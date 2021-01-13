The Volokh Conspiracy
Classes #1—Origin of Free Speech Doctrine and From Nature to Commons
Sedition Act of 1798 and Johnson v. McIntosh
This semester I am teaching First Amendment and Property I. Like last semester, I will post the videos to my lecture after class. Many readers write and tell me they enjoy watching these lectures. I hope others can enjoy as well.
First Amendment—Class 1—Origin of Free Speech Doctrine
- Sedition and Prior Restraint (1301-1309) / (574-582)
- Supplement: Chapter 51
Prop 1 Class 1—From Nature to Commons
- Johnson v. McIntosh, 3-10
- Notes and Questions, 10-19