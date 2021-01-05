The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

How I Lost an Election to Sen. Hawley and Did Not Contest

He should do the same when it comes to President-elect Biden's victory over Trump

|

I have an op-ed in USA Today about how I lost the Yale Law School Federalist Society presidential election in 2005 to Sen. Joshua Hawley, who is currently trying to overturn President-elect Biden's rightful win over Donald Trump. Despite the inelegant way in which Sen. Hawley won against me, I did not contest his victory at any point. His own unwillingness to show grace in defeat risks inciting violence and imperiling our democratic system.

I recommend reading my Twitter thread here, which provides more detail. For those who can't access Twitter, the direct link to the op-ed is here.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: January 5, 1931

Irina Manta is a Professor of Law and the Founding Director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. AmosArch
    January.5.2021 at 7:13 am

    You’d think he won in a landslide by how salty all these wizened talking heads still inexplicably are over another silly Trump tweet. At least he’ll live on for years rent free in their heads.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.5.2021 at 8:13 am

      I notice how they were ignoring our claims until there was a credible threat that we might adopt their tactics. BLM-DC has decided to go hide and the Thief in Chief has dismantled his Inauguration Platform out of fears that Trump might use it.

      Tomorrow is just Round One — let’s see what the country is like after six months of this…

      Get used to it…

      1. bernard11
        January.5.2021 at 8:19 am

        You are deranged.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    January.5.2021 at 7:28 am

    You’re comparing a law school society election to that of POTUS?

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.5.2021 at 7:37 am

      AL….Yeah, I know.

  3. ThePublius
    January.5.2021 at 7:28 am

    Nearly half of all Americans believe the election was stolen:

    “Sixty-two percent (62%) of Republicans say it’s Very Likely the Democrats stole the election, a view shared by 17% of Democrats and 28% of voters not affiliated with either major party.”

    This from a recent Rasmussen poll.

    So, those who say “he should accept defeat” are clearly taking sides here. In fact, we don’t think he was legitimately defeated.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.5.2021 at 7:39 am

      As much as I hope that there is thoughtful discussion in the aftermath of this contested election, I very much doubt that this will be the case. What is far more likely to happen are scorched earth tactics in Congress. So be it.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        January.5.2021 at 8:03 am

        Remember Lindsey Graham’s outburst during the Cavanaugh hearing? Scorched earth started with the Dems 4 years ago…

      2. bernard11
        January.5.2021 at 8:21 am

        XY,

        It’s not a “contested” election.

        All the crap that Dr. Ed, and A.L. and others, including Trump himself, is spreading is a bunch of lies, repeatedly refuted.

        It’s disgraceful for you to continue to repeat them.

    2. Martinned
      January.5.2021 at 7:41 am

      And nearly 8 in 10 Americans believe in angels. So what?

      https://www.cbsnews.com/news/poll-nearly-8-in-10-americans-believe-in-angels/

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        January.5.2021 at 7:50 am

        You can do a full investigation on the issues surrounding the 2020 election. And should.

        Angels…that’s a more difficult problem.

        1. Krychek_2
          January.5.2021 at 7:54 am

          The point is, though, that an evidence-free belief, such as that Democrats stole the election, remains an evidence-free belief no matter how many people hold it.

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            January.5.2021 at 7:57 am

            There’s substantial evidence. For example, a number of affidavits by people alleging fraud. That’s considered evidence. So not exactly “evidence-free”.

            With this, a full audit should be called for.

          2. Dr. Ed 2
            January.5.2021 at 8:00 am

            “Evidence free” my a** — see: https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/07/no-the-georgia-vote-counting-video-was-not-debunked-not-even-close/

            We got it on film…

            1. loki13
              January.5.2021 at 8:25 am

              Dr. Ed,

              I thought we settled this in the other thread? Remember, when we asked you about your many curious claims? And you couldn’t back them up.

              I understand that being a known prevaricator is your “thing,” but maybe you’d like to try out a new shtick? It would be nice! A good time of year for it, too. 🙂

    3. Moderation4ever
      January.5.2021 at 8:03 am

      I suggest your math is off. Currently 31% of Americans identify as Republicans, 31% identify as Democrats and 36 identify as Independents, with remaining 2% undercatogized. Applying your numbers to the fractions you offered we get that 19% of Republicans, 5% of Democrats and 10% of Independents feel the election was stolen for a total of 34%. Far less than half.

