8:29 pm

      The linked article contains a column with inflation adjusted numbers.

    3. Voize of Reazon
      January.19.2021 at 8:35 pm

      He provided a link? I had to scour the NYT website before I found the story he seems to be talking about.

    4. David Bernstein
      January.19.2021 at 8:42 pm

      You know that the second column, the one that says “2020 dollars”, is corrected for inflation right?

  5. Jimmy the Dane
    January.19.2021 at 8:26 pm

    The media was gaslighting us about BLM violence and terrorism all summer long. No surprise there. The NYT couldn’t even publish the words “riot” or “rioter” up until January 6, 2021. But discovered the word magically when some activists were invited into the Capitol and they took up the offer to engage in civil disobedience.

    Hope everyone is prepared for ideologic ‘total war’ because that is where we are headed.

  6. Ben_
    January.19.2021 at 8:28 pm

    You finally caught up to where the rest of us were a decade ago or before. Congrats.

  7. Sidney r finkel
    January.19.2021 at 8:34 pm

    Point taken, but then I think it is incumbent on Prof. Bernstein to tell us what media he does rely on for news and how he would rank say Fox News, CNN, the Washington Post and MSNBC with the NYT. And does he have any faith in the editorial section of the WSJ.

    If a person is going to post on the quality and accuracy of media it just does not seem sufficient or credible to isolate on a single media outlet. One might say that the Times is the worst, except for all the rest. (paraphrasing Churchill, I think, on democracy)

    I am assuming that OAN and similar sources are not even something he acknowledges exists, much less provide actual factual news, but then I may be wrong about that in which case his case against the Times does not work.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      January.19.2021 at 8:40 pm

      “what media he does rely on for news”

      Who says there are any? Or perhaps you have to read multiple ones to discern the truth. Kind of like tea leaves (or Kremlinology, the 20th century version thereof).

    2. Cal Cetín
      January.19.2021 at 8:42 pm

      “the editorial section of the WSJ”

      In distinguishing between the news and editorial sections of the WSJ, you seem to underline something I understand to be the case – that they’re more centrist in their news section than in their editorial section. (I can’t be 100% certain of this because of their paywall)

      Certain newspapers, in contrast, show pretty much the same bias in their supposed news pages as in their editorial pages.

      1. David Bernstein
        January.19.2021 at 8:53 pm

        The Wall Street Journal *used to* have a more liberal slant in their *news* reporting than the Times and Post, or some my most media-savvy friends would tell me; this was obscured by the conservatism of its prominent editorial page. But the other papers have moved dramatically to the left, and the Journal seems not to have.

  8. DaivdBehar
    January.19.2021 at 8:42 pm

    Journalism Code of Ethics requires the telling of all sides of a story. That makes all media unethical, save one, C-SPAN. Brian Lamb said he counts stories to keep a balance.

    All media are the David Duke website. He is the head of the KKK, and openly hates Jews and blacks. He reports only adverse stories about them. For example, Duke cited an article in an Israeli academic journal describing the history of Jews in Stalin’s KGB killing machine, implying Jews were Communist mass murderers. He is not a reporter and is honest about his hatred. He is more ethical than the media. They have duties they violate. They claim to be objective, when they repeatedly lie by omission, as David Duke does. No one may criticized Chinese, North Korean, or Iranian news outlets. American media are no better.

  9. Mr. Jwpvysig, Jr.
    January.19.2021 at 8:44 pm

    All you fuckers are imbeciles. Especially you, Rev.

  10. DWB
    January.19.2021 at 8:46 pm

    How many different news agencies labeled riots (actual riots, not demonstrations or isolated incidents where passions got out of control) and how many times were these claims repeated?

    I am not talking about some note in an article to provide balance, but in the headline and/or first line of the report? It became a damn mantra!

    Mostly peaceful!

Please to post comments