Impeachment

Grounds for Impeachment

Solicitation, not just incitement.

|

Whether to impeach the President need not depend on whether he incited the attack on the Capitol or stopped just short of incitement. (A sentence I never expected to write.) One proper ground for impeachment is rather simpler, and a matter of public record.

Last Wednesday, Trump publicly urged Vice President Pence to interfere with the counting of the electoral votes. He maintained that Pence, and Pence alone, could "send it back" to the states for the appointment of different electors. And he complained bitterly when Pence failed to do so:

Trump_Tweet_20210106010050 Trump_Tweet_20210106081722 Trump_Tweet_20210106142422

Suppose that Pence had listened. Suppose that he had announced from the dais, when Arizona's electoral votes were opened, "I am sending this certificate back to Arizona for the appointment of new electors."

That would have been impeachable. The Twelfth Amendment required Pence, "in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, [to] open all the certificates," at which point "the votes shall then be counted." Whether the states ought to have appointed different electors was the subject of much litigation, now resolved. Whether these certificates were the authentic certificates, listing the votes of those electors they did appoint, even the President did not dispute. And whether or not the Electoral Count Act empowered Congress to vote on objections, Pence had no authority to decide the matter on his own. For Pence to interfere with the count, hoping to remain in office beyond the end of his term, would have been a plain breach of his constitutional duties.

That being so, the President's urging the Vice President to commit an impeachable offense was itself impeachable. Refusing to leave office is a high crime or misdemeanor if anything is. And soliciting a high crime or misdemeanor is itself a high crime or misdemeanor, even if unsuccessful.

Many people saw Trump's efforts as foolish, and the hopes he held out of continuing in power (notwithstanding the electoral college vote) as unserious. But other people took them seriously. Thus the Capitol was attacked. The President's faithlessness has cost five people their lives, and his impeachment is already overdue.

Stephen Sachs

  1. captcrisis
    January.11.2021 at 8:38 am

    Trump was getting the result he intended. Sitting in the comfort in the White House, he cackled with glee as he watched the Capitol being stormed.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.11.2021 at 8:59 am

      He had a quarter million people in D.C., and maybe a 50th of a percent entered the Capitol building, and a half dozen did anything remotely violent. You think if maybe he’d intended that the Capitol be stormed, he could have done better than that?

      I will fault him for inadequate crowd control, though. He really did badly on that front.

      1. Hendo
        January.11.2021 at 9:07 am

        Say we accept your figures for the number of Trump supporters who were actually in DC. They seem a bit inflated, but Trumpists are known for their exaggeration, so we’ll accept your quarter million as a starting point just to humor you.

        A 50th of one percent of 250,000 is 50.

        If you truly believe that only 50 Trump supporters entered the Capitol on January 6, then I have some Florida swampland and a that you might be interested in. After we’ve completed that deal, maybe I’ll also explain to you where babies come from (Hint: it’s not the stork!).

        Same if you truly believe that only a half dozen committed acts of violence. That is some true delusion right there.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          January.11.2021 at 9:18 am

          No, those numbers seem about right, given the photos and video I’ve seen. Maybe as many as a 100 entered, very few charges being brought for actual violence, mostly just unlawful entry. It’s pretty clear that the participants were a tiny, tiny fraction of the protesters in D.C., and only a few of the people who unlawfully entered the building were in any way violent.

          It’s likely that, after people started entering by the front door, many of the people who went in weren’t even aware they were breaking the law. They sure weren’t acting like people who knew they were committing criminal acts. But they should have known, so no excuses.

          I’m down with charging everybody who entered with whatever they can be proven to have done. In fact, my primary concern is that there not be any discretionary failures to prosecute, which might indicate provocateurs being let off the hook.

          1. Michael P
            January.11.2021 at 9:25 am

            Several videos show Capitol Police opening the doors and appearing to invite protesters into the building. Yes, people who broke windows, entered through broken windows or doors, or brought things like zip-ties into the building pretty clearly broke the law. But entering the Capitol when the police beckon for people to come in? Not obviously a crime.

            Have any politicians set up funds to bail out these protesters yet?

          2. Sidney r finkel
            January.11.2021 at 9:27 am

            So if I rob a bank that has a million dollars in it, but I only take a few thousand I am not guilty of bank robbery.

            As to the number who breached the capitol, who you gonna believe, you or my own lying eyes.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              January.11.2021 at 9:30 am

              Whose guilt are we talking about here? I’m down with prosecuting everybody who entered the building, no exceptions. I’m just pointing out that almost all of the D.C. protesters didn’t do anything of the sort, so the case that Trump WANTED the Capitol building attacked, and was encouraging it, is kind of weak.

          3. Dr. Ed 2
            January.11.2021 at 9:29 am

            There are due process issues with the unlawful entry charges. If a uniformed officer doesn’t say anything, a rational person assumes….

            But I am more concerned about the failure to prosecute Antafa LAST WEEKEND. And this whole thing is looking like selective prosecution.

  2. Al S
    January.11.2021 at 8:52 am

    “Suppose that Pence had listened. Suppose that he had announced from the dais, when Arizona’s electoral votes were opened, ‘I am sending this certificate back to Arizona for the appointment of new electors.’

