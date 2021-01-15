Can Executive Official Be Removed from Office for "Inciting" Illegal Conduct?

Under Washington law, executive officials can be recalled if enough voters petition, and then if a majority of voters so vote. But there has to be some allegation of "some act or acts of malfeasance or misfeasance while in office, or … violat[ion of] his oath of office," and courts can reject recall grounds if they don't adequately allege such misconduct. It's not like a normally scheduled election, where voters can throw the bums out for any reason they want. But it's also not like an impeachment process, which is supposed to involve a trial before legislators who decide whether an official's actions fit within the category of "high crimes and misdemeanors."

This matter came up in an interesting context in yesterday's decision in In the Matter of Recall of Fortney (written by Justice Mary Yu):

[Snohomish County Sheriff Adam] Fortney's first four months in office were beset by multiple controversies…. The petitioners alleged [among other things]: (1) Fortney refused to enforce the governor's Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation, (2) Fortney incited members of the public to violate the Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation …. On appeal, Fortney does not challenge the sufficiency of the first charge and agrees to stand for recall on his refusal to enforce the Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation…. Washington voters have a constitutional right to recall nonjudicial elected officials who commit acts of malfeasance or misfeasance or violate an oath of office. For the purposes of recall: (1) "Misfeasance" or "malfeasance" in office means any wrongful conduct that affects, interrupts, or interferes with the performance of official duty; (a) Additionally, "misfeasance" in office means the performance of a duty in an improper manner; and (b) Additionally, "malfeasance" in office means the commission of an unlawful act; (2) "Violation of the oath of office" means the neglect or knowing failure by an elective public officer to perform faithfully a duty imposed by law. The court's role is solely that of gatekeeper in reviewing recall petitions. As such, we do not review the truth of recall charges. It is the voters who must act as fact finders. Our judicial gatekeeping function ensures public officials are not subject to "frivolous or unsubstantiated charges." We therefore review petitions simply to determine if they are "legally and factually sufficient." … On March 23, 2020, Fortney responded to [Governor Jay Inslee's] Stay Home – Stay Healthy [COVID-19 shutdown order], utilizing the official Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. He stated in part, "As your elected sheriff, I have no intention of carrying out enforcement for a stay-at-home directive." On April 21, 2020, Fortney posted a lengthier statement. In that post, Fortney acknowledged the seriousness of COVID-19 but criticized Governor Inslee's response as unconstitutional: Snohomish County Residents and Business Owners, …. I can no longer stay silent as I'm not even sure [Governor Inslee] knows what he is doing or knows what struggles Washingtonian's [sic] face right now…. As elected leaders I think we should be questioning the Governor when it makes sense to do so. Are pot shops really essential or did he allow them to stay in business because of the government taxes received from them? That seems like a reasonable question. If pot shops are essential, then why aren't gun shops essential? … If this Coronavirus is so lethal and we have shut down our roaring economy to save lives, then it should be all or nothing. … [The Governor] is not prepared or ready to make these decisions. If we are going to allow government contractors and pot shops to continue to make a living for their families, then it is time to open up this freedom for other small business owners who are comfortable operating in the current climate. This is the great thing about freedom. If you are worried about getting sick you have the freedom to choose to stay home. If you need to make a living for your family and are comfortable doing so, you should have the freedom to do so. As I have previously stated, I have not carried out any enforcement for the current … stay-at-home order…. I have received a lot of outreach from concerned members of our community asking if Governor Inslee's order is a violation of our constitutional rights. As your Snohomish County Sheriff, yes I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness…. As your elected Sheriff I will always put your constitutional rights above politics or popular opinion. We have the right to peaceably assemble. We have the right to keep and bear arms. We have the right to attend church service of any denomination. The impacts of COVID 19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights. Along with other elected Sheriffs around our state, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office will not be enforcing an order preventing religious freedoms or constitutional rights. I strongly encourage each of you to reach out and contact your councilmembers, local leaders and state representatives to demand we allow businesses to begin reopening and allow our residents, all of them, to return to work if they choose to do so…. This is not a time to blindly follow, this is a time to lead the way. Fortney's comments inspired a 79-year-old man to immediately reopen his Snohomish County barbershop in violation of the Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation, resulting in several community members lining up for haircuts without wearing masks or social distancing…. Fortney argues that the incitement charge is legally and factually insufficient because his refusal to enforce the law does not constitute inciting others to violate the law. Appellant's Fortney underestimates both the significance of his words and the power of his office.

