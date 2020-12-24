The Volokh Conspiracy

And We Should Trust You Now, Dr. Fauci, Because …?

"When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent.... Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, 'I can nudge this up a bit,' so I went to 80, 85."

From the New York Times (Donald G. McNeil Jr.):

At what point does a country achieve herd immunity? What portion of the population must acquire resistance to the coronavirus, either through infection or vaccination, for the disease to fade away …?

In the pandemic's early days, Dr. Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did. About a month ago, he began saying "70, 75 percent" in television interviews. And last week, in an interview with CNBC News, he said "75, 80, 85 percent" and "75 to 80-plus percent."

In a telephone interview the next day, Dr. Fauci acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks….. [H]e believes that it may take close to 90 percent immunity to bring the virus to a halt ….

Dr. Fauci said that weeks ago, he had hesitated to publicly raise his estimate because many Americans seemed unsure about vaccines …. Now that some polls are showing that many more Americans are ready, even eager, for vaccines, he said he felt he could deliver the tough message that the return to normal might take longer than anticipated.

"When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent," Dr. Fauci said. "Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, 'I can nudge this up a bit,' so I went to 80, 85."

Errors happen; scientists' understanding changes; but Dr. Fauci's statements here aren't just about changed medical understanding, right?

Thanks to Randy Barnett for pointing this out, in a post on a discussion list that I'm on.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. DaivdBehar
    December.24.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Fauci refused to quarantine the early AIDS patients after the viral cause was found. He loosed a $trillion pandemic that killed 20 million people. He is a politically correct Washington, Deep State, Democrat insider.

    He is really an HIV physiology lab guy. He has no knowledge of epidemics. He is a Clinton operative, who helped to take down Trump.

  2. SimonP
    December.24.2020 at 12:53 pm

    No, and I’m not sure what possible case Fauci could be making. The coronavirus isn’t as contagious as the measles. It just isn’t.

    He’s “nudging up” the numbers in order to elicit a commensurate public response, in terms of diligence with vaccines, social distancing, etc. The same thing happened with their mask guidance. Nothing changed about the underlying rationale for not advising that everyone wear masks, earlier in the pandemic; they just adjusted their communications strategy and concluded that mask-wearing guidance would achieve more benefits than costs.

  3. Ben_
    December.24.2020 at 12:54 pm

    Herd immunity is just a buzzword anyway.