    That would have been impeachable.”

    Under what theory? This seems to me to be pure hand waving.

    1. Martinned
      January.11.2021 at 8:58 am

      Under the theory that it is a violation of his oath of office?

      Here he is, saying the words: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESEo8fDCGv8

      1. Michael P
        January.11.2021 at 9:17 am

        Thanks for that. You have convinced us that Mike Pence is the duly sworn Vice President of the United States.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          January.11.2021 at 9:28 am

          No, the legal theory here is sound enough, I think, though it sets the bar for impeachment so low every President in living memory would have been impeached.

          Counting those votes isn’t a discretionary act, so refusing to do it is a violation of his oath of office. Soliciting an unconstitutional act is reasonably impeachable.

          It’s just that, if we’re going to be honest, which living President hasn’t done that at some point?

  3. M L
    January.11.2021 at 8:53 am

    Why is there still always discussion about what is impeachable? Anything is impeachable. It’s whatever Congress wants.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.11.2021 at 9:01 am

      Because impeachment loses its PR sting once people realize that’s the real criterion.

    2. anorlunda
      January.11.2021 at 9:14 am

      I’m with M L. Impeachment is a political act. It can be done for any reason or no reason. It is analogous to a vote of no confidence in parliamentary systems.

      The Constitution implies that there must be some kind of offense. But without a definition rooted in written law, we are all free to run amok giving opinions, “that’s impeachable” “this is not impeachable”. There is no practical difference between that and saying “no reason”.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    January.11.2021 at 8:55 am

    OK, this is actually something that vaguely looks like a valid argument, at least, because it doesn’t rely on just assuming the supposed “incitement”, but instead relies on something that actually did happen.

    How many recent Presidents would we have impeached under this standard? All of them, I think… Urging officials to do something somebody else thinks unconstitutional is pretty common, isn’t it?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.11.2021 at 9:09 am

      By this I mean, sure, by any reasonable reading of the Constitution, Pence’s role there was purely ministerial, he had no choice about whether to count the votes. But plenty of official acts are predicated on unreasonable readings of the Constitution, and abuse of ministerial roles to do discretionary policy making is pretty common.

      1. tylertusta
        January.11.2021 at 9:28 am

        While I agree with you, don’t forget that for many in the legal community, there is a Trump exception to the law, precedent, or anything else. Far from being above the law, the left has established that Trump is beneath it.

        No rule, law, or precedent shall get in the way. As soon as Trump enters the equation, their brains drain out through their ears. Verdict first, due process later. Maybe.

        I wouldn’t be surprised if Senate Democrats refuse to let Trump conduct a defense.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          January.11.2021 at 9:32 am

          I’m sure someone here at the Conspiracy would rush to point out the Constitution doesn’t actually say that he gets to conduct a defense.

    2. Michael P
      January.11.2021 at 9:11 am

      Yes, “soliciting a high crime or misdemeanor is itself a high crime or misdemeanor, even if unsuccessful” is a great example of an argument that proves too much.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.11.2021 at 9:11 am

    They are already walking back having any kind of trial in the senate prior to January 20th. They might not even take up a vote to impeach for several months, and some just want to censure and move on. House can impeach all day and night it will mean zip. Senate isn’t voting to remove a president who’s already gone. Waste of time but will prove that democrats run on a single track and that’s if you don’t conform expect a 3am visit.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.11.2021 at 9:25 am

      I think Pelosi is going to want to at least hold a vote to impeach before the 20th, because delaying THAT until Trump is no longer President gives him a pretty good basis for arguing in court that Congress is acting unconstitutionally by impeaching a private citizen.

      They can probably get away with holding the actual trial after Trump leaves office, so long as he’s indicted before then.

      On the conviction end, they likely can’t convict if they play it honest, they won’t have 2/3rds of the total Senate in their corner. But they can pull it off if they’re determined and lacking in scruples, because it only needs to be 2/3rds of the Senators present, and arranging to hold a quick vote while most of the Democrats and only a few Republicans are in the chamber would be easy enough.

      It’s mostly a question of how much they want the riots that would cause.

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.11.2021 at 9:17 am

    Democratic House. Democratic Senate. Democratic president.

    Liberal-libertarian mainstream. Liberal-libertarian culture war victory. Liberal-libertarian strongest institutions (educational, cultural, economic).

    Enlarged Supreme Court. Enlarged House (with it, Electoral College). Admission of two or three states. Elimination of filibuster. Universal health care. Criminalization of voter suppression.

    Defeated, defensive, desperate, disaffected conservatives and Republicans. The Federalist-conservative-Republican-Heritage-Bator-Koch-Trump-Bradley-conservative coalition retreating and splintering.

    American progress!

  7. Jimmy the Dane
    January.11.2021 at 9:23 am

    So now you want to prosecute people for pure speech. There goes all your libertarian principles out the window.

  8. eyeroller
    January.11.2021 at 9:31 am

    I think Trump deserves to be removed. But if this is just going to devolve into another symbolic partisan vote, where they can’t get close to the conviction threshold, they should not do it.