Fortney unambiguously proclaimed that the Stay Home – Stay Healthy proclamation was unconstitutional and that the governor's judgment should be questioned, and he advocated that residents had the right to work. Fortney specifically directed his message to Snohomish "business owners," declaring that "it is time to open up this freedom [to work]" for "small business owners," and it was "time to lead the way." Fortney insists that he encouraged individuals only to contact their representatives. However, the record indicates he said much more, and Fortney's words can be reasonably interpreted as an exhortation for people to return to work. Moreover, petitioners provided evidence that Fortney's words had such an effect on a small business owner who opened the doors of his barbershop to a line of unmasked customers. We agree with the trial court's determination that a voter could reasonably conclude that Fortney's specific words "incit[ed] folks to violate the stay-at-home order." In combination with Fortney's statements, Fortney's express refusal to enforce the law could be interpreted as a catalyst for action. As the sitting sheriff, Fortney is the chief executive officer and conservator of the peace of Snohomish County. He is statutorily obligated to "defend the county against those who … endanger the public peace or safety" and "make complaint of all violations of the criminal law." Therefore, when Fortney, in his official capacity as "your Snohomish County Sheriff," stated—repeatedly and publicly—that he would not enforce Governor Inslee's proclamation and that it infringed on the right to work, he effectively nullified the law. Though Sheriff Fortney is entitled to a great deal of discretion in his enforcement decisions, he is still subject to recall if he uses his discretion in a "manifestly unreasonable manner." If Fortney leveraged his discretionary power to refuse to enforce the governor's proclamation with the objective of inciting noncompliance in the midst of a pandemic, the voters may determine that this was a manifestly unreasonable use of discretion…. That reasonable minds may disagree about the interpretation of Fortney's words is precisely why this charge should proceed to the voters. This court's gatekeeping is simply to ensure public officials are not subject to "frivolous or unsubstantiated charges," not to actually assess the truth of those charges…. Voters may reasonably conclude that Fortney abused his discretion by inciting Snohomish County residents to violate the law. Fortney also argues the incitement charge should be reversed because he did not intend for people to violate the law. He contends that the term "incitement" refers to the accomplice liability statute, requiring the petitioners to prove Fortney had "knowledge" others would commit a crime. We disagree. The petitioners do not accuse Fortney of engaging in criminal conduct …. As they indicate in their briefing, they merely use "incite" according to its plain, ordinary meaning to "move" people to action. The petitioners accuse Fortney of violating his statutory duties rather than of committing any legal crime, and thus, they were not required to demonstrate intent…. Fortney has not simply expressed "disagreement or criticism" of the law, which he is entitled to do as a matter of free speech. Rather, he stands accused of using a professional Facebook account and the official page of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office to leverage his enforcement authority as "your elected Sheriff" to effectively nullify a state law. Fortney does not have the authority as Snohomish County sheriff to determine the constitutionality of laws. That is the role of the courts. Washington law explicitly forbids a sheriff from practicing law. While Fortney may be entitled to his private opinions as a citizen, he is not protected from the scrutiny of the voters when he uses the power of his office to effectuate his own legal conclusions…. {This court recently addressed a recall charge where a sitting city councilman used social media accounts to criticize the State's COVID-19 response. We concluded that a charge alleging the councilman encouraged citizens to disobey the law was insufficient in part because legislators, unlike those in the executive branch, do not have a duty to enforce public health orders.}

Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, joined by Justices Susan Owens and Raquel Montoya-Luis, dissented: