Tips for Zoom Parties

They work well, if you use the self-selecting breakout room feature. [UPDATE: Bumped, for the common good.]

|

I had a Zoom party with a couple of dozen friends, and it was very nice. The key was properly setting up breakout rooms: It's hard to have a good Zoom conversation with more than 4 to 6 people at once.

How was it compared to an in-person party? Worse, of course—and better.

Conversations still aren't as smooth by video as they are in person. Talking over people is more of a problem online than in person. You can't hug. It's harder to direct what you're saying to a particular person just by gesture and eye direction. You're less likely to spot an old friend across the room.

On the other hand, I got to hang out with friends of mine both from in town and out. One law school classmate Zoomed in from Singapore. Some of the friends were people whom I haven't seen in many years. And I think many also enjoyed both seeing old friends whom we had in common and meeting some new people, too.

If people had kids, they didn't have to worry about finding a babysitter. If people were drinking (some were, some weren't), they didn't have to worry about the drive back. If people only had half an hour, they could easily pop in for that long.

The secret to any good party is of course to have good guests, and you're more likely to have lots of good guests once you're no longer constrained by distance and other factors. Just remember not to limit your guest list to the usual in-town crowd.

Plus, recall all those parties where you didn't really know anyone, and it was boring and unpleasant and you felt you wasted an hour getting there and an hour getting back? No worries here! I can't guarantee that all my guests had a great time, but no-one had to waste much time, either.

And for me? No need to straighten up the house. No cleanup. No having to shop for food and drinks. I always enjoy having people over, and thankfully can afford it, but for others the cost might be a barrier—nothing like that with Zoom (assuming you have access to a suitable Zoom account).

As with so much else, the new technology has the virtues of its vices, and vice versa. But on balance I was very happy with this. Not too late to plan a New Year's Eve party, folks!

A few tips:

1. As the host, click on Breakout Rooms near the bottom center of the screen and then set up the Breakout Rooms with the "Let participants choose room" button selected. Be sure to then click on "Open All Rooms" to open the rooms. (You can first rename each room to something topical or frivolous, by moving the cursor to the corresponding line and clicking "Rename.")

2. If you think you're the host, but you don't see the Breakout Rooms icon on the ribbon at the bottom (see below), that's probably because you aren't logged on as the host: Go to Participants (also near the bottom center of the screen) and select Claim Host at the lower right-hand corner, which will likely require you to log on; once you do, and your login is configured as the meeting host, you'll have access to the Breakout Rooms setup.

3. Once people join, then by clicking on Breakout Rooms (again, near the bottom center of the screen) they'll be able to see who's in what room, and click on "Join" to join whatever room they choose. Later, they can do the same to join another room.

4. If people complain that they can't see the Breakout Rooms options on the bottom ribbon, that's probably because they're on an old version of the Zoom app; they should install the latest version (I'm not sure which version is the minimum required for that). They can also stay in the main room, or you can manually move them to some room (using your host Breakout Rooms dashboard, which lets you select a person and then click on "Assign To").

5. Anyone in a breakout room who wants to go back to the main room can just click on the white-on-blue "Leave Room" in the lower right-hand corner.

6. If people come in with strange names (e.g., they're using a family member's account), go to Participants (again, near the bottom center of the screen), go to the person's name, click on "More >" by the name, and their names, click on Rename, and enter the new name.

7. When people join, they show up in the main room at first; that's a nice place for the host to introduce people to each other—or refer people who don't know anyone to some room where there's someone they might enjoy meeting (e.g., because of some professional or avocational similarity).

Hope it works for you, and hope you have as much fun as I did.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    December.25.2020 at 7:00 pm

    Libel laws apply to Zoom, right?

    I’m just waiting for someone to do a capture — which is always technologically possible — and then sending it to the person being spoken about.

    As long as you aren’t in a 2-party recording state, I don’t see what defense you would have — and forget “revenge porn”, we’ll have “revenge Zoom clips”…

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.25.2020 at 8:55 pm

      Zoom, I believe, hashes a red dot while recording. There’s possibly also a presumption of acceptance for the participants. Even if not using the Zoom recording feature, cameras can record the screen.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        December.25.2020 at 10:53 pm

        A circa 1980 analog tape recorder can record the audio — i.e. the gossip — a circa 1990 analog camcorder (remember Rodney King?) could record both. High-quality digital is more work, but this really isn’t that complicated — if data can be comprehended at a remote location, it can be recorded there…

  2. Commenter_XY
    December.25.2020 at 7:30 pm

    Professor Volokh…Thanks for the practical tips on breakout rooms and introducing the stranger to your “in crowd”. I’m giving it a try.

  3. JohnSteed
    December.25.2020 at 9:25 pm

    Just have real parties. When people are too scared to come, their absence is a feature, not a bug.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.26.2020 at 1:23 am

      Did you even read the article, like what the benefits are, which are unavailable for “real” (you should say meatspace or face-to-face if that is what you mean) parties?

  4. mydisplayname
    December.26.2020 at 3:01 am

    Yes, but what about the musical playlist?

    At our gathering, we played music from the American metal band Anthrax along with ditties by The Who (“Doctor Doctor”), Lupe Fiasco, Public Enemy (“Race Against Time”), and Judy Garland (“In-Between”). It’s amazing just how many smallpox tunes exist!

  5. DaivdBehar
    December.26.2020 at 9:12 am

    Yes, technology is 100 better than live. Compare commuting to work in a car to a horse, on a snow day.

    People will not be driving drunk from this party. They will not be tripping over the lamps and smashing them. They will not slip on the ice outside. People can mute their mikes, to take loud phone calls. People can stay at the party while they are called away for their jobs. The rooms can be recorded and shared, so you have to miss none of the scintillation. The host can expel uninvited guests without calling the police. Drunken people will not be pushing each other into the pool, and sending the host a bill for the destroyed silk clothing, Business offers can be played back, when people remember 2 versions.

