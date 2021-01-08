The Volokh Conspiracy

Wisc. Sup. Ct. Upholds Lifelong Ban on Gun Possession for Felony Failure to Pay Child Support

|

A 5-2 decision in yesterday's State v. Roundtree; the majority, written by Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, applies intermediate scrutiny, based on the D.C. v. Heller statement that "felon dispossession statutes are 'presumptively lawful,'" and upholds the flat ban on gun possession by all felons on the grounds that:

Even in the case of those convicted of nonviolent felonies, "someone with a felony conviction on his record is more likely than a nonfelon to engage in illegal and violent gun use." Thus, even if a felon has not exhibited signs of physical violence, it is reasonable for the State to want to keep firearms out of the hands of those who have shown a willingness to not only break the law, but to commit a crime serious enough that the legislature has denominated it a felony, as Roundtree has here….

"Other courts addressing this issue have observed that nonviolent offenders not only have a higher recidivism rate than the general population, but certain groups—such as property offenders—have an even higher recidivism rate than violent offenders, and a large percentage of the crimes nonviolent recidivists later commit are violent." … [S]everal studies "have found a connection between nonviolent offenders … and a risk of future violent crime."

Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley dissents, reasoning in part that:

In considering an as-applied challenge to a law "that entirely bars the challenger from exercising the core Second Amendment right, any resort to means-end scrutiny is inappropriate" when the challenger falls outside of "the historical justifications supporting the regulation." Instead, "such laws are categorically invalid as applied to persons entitled to Second Amendment protection." … [Wisconsin's categorical ban on the possession of firearms by non-dangerous felons] went "even further than the 'severe restriction' struck down in Heller: it completely eviscerate[d] the Second Amendment right" as to an entire group of individuals who were historically proven to retain it….

Whether applying strict scrutiny or some lesser standard, Wis. Stat. § 941.29(1m) is unconstitutional as applied to Roundtree…. Section 941.29(1m) bans every felon from possessing a firearm in this state, regardless of whether he poses a danger to the public…..

Roundtree committed a non-violent felony when he failed to pay child support [for 120 days] nearly 13 years ago. The sentencing court did not send Roundtree to prison, indicating he was not deemed dangerous to the public. The record shows he made full restitution by paying what he owed and he did not reoffend. Roundtree has never been convicted of a violent crime and the State did not introduce any evidence otherwise suggesting that Roundtree poses a danger to society. Abandoning any pretense of conducting an individualized inquiry into the application of Wisconsin's felon disarmament statute to Roundtree specifically, the majority instead resorts to nearly decade-old data from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections indicating that 21.4 percent of those who committed "public order offenses" and spent time in prison later committed a violent crime….

Justice Brian Hagedorn also dissents, though he would invalidate the law as applied to Roundtree under intermediate scrutiny; here's a passage that I found particularly noteworthy:

The State's correlation-centric reasoning—that Wis. Stat. § 941.29(1m)(a) substantially furthers the fight against gun-related violence simply by virtue of a correlation between past crime of any sort and future violent crime—does not meet the mark. Playing this logic out further, suppose those who previously declared bankruptcy are modestly more likely to commit violent crime in the future? Or those who do not have a bachelor's degree by the time they are 25? How about those who were born out of wedlock, or who fall below the poverty line? Taking the State's argument on its face, dispossession laws barring these classes of persons (which impact not a small amount of the population) would survive as long as the State could prove that these features are correlated with an increased risk of committing violent crime with a firearm. Modest correlation, however, is simply not enough. And at best, that is all the State has here.

If you're interested in the subject, all three opinions are much worth reading.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    January.8.2021 at 10:52 am

    “but to commit a crime serious enough that the legislature has denominated it a felony”

    This is the real problem: Felony inflation. Lawmakers have been continually expanding the range of felonies, into offenses that never formerly would have been considered felonies.

    In some cases this may even be motivated by a desire to expand the number of people denied 2nd amendment rights.

    1. John F. Carr
      January.8.2021 at 11:08 am

      I agree there’s been extreme felony inflation. I think most of it has been generic “tough on crime” lawmaking with trust placed in prosecutors to do the right thing if a politician’s son gets caught with more than an ounce of pot. I wouldn’t blame it on desire to take guns away without evidence of that motive.

    2. apedad
      January.8.2021 at 11:08 am

      I think felony inflation actually means the threshold amount rises not the amount of crimes that have moved from being misdemeanors to felonies.

      And even if more crimes are now considered felonies, the threshold (e.g. $1,000), has risen in the past 20 years, e.g. 2001, Oklahoma raised the felony threshold from $50 (WOW!) to $500.

      https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/issue-briefs/2017/04/the-effects-of-changing-felony-theft-thresholds

  2. Gasman
    January.8.2021 at 11:08 am

    Even in the case of those convicted of nonviolent felonies, “someone with a felony conviction on his record is more likely than a nonfelon to engage in illegal and violent gun use.”

    Funny how courts will pull a ‘disparate impact’ rabbit out of their ass when it is convenient for then, say in cases where more black felons happens to be contrary to their platform.

  3. Alan Vanneman
    January.8.2021 at 11:08 am

    In the sweep of world history, peaceful but unhappy transfers of power have been very difficult to arrange, but somehow the British and we and then most of the rest of the West have gotten the hang of them.

    That’s bigger than one man, whatever his personality might be. And indeed, that the system works with the sore losers is ultimately a greater testament to it than its working with the gracious ones. True, it’s not Jan. 20 yet. But my prediction is that (setting aside the surface matters related to the epidemic) it will be a Jan. 20 of an inauguration year much like any other.

    Care to revise your remarks, Gene? Why has the “Volokh Conspiracy” become the “Conspiracy of Silence”? Or, in Josh Blackman’s case, the “Trump Conspiracy”? I’m beginning to wonder if this blog is worth reading any more, considering the intellectual hypocrisy of its authors. Sad!

  4. tkamenick
    January.8.2021 at 11:10 am

    I just read this too. It’s really unfortunate that the Second Amendment is treated as a second-class right. Given how thoroughly these kind of challenges have been rejected in federal courts under the federal Constitution, I was surprised that the defendant didn’t argue that the Wisconsin Constitution, which has much stronger language in its RKBA provision than the U.S. Constitution, provided a greater right and had to be reviewed under strict scrutiny. The Wisconsin Supreme Court (included some of the justices who voted against the defendant here) have previously accepted similar arguments about different constitutional provisions.