      You are also assuming that the Democrats and Independents feel that Trump won and this may not be the case. It may well be that Democrats feel voter suppression robbed Joe Biden of states like FL and TX that he should have won. If difficult to say with those identifying as Independents.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    January.5.2021 at 7:38 am

    By your own account Hawley beat you by better exploiting the rules already in place.

    The argument here is that Biden won by arranging for the rules in place to be violated.

    That is, if true, a pretty significant difference.

    1. Martinned
      January.5.2021 at 7:41 am

      Then again, it isn’t true, so that makes it a lot less significant.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      January.5.2021 at 7:57 am

      “The argument here is that Biden won by arranging for the rules in place to be violated.”

      Not being mentioned is the extent to whick Dem lawyers used “Sue & Settle” to break the election laws.

    3. bernard11
      January.5.2021 at 8:10 am

      Biden won by arranging for the rules in place to be violated.

      This is beyond fucking ridiculous. Even if you disagree with some of the court decisions, Biden wasn’t behind them, pulling the judge’s strings.

      Really, Brett, you are seriously ill.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        January.5.2021 at 8:17 am

        No, Obama was — and Obama is behind BiteMe as well.

        1. bernard11
          January.5.2021 at 8:24 am

          You know, Ed, you are utterly destructive here. Your comments make no sense, are full of lies, and are generally from a different galaxy.

          Oh, and they’re stupid, too.

  5. JohnSteed
    January.5.2021 at 7:40 am

    I missed the part where Josh Hawley lost an election and refused to accept the outcome. Surely he must have done so in order for this idiot’s point to have any validity.

  6. wreckinball
    January.5.2021 at 7:43 am

    Is this satire?

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    January.5.2021 at 7:49 am

    Why an independent Congressional investigation (ie “audit”) of the 2020 POTUS election is called for:

    1. The 2020 US POTUS election was highly unusual, with a number of questions and oddities. Abnormally high turnout. Extraordinary levels of absentee ballots. Very late vote counts submitted. Mysterious “flips” in voting machines. Voting poll books that don’t reconcile. Late-changes in voting laws. Primaries with some of the largest fraud ever seen. This all leads to questions about the voting process, and leads to a sizable % of the population to ask serious questions. An audit of the procedures, numbers, and more is called for.

    2. When doing an audit, an EXTERNAL audit is often preferential to an internal audit. This allows for a new look at preconceptions that an internal audit may miss. Thus, having the state voting offices do their own audit it not as desirable.

    3. The FBI is not well suited to this sort of broad audit. Specific crimes, yes. But a broad overview and look at the procedures and what went wrong, with a full report issued at the end? No.

    4. Likewise, the courts are not well suited to this sort of investigatory audit. They are limited to whatever outside parties bring in. Sometimes they can subpoena specific witnesses. But a full on-site investigation they cannot do.

    5. The “There are no questions or issues” argument is misleading. A substantial proportion of the population DO have questions.

    6. Thus, the best solution here is a non-partisan Congressional investigation (AKA “Audit) akin to an IG report, but applied to the states and the voting apparatus they have.

    7. The “Audit” will have the power to fully examine the books, machines, and people involved in the 2020 election in the various states, and full access to these materials. This will allow for a comprehensive audit and assessment. Having that power is critical.

    8. This will allow for the issuing of a full report, on the various issues, with suggestions as to how to fix the elections, so that next time, this type of situation doesn’t occur. Congress can use the report in order to set down new laws that fix the problems that occurred in this election.

    1. bernard11
      January.5.2021 at 8:13 am

      non-partisan Congressional investigation

      No such thing. That would be an even bigger circus than these threads.

  8. Schu
    January.5.2021 at 7:49 am

    “Read my Twitter thread” fuck off

    1. Jerry B.
      January.5.2021 at 7:58 am

      Doesn’t help that it basically just links to a USA Today story behind a paywall.

  9. Dr. Ed 2
    January.5.2021 at 7:53 am

    Hawley hadn’t spent the prior four years trying to get you expelled from Yale, had he?

    And as to “inciting violence and imperiling our democratic system”, where were you in condemning the Bitchy Little Marxists over the past six months? Forget “inciting”, the Thief in Chief has encouraged and abetted it — they’re called “Obama’s Children” after all — and why shouldn’t we fight back?

Please to post comments