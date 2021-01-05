How I Lost an Election to Sen. Hawley and Did Not Contest

I have an op-ed in USA Today about how I lost the Yale Law School Federalist Society presidential election in 2005 to Sen. Joshua Hawley, who is currently trying to overturn President-elect Biden's rightful win over Donald Trump. Despite the inelegant way in which Sen. Hawley won against me, I did not contest his victory at any point. His own unwillingness to show grace in defeat risks inciting violence and imperiling our democratic system.

I recommend reading my Twitter thread here, which provides more detail. For those who can't access Twitter, the direct link to the op-ed is here.