National Injunctions and the Erasure of the Plaintiff/Nonplaintiff Line

We conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in issuing a nationwide injunction. The refugee resettlement program by its nature impacts refugees assigned to all nine resettlement agencies, which place refugees throughout the country. Enjoining the Order and Notice only as to the plaintiff resettlement agencies would cause inequitable treatment of refugees and undermine the very national consistency that the Refugee Act is designed to protect.

Two things are striking here. One is that the court treats the scope of the remedy as uncontroversial. Not only is it controversial, and not only has the Supreme Court stayed national injunctions (apparently) because of their scope, but in another decision of the Fourth Circuit a few months ago, Judge Wilkinson laid out a strong case against national injunctions (see pp. 56-70 here). There are precedents of the Fourth Circuit in both directions on fundamental questions about remedial scope. But one would not know that from this opinion.

The other striking point is more important. The court's justification for the national injunction is sufficient to justify a national injunction in every case in which someone challenges the enforcement of a federal order, rule, or statute. To ground the need for a national injunction in the fact that without the injunction, there would be differential treatment between plaintiffs and non-plaintiffs, erases the line between who is and who is not in a lawsuit. It becomes a point of no significance whether someone is represented by a plaintiff, as long as the legal norm being challenged is "categorical"–which is almost definitionally true of law.

There is certainly a logic to this. But it is the logic of thinking of litigation not so much as the resolution of a dispute between the parties, as the resolution of a dispute between a party and a legal norm (i.e., an order, rule, or statute). One could say it's what Frothingham v. Mellon warned us about.

The case is thus a reminder that there are not just two positions–yes, national injunctions are permissible; no, they are not–but also a division in the "yes" position between those who give rationales that try to make the national injunction unusual (e.g., immigration is different) and those who give rationales that would make it typical (e.g., plaintiffs and non-plaintiffs shouldn't be treated differently).

All three of these positions on the national injunction–"yes-typical"; "yes-unusual"; "no"–have been taken in recent decisions of the federal courts. (As I've argued before, I think "yes-unusual" collapses rather quickly into "yes-typical," but I am recognizing that some courts, like some scholars, try to treat the national injunction as a permitted remedy for unusual cases.) Although I disagree with it, the Fourth Circuit's opinion states with helpful clarity and brevity what could be called the "yes-typical" basis for a national injunction.

The choice between these positions will eventually have to be made by the Supreme Court (if not by Congress). Although the administration of President Biden will undoubtedly bring a change in refugee policy, and the political valence of the national injunction is about to shift, the question of proper remedial scope is not going away.