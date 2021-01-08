The Volokh Conspiracy

Nat'l Assn' of Realtors Bans "Harassing Speech" or "Hate Speech"—Anywhere, Any Time—by Members

The policy is here:

REALTORS® must not use harassing speech, hate speech, epithets, or slurs based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

The Realtors are a private organization, so this isn't a First Amendment violation, just as blacklisting of supposedly "un-American" employees in the 1950s wasn't a First Amendment violation. But it strikes me as potentially quite dangerous, especially given that National Association of Realtors membership appears to be quite important professionally to real estate agents; apparently,

in many parts of the country, NAR membership is required to gain access to the Multiple Listing Service, a searchable online database that sorts available real estate properties by parameters such as square footage, acreage, architectural style and much more. "If I were to lose access to that it would potentially devastate my ability to perform my career duties," a Realtor commented on NAR's Facebook page.

One way of thinking about this would be to ask what we'd think of this policy:

REALTORS® must not use speech supportive of unlawful violence, arson, or destruction of property, whether targeting political leaders, police officers, businesses, political organizations, or others.

Would we think that it's good that private professional organizations are suppressing such speech, on the theory that such speech codes can help give people confidence that the professionals they're dealing with support law and order? Or would we think that, even if most calls for unlawful violence are improper, there shouldn't be professional blacklists of people based on their ideological views?

This is especially so because what one group has done, other groups in other fields will be likely to feel pressured to do as well—and of course we've seen how broad and ill-defined the label "hate speech" has become. John Murawski (RealClearInvestigations) has more:

The sweeping prohibition applies to association members 24/7, covering all communication, private and professional, written and spoken, online and off. Punishment could top out at a maximum fine of $15,000 and expulsion from the organization.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. DWB
    January.8.2021 at 6:27 pm

    Sasha assures us that this is totes American and a VERY good thing.

  2. MaverickNH
    January.8.2021 at 6:27 pm

    Just short of gestures, facial expressions and micro-aggression accusations based on landscaping and home decor.

  3. Dr. Ed 2
    January.8.2021 at 6:30 pm

    I like to remind people that the 1960s came after the 1950s, and that there was a significant backlash to the Anti-Americanism of the 1950s, with the end result being that society was more tolerant of Anti-Americanism than it had been before they started.

    History repeats itself and ten years from now, we are going to have a whole lot more hate speech than when these folk started.

  4. awildseaking
    January.8.2021 at 6:34 pm

    I’m curious about the implications of legal, private actions to restrict speech. Suppose that every single private organization in the US imposed thought-crime rules on their members. Other than public jobs, would anyone with wrongthink be able to live in an area where the organization’s thought rules make the individual a thought criminal? Logically, such a society would lead to segregation and secession as individuals would become incapable of participating in society and future generations of thought criminals would need to flee their places of origin. Does 1A prevent such a society from forming? Are there any legal remedies to prevent degeneration to this degree? I would argue it’s a moot point because a culture that wants to be this way would mean America and free speech died long before that point, but I do find it interesting as a thought experiment because I do not know how to address legally permissible attacks on free speech.

  5. QuantumBoxCat
    January.8.2021 at 6:41 pm

    This is a slippery slope to nuclear destruction.

  6. TwelveInchPianist
    January.8.2021 at 6:42 pm

    Private organizations are vulnerable to pressure from government as well. Notice AOC just demanded that Apple and Google pull Parler from their platforms. They appear to be complying.

  7. Darth Chocolate
    January.8.2021 at 6:58 pm

    You want a civil war?

    This is how you get a civil war.

    The left has decided that anyone who is not a leftist is unfit for civil society. Polarizing much?

  8. Flight-ER-Doc
    January.8.2021 at 6:58 pm

    I seriously doubt that this is a serious problem….The realtor wants to make the sale, why would they say anything that impacts that?

