Classes #1—Origin of Free Speech Doctrine and From Nature to Commons

Sedition Act of 1798 and Johnson v. McIntosh

This semester I am teaching First Amendment and Property I. Like last semester, I will post the videos to my lecture after class. Many readers write and tell me they enjoy watching these lectures. I hope others can enjoy as well.

First Amendment—Class 1—Origin of Free Speech Doctrine

  • Sedition and Prior Restraint (1301-1309) / (574-582)
  • Supplement: Chapter 51

Prop 1 Class 1—From Nature to Commons

  • Johnson v. McIntosh, 3-10
  • Notes and Questions, 10-19