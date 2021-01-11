"Trump Was Kicked Off Twitter. Who's Next?"

The Volokh Conspiracy

This is a new op-ed of mine in the N.Y. Times tonight (note that, as usual, the headline and the subhead were written by the editors, not by me). An excerpt:

Recall the Supreme Court's 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which held that corporations and unions have the First Amendment right to speak about political candidates. I happen to agree with the court's decision in that case, but four justices and a legion of commentators didn't. Many were concerned that by using their wealth, corporations would undermine democracy and unduly influence elections and sway elected officials.

Yet Citizens United was just about whether corporations could spend money to convey their views. Now we have a few huge corporations actually blocking someone's ability to convey his views. Plus, such blocking affects not just the speaker; it also affects the millions of people who use Facebook and Twitter to hear what their elected officials have to say.

And what happens once is likely to happen again. After this, there'll be pressure to get Facebook, Twitter and other companies to suppress other speech, such as fiery rhetoric against the police or oil companies or world trade authorities. People will demand: If you blocked A, why aren't you blocking B? Aren't you being hypocritical or discriminatory? …

Companies, moreover, are run by humans, subject to normal human failings. Mr. Trump's suspension may have been motivated by a sincere desire to resist efforts "to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power," as Facebook's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, put it. But other politicians might be suspended because their policies are bad for corporate profits or contrary to the owners' political ideologies.

The standard Times op-ed deal doesn't let me post the whole piece until 30 days after I publish it. (As you know, we moved here to Reason in part because the Washington Post was putting us behind a hard paywall; but while I don't like having most of my stuff behind a paywall, I'm OK with having <0.1% of my items there.) But if you have N.Y. Times access, I hope you read the whole thing.

  1. Sarcastr0
    January.11.2021 at 10:28 pm

    Is Twitter vital to speech though? It is hard to believe that the President is being blocked from conveying his views.

    I’m also not sure if freedom of speech must Trump expressive association. Which is also speech.

    Plus, of course, there is the justification, which is, if not unique, not going to come up very often,

    1. Kazinski
      January.11.2021 at 10:39 pm

      It’s less vital to speech if the tech companies aren’t colluding to suppress competition.

      Build your own app was the retort to people complaining about twitters inconsistent rules on what’s allowed (Trump’s illegally leaked tax returns are ok, but Hunter Biden’s legally obtained emails are forbidden as one example.

      Parler built that app and now that it is becoming more successful, Apple and Google are banning Parler from their app stores, and Amazon is dehosting them with 5 days notice.

      1. raspberrydinners
        January.11.2021 at 10:43 pm

        You could easily make the argument that big tech companies should be broken up.

        What you can’t do is say that anyone (left or right) has some innate right to use a private platform to spew poetry or garbage, whichever it may be. It’s up to the private platform owner.

      2. Life of Brian
        January.11.2021 at 10:48 pm

        and Amazon is dehosting them with 5 days notice

        That’s far more generous to Amazon than they appear to deserve. Parler’s complaint says they received less than 30 hours notice (under a contract with a 30-day notice and cure period — ouch).

    2. raspberrydinners
      January.11.2021 at 10:44 pm

      Honestly yes. Don’t you remember that Lincoln couldn’t deliver the Gettysburg Address without twitter?

  2. icandrive,nigga
    January.11.2021 at 10:38 pm

    In case there’s any low tech Zoomers or Millennials who don’t know how to use the internet you can read the editorial without a NYTs subscription by clicking “open link in private window”.

  3. Cal Cetín
    January.11.2021 at 10:50 pm

    “The standard Times op-ed deal doesn’t let me post the whole piece until 30 days after I publish it.”

    Aren’t you worried that the whole issue will have blown over by then?

    (Just a little joke)

  4. Stephen Lathrop
    January.11.2021 at 10:56 pm

    I could not be more in agreement that corporations which are not publishers should not be regulating internet content. Of course, to say that is to posit a privileged role for publishing corporations. The 1A guarantee of press freedom decrees it.

    Far more needs to be said on this topic, but that can wait for another time.

  5. AmosArch
    January.11.2021 at 11:22 pm

    We’ve regularly regulate for far less than tech monopolies colluding together to for all intents and purposes remove a person’s ability to communicate in the modern world. And the people criticizing this scream bloody murder whenever they are slightly inconvenienced by corporations. So I don’t see why reining them in this time is controversial.

