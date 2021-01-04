Poetry Monday!: "Ona" ("She") by Zinaida Gippius

For you Russian readers out there, here's "Она" ("Ona", "She") (1905) by Zinaida Gippius (1869-1945).

"В своей бессовестной и жалкой низости,

Она как пыль сера, как прах земной.

И умираю я от этой близости,

От неразрывности ее со мной…."

